Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - JUNE 30, 2019

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 Milan, June 30, 2019 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month: the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position; the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.); the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF; The following is the above additional information requested. a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at May 31, 2019. The Net Financial Position of the Company at May 31, 2019 amounts to Euro 396,8 million and is shown below: NET FINANCIAL DEBT 31/05/2019 31/12/2017 Variation Current bank loans and borrowings (449.734) (422.918) (26.816) Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (35.041) (12.318) (22.722) Current financial derivatives 0 (701) 701 Short-term cash and cash equivalents 561 7.069 (6.508) Total current financial debt (484.214) (428.869) (55.345) Non-current bank loans and borrowings 0 (10.076) 10.076 Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (238) (29.469) 29.230 Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries 87.637 303.350 (215.712) Non-current financial derivatives 0 0 0 Total non-current financial debt 87.399 263.805 (176.406) Net financial debt (396.815) (165.064) (231.751) 1

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact. The Group Net Financial Debt at May 31, 2019 amounts to Euro 699,3 million and is reported below: CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT 31/05/2019 31/12/2017 Variation Current bank loans and borrowings (679.028) (645.023) (34.004) Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (89.148) (40.096) (49.051) Current financial derivatives (8) (173) 165 Short-term cash and cash equivalents 83.012 146.301 (63.289) Total current financial debt (685.171) (538.991) (146.180) Non-current bank loans and borrowings 0 (11.207) 11.207 Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers (14.163) (69.204) 55.041 Non-current financial derivatives 0 0 0 Total non-current financial debt (14.163) (80.410) 66.248 Group Net Financial Debt (699.334) (619.402) (79.932) It should be noted that the value related to the net financial position of the Company and the Group must be considered preliminary and not definitive, since, the Annual Report at December 31, 2017, the Half Year Report at June 30, 2018, the Interim Report at September 30, 2018, the Annual Report at December 31, 2018 and the Interim Report at March 31, 2019 have not yet been approved, those data are management data and not yet been submitted to the evaluation by the Board of Directors and to the Auditors of the Company. Analyses are nearing completion to identify the impact that the new IFRS-16 accounting standard will have on the Trevi Group financial statements and that it is currently being quantified. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.). Trevi Finanziaria Trevi Group Industriale S.p.A. in thousands of Euro 31/05/2019 31/05/2019 Financial liabilities* 280.405 413.834 (**) Trade payables 9.187 82.077 (**) Tax liabilities 515 Social security liabilities 170 Payables to employees - Total overdue liabilities 289.592 496.596 (**) Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of the de facto standstill situation.

At May 31, 2019 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows: in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies; the Company has received some reminders and injunctions, the aggregate value of these positions, as of today, has been settled approximately at Euro 4.3 million;

in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 12 million, of which approximately Euro 8 million have been settled and approximately Euro 4,5 million for which the defintion is ongoing. The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report: Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.: (IN THOUSANDS OF EURO) Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 23.605 89.005 (65.400) Soilmec S.p.A. 57.220 60.394 (3.173) Drillmec S.p.A. 0 169.008 (169.008) Petreven S.p.A. 809 59.672 (58.863) Other 6.430 10.995 (4.565) TOTAL 88.064 389.073 (301.009) Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 427 0 427 TOTAL 427 0 427 Current trade receivables from subsidiaries 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 12.299 8.504 3.796 Soilmec S.p.A. 5.622 3.715 1.907 Drillmec S.p.A. 17.400 10.750 6.649 Petreven S.p.A. 3.557 2.935 622 Other 22.933 17.100 5.833 TOTAL 61.812 43.005 18.807 Current trade payables to subsidiaries 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 12.235 11.295 939 Soilmec S.p.A. 2.159 2.497 (338) Drillmec S.p.A. 14.631 10.972 3.659 Petreven S.p.A. 141 44 98 Other 4.173 3.894 279 TOTAL 33.338 28.702 4.636 Revenues from sales and services 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 1.773 2.566 (793) Soilmec S.p.A. 908 983 (75) Drillmec S.p.A. 1.520 2.396 (876) Petreven S.p.A. 568 560 8 Other 4.359 6.758 (2.399) TOTAL 9.127 13.262 (4.135) 3

Consumption of raw materials and external services 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 49 85 (36) Soilmec S.p.A. 77 7 70 Drillmec S.p.A. 0 0 0 Petreven S.p.A. 0 1 (1) Other 0 9 (9) TOTAL 125 101 24 Financial income 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Trevi S.p.A. 386 1.954 (1.567) Soilmec S.p.A. 1.045 1.294 (250) Drillmec S.p.A. 1.763 4.100 (2.337) Petreven S.p.A. 561 1.230 (669) Other 304 218 86 TOTAL 4.059 8.797 (4.738) Trevi Group (In thousands of Euro) Non-current financial receivables 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l. 720 720 0 Filippella s.c.a.r.l. 225 225 0 Pescara Park S.r.l. 1.217 1.105 112 Parma Park S.r.l. 0 90 (90) Other 293 241 52 TOTAL 2.455 2.381 74 Current trade receivables 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Parcheggi S.p.A. 88 78 10 Roma Park S.r.l. 634 561 73 Parma Park S.r.l. 0 169 (169) Sofitre S.r.l. 1.391 1.390 2 Other 21 21 Sub-total 2.133 2.197 (64) Porto di Messina s.c.a.r.l. 764 745 19 Consorzio Trevi Adanti 7 6 0 Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 1.279 848 431 Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli 1.857 1.962 (104) Arge Baugrube Q110 0 331 (331) Trevi Park Plc 65 165 (100) Other 1.097 2.897 (1.800) Sub-total 5.070 6.953 (1.884) TOTAL 7.203 9.151 (1.948) Current trade payables 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Parcheggi S.p.A. 0 6 (6) IFC Ltd 130 72 58 Sofitre S.r.l. 20 0 20 Sub-total 151 79 72 Trevi Adanti 8 5 3 Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 0 2.664 (2.664) Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl. 386 7 379 Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli 32 14 18 4

Dach-Arghe Markt Leipzig 0 517 (517) Trevi Park Plc 0 100 (100) Other 708 240 468 Sub-total 1.133 3.547 (2.414) TOTAL 1.284 3.626 (2.341) Revenues from sales and services 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Roma Park S.r.l. 0 0 0 Parcheggi S.p.A. 80 95 (15) Sub-total 80 95 (15) Hercules Foundation AB 356 1.797 (1.441) Nuova Darsena 625 387 238 Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l 0 0 Other 225 1.866 (1.642) Sub-total 1.206 4.050 (2.845) TOTAL 1.286 4.146 (2.860) Consumption of raw materials and external services 31/05/2019 30/06/2017 Variation Roma Park S.r.l. 0 0 (0) Sofitre S.r.l. 21 34 (13) Parcheggi S.pA. 0 5 (5) Sub-total 21 40 (19) Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l 0 0 Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l. 0 2.568 (2.568) Other 11 24 (12) Sub-total 11 2.592 (2.580) TOTAL 32 2.631 (2.599) *** The C.F.O., Massimiliano Battistelli, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records. This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group. About Trevi: Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering 5

