Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trevena Inc    TRVN

TREVENA INC

(TRVN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TREVENA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Trevena, Inc. - TRVN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Trevena, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TRVN).

On November 7, 2017, the Company reported that it had submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Oliceridine, its lead product candidate. On November 2, 2018, the Company disclosed that it received a response from the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denying the NDA for Oliceridine due to inadequate data to support approval. However, documents released prior to the Company’s disclosure containing details of the FDA’s communications with the Company revealed that the FDA had informed the Company during a March 29, 2016 meeting that it did not agree with many aspects of the clinical trials and the NDA.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Trevena’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Trevena’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Trevena shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-trvn/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREVENA INC
10:51pTREVENA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY F : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/29TREVENA : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in June 2019
PU
05/17TREVENA INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10TREVENA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10TREVENA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/10TREVENA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
05/10TREVENA : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
04/17TREVENA INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/15Amag pharmaceuticals appoints new members to board of directors
AQ
03/13TREVENA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -33,2 M
Net income 2019 -31,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 10,4x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart TREVENA INC
Duration : Period :
Trevena Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREVENA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,63 $
Spread / Average Target 121%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carrie L. Bourdow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leon O. Moulder Independent Chairman
John P. Hamill Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark A. Demitrack Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Linda C. Wase Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREVENA INC169.77%110
GILEAD SCIENCES1.26%80 540
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.75%43 607
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-17.55%33 176
GENMAB7.49%10 550
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC6.52%8 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About