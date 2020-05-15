PRESS RELEASE, CAPITAL INCREASE: INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS FSI INVESTIMENTI S.P.A. AND POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC HAVE EXERCISED THE OPTION RIGHTS - MAY 15, 2020

CAPITAL INCREASE: INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS FSI INVESTIMENTI S.P.A. AND POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC HAVE EXERCISED THE OPTION RIGHTS

Cesena, 15 May 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") announces that the institutional shareholders FSI Investimenti S.p.A. and Polaris Capital Management, LLC have exercised all the option rights due to them in the context of the offer in option of a total of no. 13,000,118,907 ordinary Trevifin shares currently in progress, subscribing and releasing all the related shares for a total value of approximately Euro 35.8 million, in fulfillment of the subscription obligations assumed by the same pursuant to the investment agreement signed on 5 August 2020.

Please note that the underwriting commitments made by FSI Investimenti S.p.A. and Polaris Capital Management, LLC, already communicated to the market and described in detail in the Information Prospectus, amount in total to approximately Euro 77.5 million and also relate to the subscription, up to the maximum agreed amounts, of the Trevifin shares on offer that may result not subscribed at the outcome of the current option offer and any subsequent offer on the stock exchange pursuant to art. 2441, third paragraph, of the Civil Code.

For further information, see, inter alia, the press releases of April 23, 2020 and April 29, 2020 and the Information Prospectus, available on the Company's website www.trevifin.com, respectively in the "Investors Relations / Press Releases" section and in the "Governance / Capital Increase 2020").

