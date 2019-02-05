Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trevena to Present at the 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

02/05/2019 | 06:58pm EST

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new and innovative treatment options for patients in pain, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference, sponsored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in New York, NY.

Event:  21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference, sponsored by BIO
Date:  Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Time: 9:15 a.m. EST
Location: Hudson/Empire meeting rooms, New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

To join a live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investor section of the Company’s website. Following the conclusion of the presentation, the webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new and innovative treatment options for patients in pain. The Company has three novel and differentiated investigational drug candidates, including IV oliceridine, for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in hospitals, TRV250 for the treatment of acute migraine, and TRV734 for pain and/or management of opioid dependence. In its preclinical programs, Trevena is evaluating a set of novel S1P receptor modulators that may offer a new, non-opioid approach to managing chronic pain.

Contacts
Bob Yoder
Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer
610-354-8840
Trevena, Inc. 

Investors:
ir@trevena.com
or
Media:
pr@trevena.com

TrevenaLogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
