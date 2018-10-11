Log in
News

Trevena : Block & Leviton Files Securities Class Action Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN); Investors Are Encouraged to Contact The Firm

10/11/2018 | 08:45pm CEST

BOSTON, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, announces that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Trevena, Inc. ("Trevena" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRVN) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws and encourages shareholders to contact Block & Leviton ahead of the December 10, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of Pennsylvania, captioned Tomaszewski v. Trevena, Inc. et al., Case No. 2:18-cv-04378, alleges that between May 2, 2016 and October 8, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Trevena misled its shareholders to believe that its April 28, 2016 End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") was far more successful than it actually was. The Company did so by issuing a press release entitled "Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine," on May 2, 2016, in which it announced that it had "reached general agreement" with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was "very pleased" with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA. In fact, FDA minutes from its April 28, 2016 meeting with the Company show that the FDA:

  • "did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies";
  • "did not agree with the proposed primary endpoint"; and
  • "did not agree with the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine"

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, Plaintiff and other Class Members have suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased TRVN shares between May 2, 2016 and October 8, 2018 and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 10, 2018.

If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorneys John DeFelice or Jake Walker at (888) 868-2385, by email at john@blockesq.com or jake@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/trevena.

Confidentiality to whistleblowers or others with information relevant to this investigation is assured.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

The court in which this case is pending is located at 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
John DeFelice
(617) 398-5600 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
john@blockesq.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/block--leviton-files-securities-class-action-against-trevena-inc-trvn-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-300729794.html

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
