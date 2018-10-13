IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Trevena, Inc.
(“Trevena” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TRVN)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 2, 2016 and
October 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to
contact the firm before December 10, 2018.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Trevena was forthright with investors about
its April 28, 2016, meeting with the FDA at the end of Phase 2 testing
for its drug candidate Oliceridine. The Company described this meeting
as much more positive than it actually was. In fact, the FDA did not
agree on dosing levels or the Phase 3 trial, and also did not agree on
the study’s primary endpoint and other key details of the study. Based
on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and
materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market
learned the truth about Trevena, investors suffered damages.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
