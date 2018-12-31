Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - DECEMBER 31, 2018

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART.114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No.58/98

Cesena, December 31, 2018 - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

a) the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;

b) the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);

c) the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

The following is the above additional information requested.

a)The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2018.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at November 30, 2018 amounted to Euro 304.5 million and is shown below:

NET FINANCIAL DEBT 30/11/2018 31/12/2017 Change Current bank loans and borrowings (441.037) (422.918) (18.118) Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (35.112) (12.318) (22.794) Current financial derivatives (454) (701) 248 Short-term cash and cash equivalents 903 7.069 (6.166) Total current financial debt (475.699) (428.869) (46.831) Non-current bank loans and borrowings 0 (10.076) 10.076 Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (287) (29.469) 29.181 Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries 171.529 303.350 (131.820) Non-current financial derivatives 0 0 Total non-current financial debt 171.242 263.805 (92.563) Net financial debt (304.457) (165.064) (139.394)

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2017 and November 30, 2018 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.

The Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2018 amounts to Euro 703.3 million and is reported below:

CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT 30/11/2018 31/12/2017 Variation Current bank loans and borrowings (673.251) (645.023) (28.227) Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (71.503) (40.096) (31.406) Current financial derivatives (467) (173) (294) Short-term cash and cash equivalents 77.084 146.301 (69.217) Total current financial debt (668.136) (538.991) (129.145) Non-current bank loans and borrowings 0 (11.207) 11.207 Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (35.146) (69.204) 34.058 Non-current financial derivatives 0 0 Total non-current financial debt (35.146) (80.410) 45.265 Group Net Financial Debt (703.282) (619.402) (83.880)

It should be noted that the value related to the net financial position of the Company and the Group must be considered preliminary and not definitive, since, the Annual Report at December 31, 2017 and the Interim Reports at September 30, 2018 have not yet been approved, those data are management data and not yet been submitted to the evaluation by the Board of Directors and to the Auditors of the Company.

b)The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. Trevi Group in thousands of Euro 30/11/2018 30/11/2018 Financial liabilities* Trade payables Tax liabilities Social security liabilities Payables to employees 244.866 10.562 - - - 358.607 (**) 92.714 (*) 501 (**) - - Total overdue liabilities 255.428 451.822 (**)

* Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of the standstill situation. ** Also including the Company debt.

At November 30, 2018 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:

• in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies; the Company has received some reminders and injunctions, the aggregate value of these positions, as of today, has been settled approximately at Euro 7.9 million;

• in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships.

The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 15.5 million, of which approximately Euro 11 million have been settled and Euro 4.5 million for whitch the defintion is ongoing.

The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:

(In thousands of Euro)

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Trevi S.p.A. 23.605 89.005 (65.400) Soilmec S.p.A. 60.809 60.394 416 Drillmec S.p.A. 35.490 169.008 (133.518) Petreven S.p.A. 45.195 59.672 (14.477) Other 6.430 10.995 (4.565) TOTAL 171.529 389.073 (217.544) Current trade receivables from subsidiaries 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Trevi S.p.A. 13.828 8.504 5.324 Soilmec S.p.A. 5.149 3.715 1.434 Drillmec S.p.A. 14.526 10.750 3.776 Petreven S.p.A. 2.960 2.935 25 Other 27.437 17.100 10.337 TOTAL 63.901 43.005 20.896 Current trade payables to subsidiaries 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Trevi S.p.A. 13.828 8.504 5.324 Soilmec S.p.A. 5.149 3.715 1.434 Drillmec S.p.A. 14.526 10.750 3.776 Petreven S.p.A. 2.960 2.935 25 Other 27.437 17.100 10.337 TOTAL 63.901 43.005 20.896 Revenues from sales and services 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Trevi S.p.A. 5.060 2.566 2.494 Soilmec S.p.A. 2.431 983 1.449 Drillmec S.p.A. 3.596 2.396 1.201 Petreven S.p.A. 1.138 560 578 Other 11.022 6.758 4.264 TOTAL 23.247 13.262 9.985 Consumption of raw materials and external services 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Change Trevi S.p.A. 10 85 (74) Soilmec S.p.A. 28 7 22 Drillmec S.p.A. 0 0 0 Petreven S.p.A. 0 1 (1) Other 30 9 21 TOTAL 69 101 (32) Financial income 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Trevi S.p.A. 2.143 1.954 189 Soilmec S.p.A. 2.336 1.294 1.042 Drillmec S.p.A. 5.966 4.100 1.865 Petreven S.p.A. 1.983 1.230 752

Other 553 218 335 TOTAL 12.981 8.797 4.184 Trevi Group (In thousands of Euro) Non-current financial receivables 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l. 720 720 0 Filippella s.c.a.r.l. 225 225 0 Pescara Park S.r.l. 1.263 1.105 158 Other 325 331 (6) TOTAL 2.533 2.381 152 Current trade receivables 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Parcheggi S.p.A. 91 78 14 Roma Park S.r.l. 597 561 37 Parma Park S.r.l. 0 169 (169) Sofitre S.r.l. 1.134 1.390 (255) Sub-total 1.823 2.197 (374) Porto di Messina s.c.a.r.l. 764 745 19 Consorzio Trevi Adanti 6 6 0 Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 3.100 848 2.252 Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli 1.952 1.962 (9) Arge Baugrube Q110 331 331 0 Trevi Park Plc 0 165 (165) Other 933 2.897 (1.964) Sub-total 7.087 6.953 134 TOTAL 8.910 9.151 (241) Current trade payables 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Parcheggi S.p.A. 7 6 1 IFC Ltd 130 72 58 Sofitre S.r.l. 16 0 16 Sub-total 153 79 75 Trevi Adanti 5 5 0 Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 2.000 2.664 (664) Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl. 343 7 336 Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli 93 14 78 Dach-Arghe Markt Leipzig 0 517 (517) Trevi Park Plc 0 100 (100) Other 743 240 504 Sub-total 3.184 3.547 (362) TOTAL 3.338 3.626 (288) Revenues from sales and services 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Roma Park Srl 0 0 0 Parcheggi S.p.A. 121 95 26 Sub-total 121 95 26 Hercules Foundation AB 895 1.797 (902) Nuova Darsena 14 387 (373) Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l 0 Other 1.215 1.866 (652) Sub-total 2.123 4.050 (1.927) TOTAL 2.244 4.146 (1.901) Consumption of raw materials and external services 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Roma Park Srl 0 0 (0) Sofitre Srl 58 34 24

Parcheggi S.pA. 2 5 (4) Sub-total 60 40 20 Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l 0 Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 255 2.568 (2.313) Other 48 24 24 Sub-total 303 2.592 (2.289) TOTAL 363 2.631 (2.268)

Without prejudice to what has been mentioned in letter a) in the second part of the press release, the C.F.O., Marco Andreasi, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.

