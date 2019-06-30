Log in
Trevi Finanziaria Industriale : PRESS RELEASE - JUNE 30, 2019

06/30/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98

Milan, June 30, 2019 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

  1. the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
  2. the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
  3. the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

The following is the above additional information requested.

a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at May 31, 2019.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at May 31, 2019 amounts to Euro 396,8 million and is shown below:

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

31/05/2019

31/12/2017

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(449.734)

(422.918)

(26.816)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(35.041)

(12.318)

(22.722)

Current financial derivatives

0

(701)

701

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

561

7.069

(6.508)

Total current financial debt

(484.214)

(428.869)

(55.345)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

0

(10.076)

10.076

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(238)

(29.469)

29.230

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

87.637

303.350

(215.712)

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

87.399

263.805

(176.406)

Net financial debt

(396.815)

(165.064)

(231.751)

1

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.

The Group Net Financial Debt at May 31, 2019 amounts to Euro 699,3 million and is reported below:

CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT

31/05/2019

31/12/2017

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(679.028)

(645.023)

(34.004)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial backers

(89.148)

(40.096)

(49.051)

Current financial derivatives

(8)

(173)

165

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

83.012

146.301

(63.289)

Total current financial debt

(685.171)

(538.991)

(146.180)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

0

(11.207)

11.207

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial

backers

(14.163)

(69.204)

55.041

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(14.163)

(80.410)

66.248

Group Net Financial Debt

(699.334)

(619.402)

(79.932)

It should be noted that the value related to the net financial position of the Company and the Group must be considered preliminary and not definitive, since, the Annual Report at December 31, 2017, the Half Year Report at June 30, 2018, the Interim Report at September 30, 2018, the Annual Report at December 31, 2018 and the Interim Report at March 31, 2019 have not yet been approved, those data are management data and not yet been submitted to the evaluation by the Board of Directors and to the Auditors of the Company.

Analyses are nearing completion to identify the impact that the new IFRS-16 accounting standard will have on the Trevi Group financial statements and that it is currently being quantified.

  1. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi

Finanziaria

Trevi Group

Industriale

S.p.A.

in thousands of Euro

31/05/2019

31/05/2019

Financial liabilities*

280.405

413.834

(**)

Trade payables

9.187

82.077

(**)

Tax liabilities

515

Social security liabilities

170

Payables to employees

-

Total overdue liabilities

289.592

496.596

(**)

  • Related to short and medium to long term debt expired and not repaid in the light of the de facto standstill situation.
  • Also including the Company debt, and indicated with the same perimeter

2

At May 31, 2019 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:

    • in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies; the Company has received some reminders and injunctions, the aggregate value of these positions, as of today, has been settled approximately at Euro 4.3 million;
    • in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 12 million, of which approximately Euro 8 million have been settled and approximately Euro 4,5 million for which the defintion is ongoing.
  2. The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

Non-current financial receivables from subsidiaries

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

23.605

89.005

(65.400)

Soilmec S.p.A.

57.220

60.394

(3.173)

Drillmec S.p.A.

0

169.008

(169.008)

Petreven S.p.A.

809

59.672

(58.863)

Other

6.430

10.995

(4.565)

TOTAL

88.064

389.073

(301.009)

Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

427

0

427

TOTAL

427

0

427

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

12.299

8.504

3.796

Soilmec S.p.A.

5.622

3.715

1.907

Drillmec S.p.A.

17.400

10.750

6.649

Petreven S.p.A.

3.557

2.935

622

Other

22.933

17.100

5.833

TOTAL

61.812

43.005

18.807

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

12.235

11.295

939

Soilmec S.p.A.

2.159

2.497

(338)

Drillmec S.p.A.

14.631

10.972

3.659

Petreven S.p.A.

141

44

98

Other

4.173

3.894

279

TOTAL

33.338

28.702

4.636

Revenues from sales and services

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

1.773

2.566

(793)

Soilmec S.p.A.

908

983

(75)

Drillmec S.p.A.

1.520

2.396

(876)

Petreven S.p.A.

568

560

8

Other

4.359

6.758

(2.399)

TOTAL

9.127

13.262

(4.135)

3

Consumption of raw materials and external services

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

49

85

(36)

Soilmec S.p.A.

77

7

70

Drillmec S.p.A.

0

0

0

Petreven S.p.A.

0

1

(1)

Other

0

9

(9)

TOTAL

125

101

24

Financial income

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

386

1.954

(1.567)

Soilmec S.p.A.

1.045

1.294

(250)

Drillmec S.p.A.

1.763

4.100

(2.337)

Petreven S.p.A.

561

1.230

(669)

Other

304

218

86

TOTAL

4.059

8.797

(4.738)

Trevi Group

(In thousands of Euro)

Non-current financial receivables

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Porto Messina S.c.a.r.l.

720

720

0

Filippella s.c.a.r.l.

225

225

0

Pescara Park S.r.l.

1.217

1.105

112

Parma Park S.r.l.

0

90

(90)

Other

293

241

52

TOTAL

2.455

2.381

74

Current trade receivables

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Parcheggi S.p.A.

88

78

10

Roma Park S.r.l.

634

561

73

Parma Park S.r.l.

0

169

(169)

Sofitre S.r.l.

1.391

1.390

2

Other

21

21

Sub-total

2.133

2.197

(64)

Porto di Messina s.c.a.r.l.

764

745

19

Consorzio Trevi Adanti

7

6

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

1.279

848

431

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

1.857

1.962

(104)

Arge Baugrube Q110

0

331

(331)

Trevi Park Plc

65

165

(100)

Other

1.097

2.897

(1.800)

Sub-total

5.070

6.953

(1.884)

TOTAL

7.203

9.151

(1.948)

Current trade payables

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Parcheggi S.p.A.

0

6

(6)

IFC Ltd

130

72

58

Sofitre S.r.l.

20

0

20

Sub-total

151

79

72

Trevi Adanti

8

5

3

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

0

2.664

(2.664)

Porto di Messina S.c.a.rl.

386

7

379

Trevi S.G.F. Inc. per Napoli

32

14

18

4

Dach-Arghe Markt Leipzig

0

517

(517)

Trevi Park Plc

0

100

(100)

Other

708

240

468

Sub-total

1.133

3.547

(2.414)

TOTAL

1.284

3.626

(2.341)

Revenues from sales and services

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Roma Park S.r.l.

0

0

0

Parcheggi S.p.A.

80

95

(15)

Sub-total

80

95

(15)

Hercules Foundation AB

356

1.797

(1.441)

Nuova Darsena

625

387

238

Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l

0

0

Other

225

1.866

(1.642)

Sub-total

1.206

4.050

(2.845)

TOTAL

1.286

4.146

(2.860)

Consumption of raw materials and external services

31/05/2019

30/06/2017

Variation

Roma Park S.r.l.

0

0

(0)

Sofitre S.r.l.

21

34

(13)

Parcheggi S.pA.

0

5

(5)

Sub-total

21

40

(19)

Porto di Messina S.c.a.r.l

0

0

Nuova Darsena S.c.a.r.l.

0

2.568

(2.568)

Other

11

24

(12)

Sub-total

11

2.592

(2.580)

TOTAL

32

2.631

(2.599)

***

The C.F.O., Massimiliano Battistelli, in his position as the Director responsible for drawing up the Company's accounting statements, hereby declares, pursuant to Article 154-bis, paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the information contained in this press release accurately represents the figures contained in the Company's accounting records.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current estimates and projections of the Group, relating to future events and, by their nature, are subject to an intrinsic component of risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements due to a variety of factors, including continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in macroeconomic conditions and economic growth and other changes in business conditions, in addition to other factors, the majority of which is beyond the control of the Group.

About Trevi:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in the field of soil engineering (special foundations, tunnel excavation, soil consolidation and the building and marketing of special rigs and equipment relevant to this engineering sector); the Group is also active in the drilling sector (oil, gas and water) both in the production of plant and the supply of services, and it also builds automated underground car parks. The Group was established in Cesena in 1957 and today has more than 30 branches and is present in over 80 countries. Its success is due to the vertical integration of the main divisions making up the Group: Trevi, the division that supplies special services in the field of soil engineering, Petreven, the oil drilling division of the Group, Soilmec, the division that produces and develops plant and machinery for soil engineering

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 20:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
