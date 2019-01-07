Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - JANUARY 6, 2019

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART.114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No.58/98 - CORRECTION OF A MISTAKE IN TYPING

Cesena, January 6, 2019 - Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), in a partial adjustment of the press release issued on December 31, 2018, announces that in relation to the point:

c) the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

the tables relating to "Current trade receivables from subsidiaries" and "Current trade payables to subsidiaries" incorrectly reported the same values.

The correct tables are shown below and cancel and replace those of the previous press release.

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Trevi S.p.A. 13.828 8.504 5.324 Soilmec S.p.A. 5.149 3.715 1.434 Drillmec S.p.A. 14.526 10.750 3.776 Petreven S.p.A. 2.960 2.935 25 Other 27.437 17.100 10.337 TOTAL 63.901 43.005 20.896 Current trade payables to subsidiaries 30/11/2018 30/06/2017 Variazioni Trevi S.p.A. 11.727 11.295 432 Soilmec S.p.A. 1.843 2.497 (654) Drillmec S.p.A. 11.493 10.972 521 Petreven S.p.A. 72 44 29 Other 3.630 3.894 (264) TOTAL 28.765 28.702 63

Without prejudice to what has been mentioned in letter a) in the second part of the press release, the C.F.O., Marco Andreasi, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth andother changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.

About Trevi:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering and Drillmec the division that produces and develops drilling rigs (oil, gas and water). The parent company has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

