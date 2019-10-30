Log in
Trex : Announces November and December 2019 Investor Conference Schedule

0
10/30/2019 | 08:00am EDT

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Baird’s 2019 Global Industrial Conference

 

Location: Chicago, IL

 

 

Date: Wednesday, November 6th

 

 

Presentation: 7:30am

 

 

Trex Management:

Jim Cline - President & Chief Executive Officer

 

Leslie Adkins – Vice President, Marketing

 

 

Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

 

Location: Nashville, TN

 

 

Date: Wednesday, November 13th

 

 

Presentation: 9:45am

 

 

Trex Management:

Jim Cline - President & Chief Executive Officer

 

2019 SunTrust Industrials and Services Summit

 

Location: New York, NY

 

 

Date: Tuesday, December 10th

 

 

Trex Management:

Bryan Fairbanks – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
