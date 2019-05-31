TREVENA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Trevena, Inc. - TRVN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Trevena, Inc. (NasdaqGS:
TRVN).
On November 7, 2017, the Company reported that it had submitted a New
Drug Application (“NDA”) for Oliceridine, its lead product candidate. On
November 2, 2018, the Company disclosed that it received a response from
the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denying the NDA for Oliceridine
due to inadequate data to support approval. However, documents released
prior to the Company’s disclosure containing details of the FDA’s
communications with the Company revealed that the FDA had informed the
Company during a March 29, 2016 meeting that it did not agree with many
aspects of the clinical trials and the NDA.
Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a
securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose
material information during the Class Period, which is ongoing.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Trevena’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to Trevena’s shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or
have been a long-term holder of Trevena shares and would like to discuss
your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call
toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-trvn/
to learn more.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
