Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.    TRVI

TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TRVI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trevi Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 04:06pm EST

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions, today announced that management will present a Company overview, as well as host investor meetings, at the SVB Leerink 2020 Healthcare Conference:

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Presentation Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Place: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘News & Events’ in the ‘Investors & News’ section on the Company's website at www.trevitherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website following the conference.

The Company’s corporate presentation is posted to its website under ‘Investors & News’.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson’s disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Trevi is currently conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of nalbuphine ER, referred to as the PRISM trial, in patients with severe pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Nalbuphine ER
Nalbuphine ER is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine’s mechanism of action also mitigates the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Nalbuphine is currently the only opioid approved for marketing that is not classified as a controlled substance in the United States and most of Europe.

Investor Contact
Chris Seiter, Chief Financial Officer
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.
chris.seiter@trevitherapeutics.com
203-304-2499

Media Contact
Rosalia Scampoli
rscampoli@marketcompr.com
212-537-5177 ext. 7

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:06pTrevi Therapeutics to Present at SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference
GL
02/18TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
02/18Trevi Therapeutics Announces Election of James V. Cassella, Ph.D. to Board o..
GL
01/06TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019TREVI THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
2019TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
2019Trevi Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent ..
GL
2019TREVI THERAPEUTICS : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent B..
AQ
2019TREVI THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Stifel Healthcare Conference
AQ
2019TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -28,9 M
Net income 2019 -27,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,91x
P/E ratio 2020 -3,23x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 99,2 M
Chart TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 13,75  $
Last Close Price 5,56  $
Spread / Highest target 224%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jennifer L. Good President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David P. Meeker Chairman
Christopher Seiter Chief Financial Officer
Thomas R. Sciascia Chief Medical Officer
Edward T. Mathers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREVI THERAPEUTICS, INC.48.36%99
GILEAD SCIENCES3.12%85 208
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.17%64 242
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.90%43 631
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.20.39%26 088
GENMAB12.39%15 371
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group