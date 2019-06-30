Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - JUNE 30, 2019
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98
Milan, June 30, 2019 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:
the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;
The following is the above additional information requested.
a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at May 31, 2019.
The Net Financial Position of the Company at May 31, 2019 amounts to Euro 396,8 million and is shown below:
NET FINANCIAL DEBT
31/05/2019
31/12/2017
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(449.734)
(422.918)
(26.816)
Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
(35.041)
(12.318)
(22.722)
Current financial derivatives
0
(701)
701
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
561
7.069
(6.508)
Total current financial debt
(484.214)
(428.869)
(55.345)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
0
(10.076)
10.076
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
(238)
(29.469)
29.230
Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries
87.637
303.350
(215.712)
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
87.399
263.805
(176.406)
Net financial debt
(396.815)
(165.064)
(231.751)
The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.
The Group Net Financial Debt at May 31, 2019 amounts to Euro 699,3 million and is reported below:
CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT
31/05/2019
31/12/2017
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(679.028)
(645.023)
(34.004)
Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers
(89.148)
(40.096)
(49.051)
Current financial derivatives
(8)
(173)
165
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
83.012
146.301
(63.289)
Total current financial debt
(685.171)
(538.991)
(146.180)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
0
(11.207)
11.207
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial
backers
(14.163)
(69.204)
55.041
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
(14.163)
(80.410)
66.248
Group Net Financial Debt
(699.334)
(619.402)
(79.932)
It should be noted that the value related to the net financial position of the Company and the Group must be considered preliminary and not definitive, since, the Annual Report at December 31, 2017, the Half Year Report at June 30, 2018, the Interim Report at September 30, 2018, the Annual Report at December 31, 2018 and the Interim Report at March 31, 2019 have not yet been approved, those data are management data and not yet been submitted to the evaluation by the Board of Directors and to the Auditors of the Company.
Analyses are nearing completion to identify the impact that the new IFRS-16 accounting standard will have on the Trevi Group financial statements and that it is currently being quantified.
The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).
Trevi
Finanziaria
Trevi Group
Industriale
S.p.A.
in thousands of Euro
31/05/2019
31/05/2019
Financial liabilities*
280.405
413.834
(**)
Trade payables
9.187
82.077
(**)
Tax liabilities
515
Social security liabilities
170
Payables to employees
-
Total overdue liabilities
289.592
496.596
(**)
Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of thede facto standstill situation.
Also including the Company debt, and indicated with the same perimeter
At May 31, 2019 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:
in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies; the Company has received some reminders and injunctions, the aggregate value of these positions, as of today, has been settled approximately at Euro 4.3 million;
in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 12 million, of which approximately Euro 8 million have been settled and approximately Euro 4,5 million for which the defintion is ongoing.
The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:
Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:
(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)
Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
23.605
89.005
(65.400)
Soilmec S.p.A.
57.220
60.394
(3.173)
Drillmec S.p.A.
0
169.008
(169.008)
Petreven S.p.A.
809
59.672
(58.863)
Other
6.430
10.995
(4.565)
TOTAL
88.064
389.073
(301.009)
Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
427
0
427
TOTAL
427
0
427
Current trade receivables from subsidiaries
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
12.299
8.504
3.796
Soilmec S.p.A.
5.622
3.715
1.907
Drillmec S.p.A.
17.400
10.750
6.649
Petreven S.p.A.
3.557
2.935
622
Other
22.933
17.100
5.833
TOTAL
61.812
43.005
18.807
Current trade payables to subsidiaries
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
12.235
11.295
939
Soilmec S.p.A.
2.159
2.497
(338)
Drillmec S.p.A.
14.631
10.972
3.659
Petreven S.p.A.
141
44
98
Other
4.173
3.894
279
TOTAL
33.338
28.702
4.636
Revenues from sales and services
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
1.773
2.566
(793)
Soilmec S.p.A.
908
983
(75)
Drillmec S.p.A.
1.520
2.396
(876)
Petreven S.p.A.
568
560
8
Other
4.359
6.758
(2.399)
TOTAL
9.127
13.262
(4.135)
Consumption of raw materials and external services
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
49
85
(36)
Soilmec S.p.A.
77
7
70
Drillmec S.p.A.
0
0
0
Petreven S.p.A.
0
1
(1)
Other
0
9
(9)
TOTAL
125
101
24
Financial income
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
386
1.954
(1.567)
Soilmec S.p.A.
1.045
1.294
(250)
Drillmec S.p.A.
1.763
4.100
(2.337)
Petreven S.p.A.
561
1.230
(669)
Other
304
218
86
TOTAL
4.059
8.797
(4.738)
Trevi Group
(In thousands of Euro)
Non-current financial receivables
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l.
720
720
0
Filippella s.c.a.r.l.
225
225
0
Pescara Park S.r.l.
1.217
1.105
112
Parma Park S.r.l.
0
90
(90)
Other
293
241
52
TOTAL
2.455
2.381
74
Current trade receivables
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Parcheggi S.p.A.
88
78
10
Roma Park S.r.l.
634
561
73
Parma Park S.r.l.
0
169
(169)
Sofitre S.r.l.
1.391
1.390
2
Other
21
21
Sub-total
2.133
2.197
(64)
Porto di Messina s.c.a.r.l.
764
745
19
Consorzio Trevi Adanti
7
6
0
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
1.279
848
431
Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli
1.857
1.962
(104)
Arge Baugrube Q110
0
331
(331)
Trevi Park Plc
65
165
(100)
Other
1.097
2.897
(1.800)
Sub-total
5.070
6.953
(1.884)
TOTAL
7.203
9.151
(1.948)
Current trade payables
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Parcheggi S.p.A.
0
6
(6)
IFC Ltd
130
72
58
Sofitre S.r.l.
20
0
20
Sub-total
151
79
72
Trevi Adanti
8
5
3
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
0
2.664
(2.664)
Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl.
386
7
379
Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli
32
14
18
Dach-Arghe Markt Leipzig
0
517
(517)
Trevi Park Plc
0
100
(100)
Other
708
240
468
Sub-total
1.133
3.547
(2.414)
TOTAL
1.284
3.626
(2.341)
Revenues from sales and services
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Roma Park S.r.l.
0
0
0
Parcheggi S.p.A.
80
95
(15)
Sub-total
80
95
(15)
Hercules Foundation AB
356
1.797
(1.441)
Nuova Darsena
625
387
238
Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l
0
0
Other
225
1.866
(1.642)
Sub-total
1.206
4.050
(2.845)
TOTAL
1.286
4.146
(2.860)
Consumption of raw materials and external services
31/05/2019
30/06/2017
Variation
Roma Park S.r.l.
0
0
(0)
Sofitre S.r.l.
21
34
(13)
Parcheggi S.pA.
0
5
(5)
Sub-total
21
40
(19)
Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l
0
0
Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.
0
2.568
(2.568)
Other
11
24
(12)
Sub-total
11
2.592
(2.580)
TOTAL
32
2.631
(2.599)
***
The C.F.O., Massimiliano Battistelli, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.
About Trevi:
Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering
