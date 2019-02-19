Aspirational And Affordable: Meet The New Trex Decking Lineup

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (International Builders’ Show Booth #N1113) -- The brand that changed the way the world thinks about outdoor living is at it again. With a completely revamped decking portfolio that offers trade professionals and homeowners an expanded range of high-performance, low-maintenance decking products, the dream of having a Trex outdoor living space is now a reality for any backyard – and budget.



New for the 2019 outdoor living season, Trex has re-engineered its Enhance® line to provide homeowners with a high-performance, lower-cost deck board designed to compete more directly with wood. Differentiating the reimagined Enhance collection is a scalloped profile that is lighter weight for easier handling and installation. This innovative design also contributes to its lower cost.





“Since originating the concept of composite decking more than 25 years ago, our focus has been on continually elevating the category,” said Adam Zambanini, president of residential products at Trex Company. “For 2019, we are doing just that with a comprehensive, yet right-sized, selection of decking options at price points to appeal to an even broader spectrum of consumers.”

Decking for Any Size Dream – and Budget

“When it comes to game-changing products, Enhance is easily the most significant innovation since Trex Transcend,” explained Zambanini. “This collection introduces a premium quality, low-maintenance decking option for budget-minded consumers who may have previously eliminated composite from their consideration set due to price. By engineering cost out of the equation, we – along with our trade partners – have the ability to expand our reach and capture an even larger share of the decking market.”

Trex Enhance is comprised of two color collections – Basics and Naturals. Enhance Basics boards are offered in three proven and popular monochromatic shades, Clam Shell, Beach Dune and Saddle. Enhance Naturals come in five contemporary, multi-tonal hues that resemble the streaked looks of natural wood. Foggy Wharf, Rocky Harbor, Toasted Sand, Coastal Bluff and Sunset Cove feature the authentic charm and color variations of wood, without the hassles of ongoing maintenance and upkeep.

As with all Trex decking, Enhance boards are made from more than 95 percent recycled material and are backed by Trex’s 25-year Limited General and Fade & Stain warranties. Unlike wood, Trex decking requires no staining, sanding, sealing or painting, and cleans up easily with just soap and water.

Moving along the tiered Trex product continuum, Trex Select® offers high-performance and low-maintenance with design flexibility. This Trex collection features a solid profile that allows the boards to be shaped for one-of-a-kind curved deck designs. The boards can also be incorporated into Trex railing to create a cocktail rail, offering a flat surface that’s perfect for balancing beverages.

The Best Keeps Getting Better

For homeowners seeking unparalleled performance and aesthetics, Trex’s flagship Transcend® collection continues to reign as the industry’s best and most durable composite decking. Offering second-to-none performance with elevated aesthetics that mimic the beauty of exotic wood, Transcend is available in 10 premium shades – five monochromatic Earth Tones and five multi-tonal Tropical hues. For 2019, Trex has refreshed the Transcend Earth Tones with a new high-definition grain pattern for enhanced aesthetics.

“After nearly a decade, the aesthetics, performance and design flexibility of Transcend remain unparalleled in the industry,” noted Zambanini. “This latest enhancement is just another example of our drive to continuously improve upon what’s already considered the best in the composite decking category.”

The complete portfolio of Trex outdoor living products will be on display during IBS in Booth #N1113. To learn more about Trex, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

