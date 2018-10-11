Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trevena Inc    TRVN

TREVENA INC (TRVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Trevena Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:23am CEST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Trevena Inc. (“Trevena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TRVN). This investigation concerns whether Trevena has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.

However, on October 9, 2018, minutes from the FDA's April 28, 2016 meeting with Trevena were released and showed that the FDA: “did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies”; “did not agree with the proposed primary endpoint”; and “did not agree with the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine.”

On this news, Trevena shares fell $1.91, or over 64%, to close at $1.07 on October 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Trevena securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREVENA INC
02:23aKirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
10/10TREVENA LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Trevena..
PR
10/09TREVENA : TRVN) Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Se..
PR
10/09TREVENA : FDA reviewers doubt benefits of Trevena's analgesic over morphine
AQ
10/01TREVENA INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
10/01Trevena announces completion of leadership transition and appointment of new ..
GL
09/10Trevena to Present Oliceridine, a Next Generation IV Opioid for the Managemen..
GL
08/30Trevena to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conf..
GL
08/07TREVENA : Cerenis announces today the appointment of Barbara Yanni to its Board ..
AQ
08/06NEWBURY GOING : Good to firm-good
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10YOUR DAILY PHARMA SCOOP : Trevana Down On Briefing Docs; ACRX Is A Different Sto.. 
10/10HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (10/10/2018) 
10/10PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/10/2018) 
10/10Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
10/09Midday Gainers / Losers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4,30 M
EBIT 2018 -40,7 M
Net income 2018 -41,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 18,9x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,37x
Capitalization 81,4 M
Chart TREVENA INC
Duration : Period :
Trevena Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREVENA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,80 $
Spread / Average Target 816%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carrie L. Bourdow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leon O. Moulder Independent Chairman
John P. Hamill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark A. Demitrack Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Linda C. Wase Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREVENA INC-40.81%81
GILEAD SCIENCES6.84%99 222
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.68%47 447
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.84%41 665
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.44.70%9 872
GENMAB-6.71%9 113
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.