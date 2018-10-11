Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Trevena Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Trevena Inc. (“Trevena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TRVN). This investigation concerns whether Trevena has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.

However, on October 9, 2018, minutes from the FDA's April 28, 2016 meeting with Trevena were released and showed that the FDA: “did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies”; “did not agree with the proposed primary endpoint”; and “did not agree with the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine.”

On this news, Trevena shares fell $1.91, or over 64%, to close at $1.07 on October 9, 2018.

