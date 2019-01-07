Log in
TREVI-FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE SPA (TFI)
Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - JANUARY 6, 2019

01/07/2019

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART.114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No.58/98 - CORRECTION OF A MISTAKE IN TYPING

Cesena, January 6, 2019 - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), in a partial adjustment of the press release issued on December 31, 2018, announces that in relation to the point:

c) the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

the tables relating to "Current trade receivables from subsidiaries" and "Current trade payables to subsidiaries" incorrectly reported the same values.

The correct tables are shown below and cancel and replace those of the previous press release.

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Trevi S.p.A.

13.828

8.504

5.324

Soilmec S.p.A.

5.149

3.715

1.434

Drillmec S.p.A.

14.526

10.750

3.776

Petreven S.p.A.

2.960

2.935

25

Other

27.437

17.100

10.337

TOTAL

63.901

43.005

20.896

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

30/11/2018

30/06/2017

Variazioni

Trevi S.p.A.

11.727

11.295

432

Soilmec S.p.A.

1.843

2.497

(654)

Drillmec S.p.A.

11.493

10.972

521

Petreven S.p.A.

72

44

29

Other

3.630

3.894

(264)

TOTAL

28.765

28.702

63

***

Without prejudice to what has been mentioned in letter a) in the second part of the press release, the C.F.O., Marco Andreasi, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth andother changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.

About Trevi:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering and Drillmec the division that produces and develops drilling rigs (oil, gas and water). The parent company has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Francesca Cocco - e-mail:investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail:fcicognani@trevifin.com- tel: +39/0547 319503

Press Office: Community - Strategic communication advisers - T. +39 02 89404231

Auro Palomba -Auro.palomba@communitygroup.it

Roberto Patriarca - (T. +39 335 65 09568) - Roberto.patriarca@communitygroup.

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 08:13:02 UTC
