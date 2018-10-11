Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Trevena Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Trevena Inc.
(“Trevena” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TRVN). This investigation concerns
whether Trevena has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in
other unlawful business practices.
On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had “reached general
agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for
oliceridine (TRV130) and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its
discussions with the FDA.
However, on October 9, 2018, minutes from the FDA's April 28, 2016
meeting with Trevena were released and showed that the FDA: “did not
agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies”; “did not agree
with the proposed primary endpoint”; and “did not agree with the
proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to
oliceridine.”
On this news, Trevena shares fell $1.91, or over 64%, to close at $1.07
on October 9, 2018.
