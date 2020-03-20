Log in
TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

(TFI)
News 
News

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - MARCH 20, 2020

03/20/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

CLOSING OF THE SALE OF THE OIL&GAS DIVISION FIXED ON 30 MARCH TO ALLOW THE NECESSARY ORGANIZATIONAL ACTIVITIES CAUSED BY THE LIMITATIONS IMPOSED FOR THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Cesena, March 20, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") communicates that, in addition to what was communicated on 28 February 2020 and 10 March 2020, Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. announces that the second part of the closing of the sale of the Oil&Gas Division of the Trevi Group to the MEIL Group has been fixed between the parties for 30 March 2020, also in order to organise all the operational activities necessary to carry out the aforementioned closing in compliance with the limitations imposed by the competent Authorities in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

***

About Trevi Group:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering and Drillmec the division that produces and develops drilling rigs (oil, gas and water). The parent company has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail: investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail: fcicognani@trevifin.com - tel: +39/0547 319503

Ufficio Stampa: Community - Strategic communication advisers - T. +39 02 89404231

Auro Palomba - Auro.palomba@communitygroup.it

Roberto Patriarca - T. +39 335 65 09568 - Roberto.patriarca@communitygroup.it

1

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 21:24:14 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 19,7 M
Chart TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TREVI - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 11,95  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Trevisani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Davide Trevisani Chairman
Marco Andreasi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gianluigi Trevisani Executive Vice Chairman
Cesare Trevisani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.-31.67%19
TENARIS-50.07%6 344
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-1.77%3 298
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-37.24%1 056
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION0.40%556
C&J ENERGY SERVICES, INC.-45.48%479
