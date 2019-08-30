TREVENA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Trevena, Inc. - TRVN

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Trevena, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TRVN).

On November 7, 2017, the Company reported that it had submitted a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Oliceridine, its lead product candidate. On November 2, 2018, the Company disclosed that it received a response from the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) denying the NDA for Oliceridine due to inadequate data to support approval. However, documents released prior to the Company’s disclosure containing details of the FDA’s communications with the Company revealed that the FDA had informed the Company during a March 29, 2016 meeting that it did not agree with many aspects of the clinical trials and the NDA.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, which is ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Trevena’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Trevena’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005463/en/