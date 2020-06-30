Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE, THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A. APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 - JUNE 25, 2020

Log in
PRESS RELEASE, THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A. APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 - JUNE 25, 2020

06/30/2020 | 06:44am EDT

THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

APPROVES THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

Cesena, 29 June 2020 - The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company") met today, under the chairmanship of Mr. Luca D'Agnese, and resolved the following:

Approval of the financial statements and examination of the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2019

The Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approved the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, which highlights a net loss of € 47,831,469 - accompanied by the Management Report of the Board of Directors inclusive of the Consolidated Non-Financial Report drawn up pursuant to the Italian Legislative Decree 254/2016, along with the Report of the Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors' Report.

During the Shareholders' Meeting, the Consolidated Financial Statements at 31 December 2019 were also presented, which closed with a net loss for the Group of € 75,802.

Remuneration Report

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the Remuneration Report for the year 2020 by a majority of those present.

Approval of the fees for the Independent Auditors

The Shareholders' Meeting unanimously approved the recognition of a fee increase to the auditing company KPMG S.p.A. and due to the same pursuant to the their assignment for carrying out the statutory audit of the Company's statutory financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Trevifin Group for the 2017-2025 financial years and for the limited audit of the abbreviated half-year financial statements for the six months at 30 June of the 2017-2025 financial years, determining this increase in a total one-off amount of € 920,381, in addition to the expenses incurred amounting to € 225,388. Said increase is due to the independent auditors for the activities they carried out with reference to the financial statements and consolidated financial statements 2017 and 2018 and to the half-year report as at 30 June 2019, within the restructuring operation that involved the Company and the Group, whilst the consideration foreseen for their current assignment remains unchanged.

***

About Trevi:

The Trevi Group, controlled by CDP Equity and Polaris Capital Management, is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water), both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957; it has around 85 companies and, with its dealers and distributors, is present in over 70 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering and Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for the soil engineering.

The parent company (Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A) has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail: investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Officer: Franco Cicognani - e-mail: fcicognani@trevifin.com - Ph: +39 0547 319503

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 10:43:01 UTC
