Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE EX ART. 114 - JULY 31, 2020

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 Cesena, July 31, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month: the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position; the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.); the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF; The following is the above additional information requested. a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at June 30, 2020. The Net Financial Position of the Company at June 31, 2020 amounts to Euro 81,9 million and is shown below: NET FINANCIAL DEBT 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Current bank loans and borrowings (21.038) (319.663) 298.625 Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors (18.126) (188.965) 170.838 Current financial derivatives 0 (129) 129 Current financial assets 0 10.977 (10.977) Short-term cash and cash equivalents 40.906 147 40.759 Total current financial debt 1.742 (497.633) 499.375 Non-current bank loans and borrowings (145.429) 0 (145.429) Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors (30.832) (401) (30.431) Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries 69.001 81.523 (12.521) Non-current financial derivatives 0 0 0 Total non-current financial debt (107.260) 81.121 (188.381) Net financial debt pre IFRS 9 (105.518) (416.512) 310.994 IFRS 9 effect 23.587 0 23.587 Net financial debt including IFRS 9 (81.931) (416.512) 334.581 On May 29th the capital increase of Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. has been successfully completed ("Trevifin" or the "Company") in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 of the Company, have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96. 1

In detail: the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and

the tranche of capital increase reserved for lending banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, was subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1. In the context of the overall financial restructuring plan, the financial indebtedness of Trevifin, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A. has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 2024 and the interest rate of the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan. The main changes in the Net Financial Position at June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 have been induced by: Trevi Finanziaria Industriale capital increase for Euro 87,7 million

debt-to-equity swap for Euro 284,1 million

swap for Euro 284,1 million an increase of financial asset for a Loan of Euro 10 million related to the disposal of Oil&Gas Division;

assumption of residual debt of Euro 59 million related to the closing of Oil&Gas Division;

assumption of residual debt of Non-Current Financial Liability of RCT Srl amounting to Euro 1,4 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement.

Non-Current Financial Liability of RCT Srl amounting to Euro 1,4 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement. restructuring of Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 4,7 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement

Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 4,7 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement Write-off for Euro 19,4 million related to a Financial Debt

for Euro 19,4 million related to a Financial Debt Payment for Euro 4,1 million related to Interests accrued on Mini-bond issued by Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. Soilmec Spa restructuring of Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 3 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement;

Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 3 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement; Debt rescheduling for Euro 15,8 million Trevi SpA Debt rescheduling for Euro 33,6 million 2

PSM SpA restructuring of Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 6 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact. The Group Net Financial Debt at June 30, 2020 amounts to Euro 264,3 million and is reported below: CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Current bank loans and borrowings (94.296) (553.192) 458.896 Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors (34.292) (238.316) 204.024 Current financial derivatives 0 (132) 132 Current financial assets 0 10.977 (10.977) Short-term cash and cash equivalents 108.101 77.709 30.392 Total current financial debt (20.487) (702.954) 682.467 Non-current bank loans and borrowings (217.124) (7.656) (209.468) Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors (63.797) (25.764) (38.033) Non-current financial derivatives 0 0 0 Total non-current financial debt (280.921) (33.420) (247.501) Group Net Financial Debt pre IFRS 9 (301.408) (736.374) 434.966 IFRS 9 effect 37.156 0 37.156 Group Net Financial Debt including IFRS 9 effect (264.251) (736.374) 472.123 Please note that the net financial position of the Group has been not yet audited by the Auditors in the contest of the half year financial report. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.). Trevi Finanziaria Trevi Group Industriale S.p.A. IN THOUSANDS OF EURO 30/06/2020 30/06/2020 Financial liabilities 10.160 36.495 (**) Trade payables 6.980 54.106 (**) Tax liabilities 77 Social security liabilities 178 Payables to employees - Total overdue liabilities 17.140 90.856 (**) ** Also including the Company debt, the figure refers to the foundations sector 3

At June 30, 2020 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows: in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies;

in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 4.2 million, of which approximately Euro 2.6 million have been settled and approximately Euro 1.6 million for which the defintion is ongoing. The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report: Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (*): (IN THOUSANDS OF EURO) Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 23.883 23.605 278 Soilmec S.p.A. 47.648 57.155 (9.507) Other 1.730 1.730 (0) TOTAL 73.261 82.490 (9.229) Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 0 967 (967) Altri 4.259 0 4.259 TOTALE 4.259 967 3.292 Current trade receivables from subsidiaries 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 21.154 18.183 2.971 Soilmec S.p.A. 10.360 9.523 837 Other 17.824 14.766 3.058 TOTAL 49.338 42.472 6.866 Current trade payables to subsidiaries 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 8.974 12.392 (3.418) Soilmec S.p.A. 2.539 3.155 (616) Other 8.574 4.517 4.057 TOTAL 20.088 20.064 24 Revenues from sales and services 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 3.453 9.025 (5.572) Soilmec S.p.A. 772 4.724 (3.952) Drillmec S.p.A. 0 1.147 (1.147) Petreven S.p.A. 0 675 (675) Other 4.156 11.607 (7.451) TOTAL 8.382 27.178 (18.796) 4

Consumption of raw materials and external services 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 60 230 (170) Soilmec S.p.A. 112 425 (313) Other 0 3 (3) TOTAL 172 658 (486) Financial income 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 447 953 (506) Soilmec S.p.A. 1.076 2.537 (1.461) Drillmec S.p.A. 0 4.291 (4.291) Petreven S.p.A. 0 1.866 (1.866) Other 122 501 (379) TOTAL 1.644 10.148 (8.504) Financial expense 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 16 18 (1) TOTAL 16 18 (1) Following the transfer of the Oil & Gas Division to the Meil Group, the companies Drillmec Spa and Petreven Spa no longer fall within the scope of consolidation of the Trevi Group; they are represented here only for comparative purposes with the comparison period. Trevi Group (IN THOUSANDS OF EURO) Non-current financial receivables 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l. 721 720 1 Filippella s.c.a.r.l. 42 0 42 Pescara Park S.r.l. 633 633 (0) Other 12 0 12 TOTAL 1.407 1.353 54 Trade receivables and other current assets 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Parcheggi S.p.A. 29 63 (34) Roma Park S.r.l. 634 634 0 Sofitre S.r.l. 0 7 (7) Other 21 29 (8) Sub-total 683 732 (49) Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l. 794 794 0 Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 822 822 0 Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli 1.860 1.860 0 Trevi Nicholson JV 6.408 4.342 2.066 Sep Sefi Trevi 3.906 5.812 (1.906) Gemac Srl 1 0 1 Other 326 348 (22) Sub-total 14.117 13.978 139 TOTAL 14.800 14.711 89 5

Trade payables and other current liabilities 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Parcheggi S.p.A. 1 0 1 IFC Ltd 139 139 0 Sub-total 139 139 1 Trevi Adanti 9 9 (0) Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl. 403 403 (0) Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli 43 43 0 Sep Sefi Trevi 0 971 (971) Other 653 798 (145) Sub-total 1.120 2.224 (1.104) TOTAL 1.260 2.363 (1.103) Revenues from sales and services 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Roma Park S.r.l. 0 0 0 Parcheggi S.p.A. 40 261 (221) Sofitre S.r.l. 0 6 (6) Sub-total 40 267 (227) Hercules Foundation AB 0 15 (15) Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 0 625 (625) Sep Sefi-Trevi 499 4.066 (3.567) Trevi Nicholson JV 2.314 3.601 (1.287) Other 963 615 348 Sub-totale 3.777 8.923 (5.146) TOTAL 3.817 9.190 (5.373) Consumption of raw materials and external services 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variation Roma Park S.r.l. 0 0 0 Sofitre S.r.l. 0 28 (28) Parcheggi S.pA. 0 0 (0) Sub-total 0 28 (28) Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l. 0 8 (8) Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 13 172 (159) Sep Sefi-Trevi 0 3.453 (3.453) Gemac Srl 2 1.701 (1.699) Other 0 20 (20) Sub-total 15 5.354 (5.339) TOTAL 15 5.382 (5.367) Financial income 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Variazioni Hercules Foundation AB 0 933 (933) Altri 0 13 (13) TOTALE 0 946 (946) 6

*** The C.F.O., Massimo Sala, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group. About Trevi Group: Trevi Group, controlled by CDP Equity and Polaris Capital Management, is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, soil consolidation, recovery of polluted sites), in the design and marketing of specialized technologies in the sector and in the construction of automated, underground and multi-storey car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957; it has around 85 companies and, with its dealers and distributors, is present in over 80 countries. Internationalization, integration and the continuous exchange between its two divisions are among the reasons for the success of the Trevi Group: Trevi, which carries out special foundations and soil consolidation works for large infrastructure projects (subways, dams, ports and docks, bridges, railway and highway lines, industrial and civil buildings) and Soilmec, which designs, manufactures and markets machinery, systems and services for underground engineering. The parent company (Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.) has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999. For further information: Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail:investorrelations@trevifin.com Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail:fcicognani@trevifin.com- T. +39 0547 319503 Press Office: Mailander Srl - T. +39 011 5527311 Carlo Dotta - T. +39 3332306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it Giovanni Santonastaso - T. +39 3480383798 - g.santonastaso@mailander.it Federico Unnia - T. +39 3357032646 - federico.unnia@libero.it 7