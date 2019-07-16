Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - JULY 16, 2019 0 07/16/2019 | 03:25am EDT Send by mail :

16 Luglio 2019 07:37:19 Oggetto : Trevi Group_PR July 15, 2019 Testo del comunicato Vedi allegato. APPROVED THE 2017 AND 2018 STATUTORY AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS. CONVENED THE SUBSEQUENT SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR RENEWAL OF CORPORATE BODIES FOUNDATION SECTOR POSITIVE OPERATING MARGINS IN 2018 CONSOLIDATED GROUP LOSSES, RECORDED PRIMELY IN 2017, MAINLY RECONDUCIBLE TO WRITE-DOWNS AS A RESULT OF IMPAIRMENT TEST GROUP SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY AT DECEMBER 31, 2018 NEGATIVE FOR 148.1 MILLION EUROS, MAINLY RELATED TO WRITE-DOWNS AND ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS FOUNDATION SECTOR ORDER BACKLOG, GROWING AT 497 MILLION EUROS IN 2018, ESPECIALLY THANKS TO THE USA AND EUROPE MARKETS APPROVED THE DISPOSAL OF GROUP COMPANIES OPERATING IN THE OIL&GAS SECTOR Milan, July 15, 2019 - The Board of Directors of Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") - the Trevi Group's holding company - today approved, through a majority decision, the statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for both the financial years 2017 and 2018. The financial statements were prepared and approved on a going concern basis, given that - as better clarified in the Management' Report - the Board of Directors of Trevifin considers that the current uncertainties may reasonably be overcome through the implementation of the financial restructuring set out in the agreements currently under definition. The results for the two financial years 2017 and 2018 are briefly described herein below. The Board of Directors consequently resolved to call the shareholders' meeting for the approval of the financial statements and the renewal of the corporate boards (which will cease from their office) for September 23, 2019 in first call and, where required, for September 30, 2019 in second call. With respect to what has been previously announced to the market (see the press release of December 4, 2018) and with a view to the imminent approval of the agreements relating to the capital strengthening and debt restructuring transaction, the Board of Directors also unanimously resolved to confirm the approval of the transaction relating to the sale of Drillmec S.p.A., Petreven S.p.A. and the other companies of the Trevi Group operating in the the oil&gas Sector to the Indian group headed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd ("MEIL"), approving the main terms and conditions of the agreements currently under definition with MEIL and granting powers to the CRO to finalize the negotiations and to execute the definitive agreements. The saletransaction is, on the one hand, strictly necessary for implementing the business plan and the expected refocusing of the Trevi Group on the Foundation Sector and, on the other, for the relaunch of the Oil&Gas division as a result of the activities to be carried out by the MEIL Group. More specifically, the main terms of the sale and purchase agreement regulating the Oil & Gas disposal include: an enterprise value - on a debt free basis - equal to Euro 140 million, which is subject to certain adjustments upon the occurrence of certain events, including any changes in the working capital of the companies of the Oil & Gas Division against the reference value taken for the purposes of valuing the division; the obligation of the Trevi Group to assume the financial indebtedness of the companies discharging the companies from such indebtedness (being a "debt free basis" transaction); in line with market practice for similar transactions, the granting by the sellers of certain representations and warranties on the companies and the assets being sold, and a consequent obligation to indemnify, which is also subject to certain financial and time limitations. It is also provided that the effectiveness of the sale and purchase agreement will be subject to the occurrence of certain conditions precedent, including, among others: (a) the implementation by the sellers of a number of intercompany transactions aimed at transferring to the group all the assets being sold, and (b) the execution and subsequent approval of the Trevi Group debt restructuring agreement pursuant to Article 182-bis of the IBL, which is currently under definition by the Company. On the basis of the information currently available, it may be assumed that the binding legal documentation for the implementation of the disposal transaction, including the related sales and purchase agreement, may be executed within the first week of August, with the closing of the disposal expected by the end of November 2019. Finally, the Board has called a new meeting for July 17, 2019, to be held in Milan, in order to approve the agreements relating to the capital strengthening and debt restructuring transaction (including the aforementioned debt restructuring agreement), to exercise the delegation for capital increase pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, with has been granted to the Board by the Shareholders' Meeting on July 30, 2018, to approve all the ancillary and related resolutions, as well as to approve the resolutions deriving from the imminent completion of the examination of the request of the shareholder THSE, pursuant to Article 2367 of the Italian Civil Code. *** 2017 Group Key Financial Highlights FY 20171 reported total consolidated revenues of approx. Euro 949.2 million, compared to Euro 1,083 million in 2016, a contraction therefore of approx. Euro 134 million. The Foundation Sector (the Group's core business) reported a reduction in revenues over 2016 (Euro 756.6 million in 2017, compared to Euro 829.9 million in 2016, -Euro73.3 million gross of intersegment eliminations), mainly stemming from a volume contraction in the markets in which Trevi Group traditionally operates. The Oil&Gas Sector, due to the ongoing global crisis, reported lower revenues than 2016 (2017 total Sector revenues of Euro 202.1 million, compared to Euro 274.2 million in 2016, -Euro 72.1 million net of intersegment eliminations). This decrease mainly owes to the Drillmec division which was impacted by the failure of the YPFB contract for the supply of three drilling plant in Bolivia to progress, following the cancellation of the contract by the client, in addition to the less significant orders acquired by the division in 2017 compared to 2016. 1 Methodological note: Some of the 2016 financial statement items were amended in the 2017 Annual report. The company and the Group, in accordance with IAS 8 and for maximum transparency, established the extent of the adjustments to the financial statements at December 31, 2016, amending the comparative figures at that date and including a third balance sheet column at January 1, 2016. The above drop in volumes, together with an altered mix and of the relative margin on orders worked on in the period, mainly in the Foundation Sector, alongside the accruals made to the inventory obsolescence provision in the period and the costs incurred for the financial restructuring, resulted in an EBITDA loss of Euro 81.4 million, down Euro 169.9 million compared to a profit of Euro 88.5 million in 2016 (8.2% on total revenues). EBIT reported a loss of Euro 336.6 million, compared to a loss of Euro 32.3 million in 2016, reducing Euro 304.3 million. This contraction, while also resulting from the issues outlined above, related to the doubtful debt provision and contractual risks provision accruals, in addition to the write-down of development costs capitalised and of property, plant and equipment following impairment tests. The Group Net Result in 2017 was a loss of Euro 432.8 million, increasing Euro 348.3 million on 2016 which reported a loss of Euro 84.5 million. This result was impacted also by the write-down of deferred tax assets (deriving from tax losses and temporary changes) for approx. Euro 47.2 million following the recoverability assessment at December 31, 2017. Consolidated net capital employed at December 31, 2017 was Euro 618.8 million, compared to a restated amount of Euro 981.3 million at December 31, 2016: the decrease of Euro 362.5 million mainly relates to the impacts from the write-down of working capital and fixed asset items following the specific recoverability analyses carried out, in addition to the results of the impairment tests. At December 31, 2017, the Net Financial Position was a debt position of Euro 619.8 million, compared to a restated amount of Euro 500.1 million at December 31, 2016, increasing Euro 119.7 million. The lower volume of without recourse factoring in 2017 is highlighted (approx. Euro 33 million) compared to the end of 2016 (approx. Euro 105 million), in addition to the benefit to the Net Financial Position in 2016 from the significant advance received on the Mosul order. At December 31, 2017, in continuity with June 30, 2017, the majority of bank payables were reclassified to short-term, as the Group at 31 December 2017 was in violation of the covenants applicable to almost all financing, which therefore became immediately payable. To address the risk of launching actions aimed at obtaining immediate repayment of loans, in the first few months of 2017 the Company began a negotiation process with the lending banks aimed at restructuring its debt exposures. Finally, in 2017 the negotiations successfully continued with the lending banks for the signing of a standstill agreement and in a broader context the agreement of the credit lines proposed within the overall financial restructuring. The standstill agreement was effectively signed in 2018, with the Trevi Group therefore at December 31, 2017 de facto operating within the scope of a standstill agreement. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE Foundation Sector The total value of production of the special Foundation Services Sector in 2017 was approx. Euro 557 million (Euro 612 million in 2016, -Euro 55 million). The contraction mainly related to the reduced volumes of activities on markets whose economies were impacted by oil Sector weakness (Nigeria and Venezuela). Soilmec The Soilmec Division in 2017 reported a revenue contraction of approx. 9% over the previous year. This contraction was mainly due to a significant reduction in Trevi Division investments (-53%) and a significant drop in Middle East and Africa sales (-42%) following the completion in 2016 of the Egyptian army supplies contract, and particularly the considerable weakening of the local Egyptian currency (- 80%). On the other hand, sales volumes significantly increased in the Asia/Pacific area (+40%), mainly due to strong Chinese market growth (+70%), owing principally to the boring product, alongside a significant boost to South-East Asian sales (+50%). Volumes were stable in Europe and the Americas. Division operations, as for the rest of the Group, were impacted by the financial uncertainties concerning the restructuring process. The limited possibility to rely on the credit system and the related management of working capital impacted the margin. Therefore, it may be stated that the poor Division performance was due both to market conditions and the Group's financial crisis. Oil&Gas Sector In 2017, the Oil&Gas market continued to be subject to cost-cutting programmes, organisational restructuring and corporate restructurings and transactions in order to optimise operating efficiency. The ongoing crisis significantly impacted the Group companies' key economic-financial results compared to previous years. Oil&Gas Sector revenues in 2017 amounted to approx. Euro 202.1 million, compared to Euro 274.2 million in 2016 (down Euro 72.1 million on the previous year, -26,3%). Drillmec Continued oil price volatility and geopolitical instability in the Middle East prevented the Division from consolidating revenue levels. Further impacts were felt from the cancellation of a major supply contract in Bolivia which stipulated the delivery of three 2000 and 3000 HP Drilling Plant. Total revenues of approx. Euro 91 million were reported in 2017, compared to Euro 158.5 million in the previous year (-42,6%). Europe and CSI were the main market with nearly 40% of revenues, followed by the Middle East, North Africa and the Far East. The "Spare and Services" segment contributed 36% of revenues (Euro 34 million), followed by the On-shore, Components and Offshore segment. The drop in revenues, together with a lower margin due to significant competition, led to the organisation significantly downsizing its production capacity. The workforces at both the Houston and Piacenza facilities were significantly cut back. Petreven The continually low oil price impacted Division revenues. Revenues were down 4% on the previous year (Euro 117 million) to Euro 112.3 million (approx. -Euro 4.7 million). Argentina was confirmed as the main revenue driver with Euro 65 million (58% of revenues), followed by Venezuela, Chile and Peru. The Division operated in South America on behalf of the leading Major and National Oil Companies. There were 17 operative plants located in the following countries: 10 in Argentina, 2 in Venezuela, 1 in Chile, 3 in Peru and 1 in Colombia. In addition, in Chile, 1 third party plant was utilised. FY 20182 reported total consolidated revenues of approx. Euro 618,1 million, compared to Euro 772.6 million in 2017 (-Euro 154.5 million). The Foundation Sector (the Group's core business) saw revenues reduce over 2017 (Euro 616 million in 2018, compared to Euro 757.8 million in 2017, -Euro 141.8 million net of intersegment eliminations), mainly due to reduced operations in the Middle East, in Africa and in 2 Methodological note: the stated data, except where specifically indicated, reflect the reclassification as per IFRS 5 in view of the expected disposal of Oli&Gas sector operations.

