Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale SpA    TFI   IT0001351383

TREVI-FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA (TFI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - DECEMBER 31, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 05:19pm CET

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART.114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No.58/98

Cesena, December 31, 2018 - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

  • a) the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;

  • b) the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);

  • c) the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

The following is the above additional information requested.

a)The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2018.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at November 30, 2018 amounted to Euro 304.5 million and is shown below:

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

30/11/2018

31/12/2017

Change

Current bank loans and borrowings

(441.037)

(422.918)

(18.118)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(35.112)

(12.318)

(22.794)

Current financial derivatives

(454)

(701)

248

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

903

7.069

(6.166)

Total current financial debt

(475.699)

(428.869)

(46.831)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

0

(10.076)

10.076

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(287)

(29.469)

29.181

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

171.529

303.350

(131.820)

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

171.242

263.805

(92.563)

Net financial debt

(304.457)

(165.064)

(139.394)

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2017 and November 30, 2018 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.

The Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2018 amounts to Euro 703.3 million and is reported below:

CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT

30/11/2018

31/12/2017

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(673.251)

(645.023)

(28.227)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(71.503)

(40.096)

(31.406)

Current financial derivatives

(467)

(173)

(294)

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

77.084

146.301

(69.217)

Total current financial debt

(668.136)

(538.991)

(129.145)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

0

(11.207)

11.207

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(35.146)

(69.204)

34.058

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(35.146)

(80.410)

45.265

Group Net Financial Debt

(703.282)

(619.402)

(83.880)

It should be noted that the value related to the net financial position of the Company and the Group must be considered preliminary and not definitive, since, the Annual Report at December 31, 2017 and the Interim Reports at September 30, 2018 have not yet been approved, those data are management data and not yet been submitted to the evaluation by the Board of Directors and to the Auditors of the Company.

b)The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale

S.p.A.

Trevi Group

in thousands of Euro

30/11/2018

30/11/2018

Financial liabilities* Trade payables

Tax liabilities

Social security liabilities Payables to employees

244.866 10.562 - - -

358.607 (**) 92.714 (*) 501 (**)

- -

Total overdue liabilities

255.428

451.822 (**)

* Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of the standstill situation. ** Also including the Company debt.

At November 30, 2018 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:

  • in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies; the Company has received some reminders and injunctions, the aggregate value of these positions, as of today, has been settled approximately at Euro 7.9 million;

  • in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships.

The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 15.5 million, of which approximately Euro 11 million have been settled and Euro 4.5 million for whitch the defintion is ongoing.

c)

The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:

(In thousands of Euro)

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Trevi S.p.A.

23.605

89.005

(65.400)

Soilmec S.p.A.

60.809

60.394

416

Drillmec S.p.A.

35.490

169.008

(133.518)

Petreven S.p.A.

45.195

59.672

(14.477)

Other

6.430

10.995

(4.565)

TOTAL

171.529

389.073

(217.544)

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Trevi S.p.A.

13.828

8.504

5.324

Soilmec S.p.A.

5.149

3.715

1.434

Drillmec S.p.A.

14.526

10.750

3.776

Petreven S.p.A.

2.960

2.935

25

Other

27.437

17.100

10.337

TOTAL

63.901

43.005

20.896

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Trevi S.p.A.

13.828

8.504

5.324

Soilmec S.p.A.

5.149

3.715

1.434

Drillmec S.p.A.

14.526

10.750

3.776

Petreven S.p.A.

2.960

2.935

25

Other

27.437

17.100

10.337

TOTAL

63.901

43.005

20.896

Revenues from sales and services

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Trevi S.p.A.

5.060

2.566

2.494

Soilmec S.p.A.

2.431

983

1.449

Drillmec S.p.A.

3.596

2.396

1.201

Petreven S.p.A.

1.138

560

578

Other

11.022

6.758

4.264

TOTAL

23.247

13.262

9.985

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Change

Trevi S.p.A.

10

85

(74)

Soilmec S.p.A.

28

7

22

Drillmec S.p.A.

0

0

0

Petreven S.p.A.

0

1

(1)

Other

30

9

21

TOTAL

69

101

(32)

Financial income

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Trevi S.p.A.

2.143

1.954

189

Soilmec S.p.A.

2.336

1.294

1.042

Drillmec S.p.A.

5.966

4.100

1.865

Petreven S.p.A.

1.983

1.230

752

Other

553

218

335

TOTAL

12.981

8.797

4.184

Trevi Group

(In thousands of Euro)

Non-current financial receivables

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l.

720

720

0

Filippella s.c.a.r.l.

225

225

0

Pescara Park S.r.l.

1.263

1.105

158

Other

325

331

(6)

TOTAL

2.533

2.381

152

Current trade receivables

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Parcheggi S.p.A.

91

78

14

Roma Park S.r.l.

597

561

37

Parma Park S.r.l.

0

169

(169)

Sofitre S.r.l.

1.134

1.390

(255)

Sub-total

1.823

2.197

(374)

Porto di Messina s.c.a.r.l.

764

745

19

Consorzio Trevi Adanti

6

6

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

3.100

848

2.252

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

1.952

1.962

(9)

Arge Baugrube Q110

331

331

0

Trevi Park Plc

0

165

(165)

Other

933

2.897

(1.964)

Sub-total

7.087

6.953

134

TOTAL

8.910

9.151

(241)

Current trade payables

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Parcheggi S.p.A.

7

6

1

IFC Ltd

130

72

58

Sofitre S.r.l.

16

0

16

Sub-total

153

79

75

Trevi Adanti

5

5

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

2.000

2.664

(664)

Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl.

343

7

336

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

93

14

78

Dach-Arghe Markt Leipzig

0

517

(517)

Trevi Park Plc

0

100

(100)

Other

743

240

504

Sub-total

3.184

3.547

(362)

TOTAL

3.338

3.626

(288)

Revenues from sales and services

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Roma Park Srl

0

0

0

Parcheggi S.p.A.

121

95

26

Sub-total

121

95

26

Hercules Foundation AB

895

1.797

(902)

Nuova Darsena

14

387

(373)

Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l

0

Other

1.215

1.866

(652)

Sub-total

2.123

4.050

(1.927)

TOTAL

2.244

4.146

(1.901)

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Roma Park Srl

0

0

(0)

Sofitre Srl

58

34

24

Parcheggi S.pA.

2

5

(4)

Sub-total

60

40

20

Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

255

2.568

(2.313)

Other

48

24

24

Sub-total

303

2.592

(2.289)

TOTAL

363

2.631

(2.268)

***

Without prejudice to what has been mentioned in letter a) in the second part of the press release, the C.F.O., Marco Andreasi, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.

About Trevi:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering and Drillmec the division that produces and develops drilling rigs (oil, gas and water). The parent company has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Francesca Cocco - e-mail:investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail:fcicognani@trevifin.com- tel: +39/0547 319503

Press Office: Community - Strategic communication advisers - T. +39 02 89404231

Auro Palomba -Auro.palomba@communitygroup.it

Roberto Patriarca - (T. +39 335 65 09568) - Roberto.patriarca@communitygroup.

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 16:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREVI-FINANZIARIA INDUSTRI
05:19pTREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Press release - december 31, 2018
PU
11/17TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Dimissioni sindaco effettivo e subentro di un si..
PU
11/14TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Press release - november 14, 2018
PU
10/08TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Press release - october 8, 2018
PU
09/24TREVI-FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA : half-yearly earnings release
09/18TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Press release - september 18, 2018
PU
09/14TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : rejects Bain Capital's rescue deal
RE
08/10TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Press release - august 10, 2018
PU
07/30TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Outcome of the shareholders' meeting
PU
07/28TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE : Press release - july 28, 2018
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 917 M
EBIT 2017 -84,7 M
Net income 2017 -141 M
Debt 2017 545 M
Yield 2017 1,66%
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 0,65x
EV / Sales 2018 0,67x
Capitalization 49,6 M
Chart TREVI-FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA
Duration : Period :
Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREVI-FINANZIARIA INDUSTRI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,47 €
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Trevisani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Davide Trevisani Chairman
Marco Andreasi Chief Financial Officer & Director
Gianluigi Trevisani Executive Vice Chairman
Cesare Trevisani Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREVI-FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA-4.17%56
TENARIS-28.27%12 407
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GP CO LTD--.--%2 112
DRIL-QUIP, INC.-37.90%1 037
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIP. AG-32.53%1 014
C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC-59.76%908
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.