Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - MARCH 20, 2020

CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE OIL&GAS DIVISION FIXED ON 30 MARCH TO ALLOW THE NECESSARY ORGANIZATIONAL ACTIVITIES CAUSED BY THE LIMITATIONS IMPOSED FOR THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Cesena, March 20, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") communicates that, in addition to what was communicated on 28 February 2020 and 10 March 2020, Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. announces that the second part of the closing of the sale of the Oil&Gas Division of the Trevi Group to the MEIL Group has been fixed between the parties for 30 March 2020, also in order to organise all the operational activities necessary to carry out the aforementioned closing in compliance with the limitations imposed by the competent Authorities in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

About Trevi Group:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering and Drillmec the division that produces and develops drilling rigs (oil, gas and water). The parent company has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

