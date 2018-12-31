Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - DECEMBER 31, 2018

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART.114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No.58/98
Cesena, December 31, 2018 - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:
a) the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
b) the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
c) the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;
The following is the above additional information requested.
a)The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2018.
The Net Financial Position of the Company at November 30, 2018 amounted to Euro 304.5 million and is shown below:
|
NET FINANCIAL DEBT
|
30/11/2018
|
31/12/2017
|
Change
|
Current bank loans and borrowings
|
(441.037)
|
(422.918)
|
(18.118)
|
Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
|
(35.112)
|
(12.318)
|
(22.794)
|
Current financial derivatives
|
(454)
|
(701)
|
248
|
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
|
903
|
7.069
|
(6.166)
|
Total current financial debt
|
(475.699)
|
(428.869)
|
(46.831)
|
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
|
0
|
(10.076)
|
10.076
|
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
|
(287)
|
(29.469)
|
29.181
|
Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries
|
171.529
|
303.350
|
(131.820)
|
Non-current financial derivatives
|
0
|
0
|
Total non-current financial debt
|
171.242
|
263.805
|
(92.563)
|
Net financial debt
|
(304.457)
|
(165.064)
|
(139.394)
The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2017 and November 30, 2018 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.
The Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2018 amounts to Euro 703.3 million and is reported below:
|
CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT
|
30/11/2018
|
31/12/2017
|
Variation
|
Current bank loans and borrowings
|
(673.251)
|
(645.023)
|
(28.227)
|
Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
|
(71.503)
|
(40.096)
|
(31.406)
|
Current financial derivatives
|
(467)
|
(173)
|
(294)
|
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
|
77.084
|
146.301
|
(69.217)
|
Total current financial debt
|
(668.136)
|
(538.991)
|
(129.145)
|
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
|
0
|
(11.207)
|
11.207
|
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
|
(35.146)
|
(69.204)
|
34.058
|
Non-current financial derivatives
|
0
|
0
|
Total non-current financial debt
|
(35.146)
|
(80.410)
|
45.265
|
Group Net Financial Debt
|
(703.282)
|
(619.402)
|
(83.880)
It should be noted that the value related to the net financial position of the Company and the Group must be considered preliminary and not definitive, since, the Annual Report at December 31, 2017 and the Interim Reports at September 30, 2018 have not yet been approved, those data are management data and not yet been submitted to the evaluation by the Board of Directors and to the Auditors of the Company.
b)The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).
|
Trevi Finanziaria Industriale
S.p.A.
|
Trevi Group
|
in thousands of Euro
|
30/11/2018
|
30/11/2018
|
Financial liabilities* Trade payables
Tax liabilities
Social security liabilities Payables to employees
|
244.866 10.562 - - -
|
358.607 (**) 92.714 (*) 501 (**)
- -
|
Total overdue liabilities
|
255.428
|
451.822 (**)
* Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of the standstill situation. ** Also including the Company debt.
At November 30, 2018 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:
-
• in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies; the Company has received some reminders and injunctions, the aggregate value of these positions, as of today, has been settled approximately at Euro 7.9 million;
-
• in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships.
The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 15.5 million, of which approximately Euro 11 million have been settled and Euro 4.5 million for whitch the defintion is ongoing.
c)
The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:
Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:
(In thousands of Euro)
|
Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Trevi S.p.A.
|
23.605
|
89.005
|
(65.400)
|
Soilmec S.p.A.
|
60.809
|
60.394
|
416
|
Drillmec S.p.A.
|
35.490
|
169.008
|
(133.518)
|
Petreven S.p.A.
|
45.195
|
59.672
|
(14.477)
|
Other
|
6.430
|
10.995
|
(4.565)
|
TOTAL
|
171.529
|
389.073
|
(217.544)
|
Current trade receivables from subsidiaries
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Trevi S.p.A.
|
13.828
|
8.504
|
5.324
|
Soilmec S.p.A.
|
5.149
|
3.715
|
1.434
|
Drillmec S.p.A.
|
14.526
|
10.750
|
3.776
|
Petreven S.p.A.
|
2.960
|
2.935
|
25
|
Other
|
27.437
|
17.100
|
10.337
|
TOTAL
|
63.901
|
43.005
|
20.896
|
Current trade payables to subsidiaries
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Trevi S.p.A.
|
13.828
|
8.504
|
5.324
|
Soilmec S.p.A.
|
5.149
|
3.715
|
1.434
|
Drillmec S.p.A.
|
14.526
|
10.750
|
3.776
|
Petreven S.p.A.
|
2.960
|
2.935
|
25
|
Other
|
27.437
|
17.100
|
10.337
|
TOTAL
|
63.901
|
43.005
|
20.896
|
Revenues from sales and services
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Trevi S.p.A.
|
5.060
|
2.566
|
2.494
|
Soilmec S.p.A.
|
2.431
|
983
|
1.449
|
Drillmec S.p.A.
|
3.596
|
2.396
|
1.201
|
Petreven S.p.A.
|
1.138
|
560
|
578
|
Other
|
11.022
|
6.758
|
4.264
|
TOTAL
|
23.247
|
13.262
|
9.985
|
Consumption of raw materials and external services
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Change
|
Trevi S.p.A.
|
10
|
85
|
(74)
|
Soilmec S.p.A.
|
28
|
7
|
22
|
Drillmec S.p.A.
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Petreven S.p.A.
|
0
|
1
|
(1)
|
Other
|
30
|
9
|
21
|
TOTAL
|
69
|
101
|
(32)
|
Financial income
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Trevi S.p.A.
|
2.143
|
1.954
|
189
|
Soilmec S.p.A.
|
2.336
|
1.294
|
1.042
|
Drillmec S.p.A.
|
5.966
|
4.100
|
1.865
|
Petreven S.p.A.
|
1.983
|
1.230
|
752
|
Other
|
553
|
218
|
335
|
TOTAL
|
12.981
|
8.797
|
4.184
|
Trevi Group
|
(In thousands of Euro)
|
Non-current financial receivables
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l.
|
720
|
720
|
0
|
Filippella s.c.a.r.l.
|
225
|
225
|
0
|
Pescara Park S.r.l.
|
1.263
|
1.105
|
158
|
Other
|
325
|
331
|
(6)
|
TOTAL
|
2.533
|
2.381
|
152
|
Current trade receivables
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Parcheggi S.p.A.
|
91
|
78
|
14
|
Roma Park S.r.l.
|
597
|
561
|
37
|
Parma Park S.r.l.
|
0
|
169
|
(169)
|
Sofitre S.r.l.
|
1.134
|
1.390
|
(255)
|
Sub-total
|
1.823
|
2.197
|
(374)
|
Porto di Messina s.c.a.r.l.
|
764
|
745
|
19
|
Consorzio Trevi Adanti
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
|
3.100
|
848
|
2.252
|
Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli
|
1.952
|
1.962
|
(9)
|
Arge Baugrube Q110
|
331
|
331
|
0
|
Trevi Park Plc
|
0
|
165
|
(165)
|
Other
|
933
|
2.897
|
(1.964)
|
Sub-total
|
7.087
|
6.953
|
134
|
TOTAL
|
8.910
|
9.151
|
(241)
|
Current trade payables
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Parcheggi S.p.A.
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
IFC Ltd
|
130
|
72
|
58
|
Sofitre S.r.l.
|
16
|
0
|
16
|
Sub-total
|
153
|
79
|
75
|
Trevi Adanti
|
5
|
5
|
0
|
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
|
2.000
|
2.664
|
(664)
|
Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl.
|
343
|
7
|
336
|
Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli
|
93
|
14
|
78
|
Dach-Arghe Markt Leipzig
|
0
|
517
|
(517)
|
Trevi Park Plc
|
0
|
100
|
(100)
|
Other
|
743
|
240
|
504
|
Sub-total
|
3.184
|
3.547
|
(362)
|
TOTAL
|
3.338
|
3.626
|
(288)
|
Revenues from sales and services
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Roma Park Srl
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Parcheggi S.p.A.
|
121
|
95
|
26
|
Sub-total
|
121
|
95
|
26
|
Hercules Foundation AB
|
895
|
1.797
|
(902)
|
Nuova Darsena
|
14
|
387
|
(373)
|
Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l
|
0
|
Other
|
1.215
|
1.866
|
(652)
|
Sub-total
|
2.123
|
4.050
|
(1.927)
|
TOTAL
|
2.244
|
4.146
|
(1.901)
|
Consumption of raw materials and external services
|
30/11/2018
|
30/06/2017
|
Variazioni
|
Roma Park Srl
|
0
|
0
|
(0)
|
Sofitre Srl
|
58
|
34
|
24
|
Parcheggi S.pA.
|
2
|
5
|
(4)
|
Sub-total
|
60
|
40
|
20
|
Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l
|
0
|
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
|
255
|
2.568
|
(2.313)
|
Other
|
48
|
24
|
24
|
Sub-total
|
303
|
2.592
|
(2.289)
|
TOTAL
|
363
|
2.631
|
(2.268)
***
Without prejudice to what has been mentioned in letter a) in the second part of the press release, the C.F.O., Marco Andreasi, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.
