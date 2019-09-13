Trex : Announces Distribution Change In The West

Capital Lumber Expands Trex® Footprint into Colorado

WINCHESTER, Va., September 13, 2019 - Trex Company, the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in low-maintenance outdoor living products, is strengthening its industry-leading distribution network with a territory expansion for one of its valued distributor partners. Effective immediately, Phoenix-based Capital Lumber will add Colorado to its Trex distribution footprint.

'With a continual focus on finding business solutions for customers, Capital has a well-earned reputation as a leading service-driven distributor,' explained Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex Company. 'Capital is a proven partner for Trex in other markets and has a strong reputation in Colorado. We trust them and know that our dealers do, too.'

Founded in 1948, Capital Lumber is a privately held corporation with eight distribution facilities that span the Western region of the United States. The company provides essential products and services to lumber yards, home improvement centers and building material dealers with programs customized to meet their customers' distinct needs - from flexible delivery to varied purchasing options.

'We welcomed the opportunity to expand our relationship with Trex,' said Michael Darby, Capital Lumber's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. 'We have a long history with the company and understand the power and appeal of the Trex brand, people, products and programs.'

Trex has worked with Capital Lumber since 1993. The company also represents and distributes Trex products in Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah.

'Capital Lumber has some of the best management and salespeople in the industry and has a track record of outstanding customer service,' noted Cline. 'As demand for high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products continues to grow in Colorado and throughout the West, this expanded relationship with Capital will allow each of our companies to increase our market share while providing the highest quality products and services to our valued channel partners.'

Trex products are sold through an extensive network of building products distributors and dealers, and stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), 'like' Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Lindsey Lucenta or Matt Kasik

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

llucenta@lcwa.com or mkasik@lcwa.com