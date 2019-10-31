TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : PRESS RELEASE - OCTOBER 31, 2019
0
10/31/2019 | 02:32pm EDT
EXTINCTION DUE TO THE WAIVER BY TREVI HOLDING SE OF THE ACTION UNDER ARTICLE 2409 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98
Cesena, October 31, 2019 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), informs that with a ruling issued today, the Court of Bologna declared the appeal filed by Trevi Holding SE pursuant to Article 2409 of the Italian Civil Code (see the press release published on July 19, 2019, available on the Company's website at www.trevifin.com, in the "Investors Relation/Press Releases" section) extinguished due to the waiver of the deeds by Trevi Holding SE.
The Company, morover, as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:
the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;
The following is the above additional information requested.
a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at September 30, 2019.
The Net Financial Position of the Company at September 30, 2019 amounts to Euro 398,9 million and is shown below:
NET FINANCIAL DEBT
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(442.479)
(441.359)
(1.120)
Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
(57.384)
(44.918)
(12.466)
Current financial derivatives
(194)
(237)
43
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
11.521
922
10.599
Total current financial debt
(488.537)
(485.592)
(2.945)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
0
0
0
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
(266)
(339)
73
Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries
89.809
86.949
2.860
1
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
89.543
86.610
2.933
Net financial debt
(398.994)
(398.982)
(12)
The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.
The Group Net Financial Debt at September 30, 2019 amounts to Euro 749,5 million and is reported below:
CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(683.506)
(665.271)
(18.235)
Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
(103.666)
(105.144)
1.478
Current financial derivatives
(200)
(246)
46
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
75.384
77.747
(2.363)
Total current financial debt
(711.988)
(692.914)
(19.074)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
0
(451)
451
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial
backers
(37.493)
(42.869)
5.376
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
(37.493)
(43.321)
5.828
Group Net Financial Debt
(749.481)
(736.235)
(13.247)
The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).
Trevi
Finanziaria
Trevi Group
Industriale
S.p.A.
in thousands of Euro
30/09/2019
30/09/2019
Financial liabilities*
359.747
496.976 (**)
Trade payables
11.691
101.995 (**)
Tax liabilities
492
Social security liabilities
219
Payables to employees
-
Total overdue liabilities
371.438
599.682 (**)
Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of thede facto standstill situation.
Also including the Company debt, and indicated with the same perimeter
2
At September 30, 2019 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:
in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 5.6 million, of which approximately Euro 3.4 million have been settled and approximately Euro 2.2 million for which the defintion is ongoing.
The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:
Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:
(In thousands of Euro)
Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
23.605
23.605
0
Soilmec S.p.A.
57.178
57.156
22
Drillmec S.p.A.
1.000
0
1.000
Petreven S.p.A.
2.022
0
2.022
Other
6.430
6.615
(185)
TOTAL
90.235
87.376
2.859
Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
427
427
(0)
TOTAL
427
427
(0)
Current trade receivables from subsidiaries
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
15.733
14.224
1.509
Soilmec S.p.A.
7.819
6.897
922
Drillmec S.p.A.
20.199
18.386
1.814
Petreven S.p.A.
4.377
3.882
495
Other
25.532
22.993
2.539
TOTAL
73.660
66.382
7.278
Current trade payables to subsidiaries
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
12.704
12.484
220
Soilmec S.p.A.
2.270
2.146
125
Drillmec S.p.A.
14.181
14.631
(449)
Petreven S.p.A.
141
141
0
Other
4.420
4.385
35
TOTAL
33.717
33.787
(71)
Revenues from sales and services
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
5.969
4.047
1.922
Soilmec S.p.A.
2.780
1.903
877
Drillmec S.p.A.
2.363
1.634
729
Petreven S.p.A.
408
360
48
Other
8.365
5.611
2.754
TOTAL
19.885
13.556
6.329
3
Consumption of raw materials and external services
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
132
13
119
Soilmec S.p.A.
275
0
275
Drillmec S.p.A.
0
0
0
Petreven S.p.A.
0
0
0
Other
3
0
3
TOTAL
410
13
396
Financial income
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
712
471
241
Soilmec S.p.A.
1.898
1.259
639
Drillmec S.p.A.
3.209
2.128
1.081
Petreven S.p.A.
1.401
1.002
399
Other
194
129
65
TOTAL
7.413
4.988
2.426
Trevi Group
(In thousands of Euro)
Non-current financial receivables
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l.
720
720
0
Filippella s.c.a.r.l.
225
225
0
Pescara Park S.r.l.
515
515
(0)
Other
350
310
40
TOTAL
1.809
1.769
40
Trade receivables and other current assets
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Parcheggi S.p.A.
93
75
18
Roma Park S.r.l.
634
634
0
Sofitre S.r.l.
1.363
1.363
0
Other
21
29
(8)
Sub-total
2.111
2.101
10
Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l.
793
793
0
Consorzio Trevi Adanti
7
7
0
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
1.222
1.170
53
Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli
1.858
1.857
1
Trevi Nicholson JV
1.738
1.738
Sep Sefi Trevi
5.152
5.536
(384)
Gemac Srl
4.471
4.471
Other
1.137
780
357
Sub-total
16.378
10.142
6.236
TOTAL
18.489
12.243
6.246
Trade payables and other current liabilities
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Parcheggi S.p.A.
0
0
0
IFC Ltd
153
130
23
Sofitre S.r.l.
2
(5)
7
Sub-total
156
126
30
Trevi Adanti
8
8
0
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
153
0
153
Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl.
395
386
9
Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli
32
32
0
Sep Sefi Trevi
1.664
1.664
0
Other
729
684
45
4
Sub-total
2.981
2.774
208
TOTAL
3.137
2.899
238
Revenues from sales and services
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Roma Park S.r.l.
0
0
0
Parcheggi S.p.A.
187
106
81
Sofitre S.r.l.
0
0
0
Sub-total
187
106
81
Hercules Foundation AB
738
438
299
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
625
625
(0)
Sep Sefi-Trevi
3.199
3.957
(758)
Trevi Nicholson JV
1.367
0
1.367
Other
496
1
496
Sub-totale
6.426
5.021
1.405
TOTAL
6.613
5.127
1.486
Consumption of raw materials and external services
30/09/2019
30/06/2019
Variation
Roma Park S.r.l.
0
0
0
Sofitre S.r.l.
28
21
7
Parcheggi S.pA.
0
0
0
Sub-total
28
21
7
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
77
53
24
Sep Sefi-Trevi
3.453
2.706
747
Gemac Srl
1.535
0
1.535
Other
0
0
0
Sub-total
5.064
2.759
2.305
TOTAL
5.092
2.780
2.312
***
The C.F.O., Massimo Sala, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.
About Trevi:
Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 18:31:05 UTC