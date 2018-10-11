Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. – TRVN

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) from May 2, 2016 through October 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Trevena investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Trevena misled its shareholders into believing that its April 28, 2016 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its drug candidate, Oliceridine, was far more successful than it actually was; (2) the FDA did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies, the proposed primary endpoint, and the proposed non-inferiority margin for comparing morphine to Oliceridine; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On this news, shares of Trevena plummeted $1.91 per share, or over 64%, to close at $1.07 per share on October 9, 2018.

