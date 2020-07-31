Log in
Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE, ENG. STEFANO TREVISANI RESOLVES THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A. - JULY 31,2020

07/31/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

STEFANO TREVISANI RESOLVES THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH

TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

Cesena, 31 July 2020 -Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ('Trevifin' or 'Company') announces that, as of today, Mr. Stefano Trevisani, executive director of the Company, who does not meet the requirements of independence and who did not hold any position on the internal committees of the Board, has resigned from office in order to undertake a new professional path, also resigning from the position of Managing Director of the subsidiary Trevi S.p.A. and resolving by mutual consent the employment relationship with the Company.

The Trevi Group thanks Mr. Stefano Trevisani for his contribution, which over the years has allowed the Group to grow and become an excellence and a point of reference in the market of foundation work, and wishes Mr. Stefano Trevisani the best of success in the new professional path he is about to undertake.

The Board of Directors of the Company will take care to appoint a new member in the course of a future meeting pursuant to article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code, as will the Board of Directors of Trevi S.p.A.

With reference to the termination of the employment relationship between Mr. Stefano Trevisani and Trevifin and the resignation of Mr. Stefano Trevisani from all positions held within the Trevi Group, after having carried out the necessary checks and assessments by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Related Parties Committee, the Company has defined a consensual termination agreement.

On the basis of the information available, it should be noted that Stefano Trevisani indirectly holds 523,201 shares of Trevifin through the company Trevi Holding SE.

About Trevi Group:

Trevi Group, controlled by CDP Equity and Polaris Capital Management, is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, soil consolidation, recovery of polluted sites), in the design and marketing of specialized technologies in the sector and in the construction of automated, underground and multi-storey car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957; it has around 85 companies and, with its dealers and distributors, is present in over 80 countries. Internationalization, integration and the continuous exchange between its two divisions are among the reasons for the success of the Trevi Group: Trevi, which carries out special foundations and soil consolidation works for large infrastructure projects (subways, dams, ports and docks, bridges, railway and highway lines, industrial and civil buildings) and Soilmec, which designs, manufactures and markets machinery, systems and services for underground engineering.

The parent company (Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.) has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

1

For further information:

Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail:investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail:fcicognani@trevifin.com- T. +39 0547 319503

Press Office: Mailander Srl - T. +39 011 5527311

Carlo Dotta - T. +39 3332306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it

Giovanni Santonastaso - T. +39 3480383798 - g.santonastaso@mailander.it

Federico Unnia - T. +39 3357032646 - federico.unnia@libero.it

2

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:11:12 UTC
