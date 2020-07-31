Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE, ENG. STEFANO TREVISANI RESOLVES THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A. - JULY 31,2020

STEFANO TREVISANI RESOLVES THE EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP WITH

TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

Cesena, 31 July 2020 -Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ('Trevifin' or 'Company') announces that, as of today, Mr. Stefano Trevisani, executive director of the Company, who does not meet the requirements of independence and who did not hold any position on the internal committees of the Board, has resigned from office in order to undertake a new professional path, also resigning from the position of Managing Director of the subsidiary Trevi S.p.A. and resolving by mutual consent the employment relationship with the Company.

The Trevi Group thanks Mr. Stefano Trevisani for his contribution, which over the years has allowed the Group to grow and become an excellence and a point of reference in the market of foundation work, and wishes Mr. Stefano Trevisani the best of success in the new professional path he is about to undertake.

The Board of Directors of the Company will take care to appoint a new member in the course of a future meeting pursuant to article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code, as will the Board of Directors of Trevi S.p.A.

With reference to the termination of the employment relationship between Mr. Stefano Trevisani and Trevifin and the resignation of Mr. Stefano Trevisani from all positions held within the Trevi Group, after having carried out the necessary checks and assessments by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Related Parties Committee, the Company has defined a consensual termination agreement.

On the basis of the information available, it should be noted that Stefano Trevisani indirectly holds 523,201 shares of Trevifin through the company Trevi Holding SE.

