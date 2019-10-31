Log in
TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

(TFI)
TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : PRESS RELEASE - OCTOBER 31, 2019

10/31/2019

EXTINCTION DUE TO THE WAIVER BY TREVI HOLDING SE OF THE ACTION UNDER ARTICLE 2409 OF THE ITALIAN CIVIL CODE

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98

Cesena, October 31, 2019 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), informs that with a ruling issued today, the Court of Bologna declared the appeal filed by Trevi Holding SE pursuant to Article 2409 of the Italian Civil Code (see the press release published on July 19, 2019, available on the Company's website at www.trevifin.com, in the "Investors Relation/Press Releases" section) extinguished due to the waiver of the deeds by Trevi Holding SE.

The Company, morover, as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

  1. the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
  2. the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
  3. the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

The following is the above additional information requested.

a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at September 30, 2019.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at September 30, 2019 amounts to Euro 398,9 million and is shown below:

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(442.479)

(441.359)

(1.120)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(57.384)

(44.918)

(12.466)

Current financial derivatives

(194)

(237)

43

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

11.521

922

10.599

Total current financial debt

(488.537)

(485.592)

(2.945)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

0

0

0

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(266)

(339)

73

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

89.809

86.949

2.860

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

89.543

86.610

2.933

Net financial debt

(398.994)

(398.982)

(12)

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.

The Group Net Financial Debt at September 30, 2019 amounts to Euro 749,5 million and is reported below:

CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(683.506)

(665.271)

(18.235)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(103.666)

(105.144)

1.478

Current financial derivatives

(200)

(246)

46

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

75.384

77.747

(2.363)

Total current financial debt

(711.988)

(692.914)

(19.074)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

0

(451)

451

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial

backers

(37.493)

(42.869)

5.376

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(37.493)

(43.321)

5.828

Group Net Financial Debt

(749.481)

(736.235)

(13.247)

  1. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi

Finanziaria

Trevi Group

Industriale

S.p.A.

in thousands of Euro

30/09/2019

30/09/2019

Financial liabilities*

359.747

496.976 (**)

Trade payables

11.691

101.995 (**)

Tax liabilities

492

Social security liabilities

219

Payables to employees

-

Total overdue liabilities

371.438

599.682 (**)

  • Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of the de facto standstill situation.
  • Also including the Company debt, and indicated with the same perimeter

At September 30, 2019 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:

    • in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
    • in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 5.6 million, of which approximately Euro 3.4 million have been settled and approximately Euro 2.2 million for which the defintion is ongoing.
  2. The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:

(In thousands of Euro)

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

23.605

23.605

0

Soilmec S.p.A.

57.178

57.156

22

Drillmec S.p.A.

1.000

0

1.000

Petreven S.p.A.

2.022

0

2.022

Other

6.430

6.615

(185)

TOTAL

90.235

87.376

2.859

Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

427

427

(0)

TOTAL

427

427

(0)

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

15.733

14.224

1.509

Soilmec S.p.A.

7.819

6.897

922

Drillmec S.p.A.

20.199

18.386

1.814

Petreven S.p.A.

4.377

3.882

495

Other

25.532

22.993

2.539

TOTAL

73.660

66.382

7.278

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

12.704

12.484

220

Soilmec S.p.A.

2.270

2.146

125

Drillmec S.p.A.

14.181

14.631

(449)

Petreven S.p.A.

141

141

0

Other

4.420

4.385

35

TOTAL

33.717

33.787

(71)

Revenues from sales and services

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

5.969

4.047

1.922

Soilmec S.p.A.

2.780

1.903

877

Drillmec S.p.A.

2.363

1.634

729

Petreven S.p.A.

408

360

48

Other

8.365

5.611

2.754

TOTAL

19.885

13.556

6.329

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

132

13

119

Soilmec S.p.A.

275

0

275

Drillmec S.p.A.

0

0

0

Petreven S.p.A.

0

0

0

Other

3

0

3

TOTAL

410

13

396

Financial income

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

712

471

241

Soilmec S.p.A.

1.898

1.259

639

Drillmec S.p.A.

3.209

2.128

1.081

Petreven S.p.A.

1.401

1.002

399

Other

194

129

65

TOTAL

7.413

4.988

2.426

Trevi Group

(In thousands of Euro)

Non-current financial receivables

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l.

720

720

0

Filippella s.c.a.r.l.

225

225

0

Pescara Park S.r.l.

515

515

(0)

Other

350

310

40

TOTAL

1.809

1.769

40

Trade receivables and other current assets

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Parcheggi S.p.A.

93

75

18

Roma Park S.r.l.

634

634

0

Sofitre S.r.l.

1.363

1.363

0

Other

21

29

(8)

Sub-total

2.111

2.101

10

Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l.

793

793

0

Consorzio Trevi Adanti

7

7

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

1.222

1.170

53

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

1.858

1.857

1

Trevi Nicholson JV

1.738

1.738

5.152

5.536

(384)

Gemac Srl

4.471

Other

1.137

780

357

Sub-total

16.378

10.142

6.236

TOTAL

18.489

12.243

6.246

Trade payables and other current liabilities

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Parcheggi S.p.A.

0

0

0

IFC Ltd

153

130

23

Sofitre S.r.l.

2

(5)

7

Sub-total

156

126

30

Trevi Adanti

8

8

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

153

0

153

Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl.

395

386

9

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

32

32

0

Sep Sefi Trevi

1.664

1.664

0

Other

729

684

45

Sub-total

2.981

2.774

208

TOTAL

3.137

2.899

238

Revenues from sales and services

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Roma Park S.r.l.

0

0

0

Parcheggi S.p.A.

187

106

81

Sofitre S.r.l.

0

0

0

Sub-total

187

106

81

Hercules Foundation AB

738

438

299

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

625

625

(0)

Sep Sefi-Trevi

3.199

3.957

(758)

Trevi Nicholson JV

1.367

0

1.367

Other

496

1

496

Sub-totale

6.426

5.021

1.405

TOTAL

6.613

5.127

1.486

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/09/2019

30/06/2019

Variation

Roma Park S.r.l.

0

0

0

Sofitre S.r.l.

28

21

7

Parcheggi S.pA.

0

0

0

Sub-total

28

21

7

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

77

53

24

Sep Sefi-Trevi

3.453

2.706

747

Gemac Srl

1.535

0

1.535

Other

0

0

0

Sub-total

5.064

2.759

2.305

TOTAL

5.092

2.780

2.312

***

The C.F.O., Massimo Sala, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.

About Trevi:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 18:31:05 UTC
