TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : PRESS RELEASE - OCTOBER 31, 2019

EXTINCTION DUE TO THE WAIVER BY TREVI HOLDING SE OF THE ACTION UNDER ARTICLE 2409 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98

Cesena, October 31, 2019 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), informs that with a ruling issued today, the Court of Bologna declared the appeal filed by Trevi Holding SE pursuant to Article 2409 of the Italian Civil Code (see the press release published on July 19, 2019, available on the Company's website at www.trevifin.com, in the "Investors Relation/Press Releases" section) extinguished due to the waiver of the deeds by Trevi Holding SE.

The Company, morover, as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position; the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.); the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

The following is the above additional information requested.

a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at September 30, 2019.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at September 30, 2019 amounts to Euro 398,9 million and is shown below:

NET FINANCIAL DEBT 30/09/2019 30/06/2019 Variation Current bank loans and borrowings (442.479) (441.359) (1.120) Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (57.384) (44.918) (12.466) Current financial derivatives (194) (237) 43 Short-term cash and cash equivalents 11.521 922 10.599 Total current financial debt (488.537) (485.592) (2.945) Non-current bank loans and borrowings 0 0 0 Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (266) (339) 73 Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries 89.809 86.949 2.860

