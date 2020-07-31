Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE EX ART. 114 - JULY 31, 2020

Log in
07/31/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98

Cesena, July 31, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

  1. the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
  2. the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
  3. the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

The following is the above additional information requested.

a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at June 30, 2020.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at June 31, 2020 amounts to Euro 81,9 million and is shown below:

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(21.038)

(319.663)

298.625

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(18.126)

(188.965)

170.838

Current financial derivatives

0

(129)

129

Current financial assets

0

10.977

(10.977)

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

40.906

147

40.759

Total current financial debt

1.742

(497.633)

499.375

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(145.429)

0

(145.429)

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(30.832)

(401)

(30.431)

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

69.001

81.523

(12.521)

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(107.260)

81.121

(188.381)

Net financial debt pre IFRS 9

(105.518)

(416.512)

310.994

IFRS 9 effect

23.587

0

23.587

Net financial debt including IFRS 9

(81.931)

(416.512)

334.581

On May 29th the capital increase of Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. has been successfully completed ("Trevifin" or the "Company") in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 of the Company, have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.

1

In detail:

  • the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and
  • the tranche of capital increase reserved for lending banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, was subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.

In the context of the overall financial restructuring plan, the financial indebtedness of Trevifin, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A. has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 2024 and the interest rate of the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.

The main changes in the Net Financial Position at June 30, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019 have been induced by:

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale

  • capital increase for Euro 87,7 million
  • debt-to-equityswap for Euro 284,1 million
  • an increase of financial asset for a Loan of Euro 10 million related to the disposal of Oil&Gas Division;
  • assumption of residual debt of Euro 59 million related to the closing of Oil&Gas Division;
  • assumption of residual debt of Non-Current Financial Liability of RCT Srl amounting to Euro 1,4 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement.
  • restructuring of Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 4,7 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement
  • Write-offfor Euro 19,4 million related to a Financial Debt
  • Payment for Euro 4,1 million related to Interests accrued on Mini-bond issued by Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.

Soilmec Spa

  • restructuring of Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 3 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement;
  • Debt rescheduling for Euro 15,8 million

Trevi SpA

  • Debt rescheduling for Euro 33,6 million

2

PSM SpA

  • restructuring of Non-Current Financial Liability equal to Euro 6 million following the coming into force of Restructuring Agreement

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2019 and June 30, 2020 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.

The Group Net Financial Debt at June 30, 2020 amounts to Euro 264,3 million and is reported below:

CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(94.296)

(553.192)

458.896

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(34.292)

(238.316)

204.024

Current financial derivatives

0

(132)

132

Current financial assets

0

10.977

(10.977)

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

108.101

77.709

30.392

Total current financial debt

(20.487)

(702.954)

682.467

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(217.124)

(7.656)

(209.468)

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial

creditors

(63.797)

(25.764)

(38.033)

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(280.921)

(33.420)

(247.501)

Group Net Financial Debt pre IFRS 9

(301.408)

(736.374)

434.966

IFRS 9 effect

37.156

0

37.156

Group Net Financial Debt including IFRS 9 effect

(264.251)

(736.374)

472.123

Please note that the net financial position of the Group has been not yet audited by the Auditors in the contest of the half year financial report.

  1. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi

Finanziaria

Trevi Group

Industriale

S.p.A.

IN THOUSANDS OF EURO

30/06/2020

30/06/2020

Financial liabilities

10.160

36.495 (**)

Trade payables

6.980

54.106 (**)

Tax liabilities

77

Social security liabilities

178

Payables to employees

-

Total overdue liabilities

17.140

90.856 (**)

** Also including the Company debt, the figure refers to the foundations sector

3

At June 30, 2020 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:

  • in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
  • in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 4.2 million, of which

approximately Euro 2.6 million have been settled and approximately Euro 1.6 million for which the defintion is ongoing.

  1. The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (*):

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

23.883

23.605

278

Soilmec S.p.A.

47.648

57.155

(9.507)

Other

1.730

1.730

(0)

TOTAL

73.261

82.490

(9.229)

Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

0

967

(967)

Altri

4.259

0

4.259

TOTALE

4.259

967

3.292

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

21.154

18.183

2.971

Soilmec S.p.A.

10.360

9.523

837

Other

17.824

14.766

3.058

TOTAL

49.338

42.472

6.866

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

8.974

12.392

(3.418)

Soilmec S.p.A.

2.539

3.155

(616)

Other

8.574

4.517

4.057

TOTAL

20.088

20.064

24

Revenues from sales and services

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

3.453

9.025

(5.572)

Soilmec S.p.A.

772

4.724

(3.952)

Drillmec S.p.A.

0

1.147

(1.147)

Petreven S.p.A.

0

675

(675)

Other

4.156

11.607

(7.451)

TOTAL

8.382

27.178

(18.796)

4

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

60

230

(170)

Soilmec S.p.A.

112

425

(313)

Other

0

3

(3)

TOTAL

172

658

(486)

Financial income

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

447

953

(506)

Soilmec S.p.A.

1.076

2.537

(1.461)

Drillmec S.p.A.

0

4.291

(4.291)

Petreven S.p.A.

0

1.866

(1.866)

Other

122

501

(379)

TOTAL

1.644

10.148

(8.504)

Financial expense

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

16

18

(1)

TOTAL

16

18

(1)

  1. Following the transfer of the Oil & Gas Division to the Meil Group, the companies Drillmec Spa and Petreven Spa no longer fall within the scope of consolidation of the Trevi Group; they are represented here only for comparative purposes with the comparison period.

Trevi Group

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

Non-current financial receivables

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l.

721

720

1

Filippella s.c.a.r.l.

42

0

42

Pescara Park S.r.l.

633

633

(0)

Other

12

0

12

TOTAL

1.407

1.353

54

Trade receivables and other current assets

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Parcheggi S.p.A.

29

63

(34)

Roma Park S.r.l.

634

634

0

Sofitre S.r.l.

0

7

(7)

Other

21

29

(8)

Sub-total

683

732

(49)

Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l.

794

794

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

822

822

0

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

1.860

1.860

0

Trevi Nicholson JV

6.408

4.342

2.066

Sep Sefi Trevi

3.906

5.812

(1.906)

Gemac Srl

1

0

1

Other

326

348

(22)

Sub-total

14.117

13.978

139

TOTAL

14.800

14.711

89

5

Trade payables and other current liabilities

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Parcheggi S.p.A.

1

0

1

IFC Ltd

139

139

0

Sub-total

139

139

1

Trevi Adanti

9

9

(0)

Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl.

403

403

(0)

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

43

43

0

Sep Sefi Trevi

0

971

(971)

Other

653

798

(145)

Sub-total

1.120

2.224

(1.104)

TOTAL

1.260

2.363

(1.103)

Revenues from sales and services

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Roma Park S.r.l.

0

0

0

Parcheggi S.p.A.

40

261

(221)

Sofitre S.r.l.

0

6

(6)

Sub-total

40

267

(227)

Hercules Foundation AB

0

15

(15)

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

0

625

(625)

Sep Sefi-Trevi

499

4.066

(3.567)

Trevi Nicholson JV

2.314

3.601

(1.287)

Other

963

615

348

Sub-totale

3.777

8.923

(5.146)

TOTAL

3.817

9.190

(5.373)

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variation

Roma Park S.r.l.

0

0

0

Sofitre S.r.l.

0

28

(28)

Parcheggi S.pA.

0

0

(0)

Sub-total

0

28

(28)

Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l.

0

8

(8)

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

13

172

(159)

Sep Sefi-Trevi

0

3.453

(3.453)

Gemac Srl

2

1.701

(1.699)

Other

0

20

(20)

Sub-total

15

5.354

(5.339)

TOTAL

15

5.382

(5.367)

Financial income

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Variazioni

Hercules Foundation AB

0

933

(933)

Altri

0

13

(13)

TOTALE

0

946

(946)

6

***

The C.F.O., Massimo Sala, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.

About Trevi Group:

Trevi Group, controlled by CDP Equity and Polaris Capital Management, is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, soil consolidation, recovery of polluted sites), in the design and marketing of specialized technologies in the sector and in the construction of automated, underground and multi-storey car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957; it has around 85 companies and, with its dealers and distributors, is present in over 80 countries. Internationalization, integration and the continuous exchange between its two divisions are among the reasons for the success of the Trevi Group: Trevi, which carries out special foundations and soil consolidation works for large infrastructure projects (subways, dams, ports and docks, bridges, railway and highway lines, industrial and civil buildings) and Soilmec, which designs, manufactures and markets machinery, systems and services for underground engineering.

The parent company (Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.) has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail:investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail:fcicognani@trevifin.com- T. +39 0547 319503

Press Office: Mailander Srl - T. +39 011 5527311

Carlo Dotta - T. +39 3332306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it

Giovanni Santonastaso - T. +39 3480383798 - g.santonastaso@mailander.it

Federico Unnia - T. +39 3357032646 - federico.unnia@libero.it

7

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 18:11:12 UTC
