Trex : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, will issue its first quarter 2019 earnings release on Monday, May 6, 2019, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 results on May 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT. James Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Fairbanks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of senior management will host the call. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

1Q19 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 1Q19 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005020/en/