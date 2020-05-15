Log in
TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

(TFI)
PRESS RELEASE, CAPITAL INCREASE: INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS FSI INVESTIMENTI S.P.A. AND POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC HAVE EXERCISED THE OPTION RIGHTS - MAY 15, 2020

05/15/2020

CAPITAL INCREASE: INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDERS FSI INVESTIMENTI S.P.A. AND POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC HAVE EXERCISED THE OPTION RIGHTS

Cesena, 15 May 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") announces that the institutional shareholders FSI Investimenti S.p.A. and Polaris Capital Management, LLC have exercised all the option rights due to them in the context of the offer in option of a total of no. 13,000,118,907 ordinary Trevifin shares currently in progress, subscribing and releasing all the related shares for a total value of approximately Euro 35.8 million, in fulfillment of the subscription obligations assumed by the same pursuant to the investment agreement signed on 5 August 2020.

Please note that the underwriting commitments made by FSI Investimenti S.p.A. and Polaris Capital Management, LLC, already communicated to the market and described in detail in the Information Prospectus, amount in total to approximately Euro 77.5 million and also relate to the subscription, up to the maximum agreed amounts, of the Trevifin shares on offer that may result not subscribed at the outcome of the current option offer and any subsequent offer on the stock exchange pursuant to art. 2441, third paragraph, of the Civil Code.

For further information, see, inter alia, the press releases of April 23, 2020 and April 29, 2020 and the Information Prospectus, available on the Company's website www.trevifin.com, respectively in the "Investors Relations / Press Releases" section and in the "Governance / Capital Increase 2020").

ABOUT TREVI:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and has around 85 companies and, with dealers and distributors, is present in over 70 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering and Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering. The parent company (Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.) has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail: investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Officer: Franco Cicognani - e-mail: fcicognani@trevifin.com - tel: +39/0547 319503

Press Office: Community - Strategic communication advisers - T. +39 02 89404231

Auro Palomba - Auro.palomba@communitygroup.it

Roberto Patriarca - (T. +39 335 65 09568) - Roberto.patriarca@communitygroup.

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 19:14:03 UTC
