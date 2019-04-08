Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trex Company Inc    TREX

TREX COMPANY INC

(TREX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trex : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:03am EDT

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, will issue its first quarter 2019 earnings release on Monday, May 6, 2019, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call to discuss first quarter 2019 results on May 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT. James Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Fairbanks, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and other members of senior management will host the call. Their remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

1Q19 Conference Call Date & Time:

Monday, May 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM EDT

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 1Q19 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREX COMPANY INC
09:03aTREX : Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Ca..
BU
04/04TREX : Proves A Smart Choice For The HGTV® Smart Home 2019
PU
03/04Trex® Voted Top Brand By Trade Professionals And Consumers
GL
02/20Protect Your Deck From Moisture With Trex® RainEscape® and Trex® Protect&trad..
GL
02/19TREX : reg; Pergola™ Adds An Essential 'Element' To The Outdoors
PU
02/19Trex® Pergola™ Adds an Essential ‘Element' to the Outdoors
GL
02/19ASPIRATIONAL AND AFFORDABLE : Meet The New Trex Decking Lineup
GL
02/19TREX : Announces March 2019 Investor Conference Schedule
BU
02/18Trex Unveils Top Trends in Outdoor Living for 2019
GL
02/14TREX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 751 M
EBIT 2019 201 M
Net income 2019 150 M
Finance 2019 220 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,34
P/E ratio 2020 23,93
EV / Sales 2019 5,19x
EV / Sales 2020 4,51x
Capitalization 4 116 M
Chart TREX COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Trex Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREX COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 79,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Cline President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Kaplan Chairman
Jay T. Scripter Vice President-Operations
Bryan Horix Fairbanks Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
C. Michael Barr Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREX COMPANY INC17.79%3 990
ASSA ABLOY28.04%22 981
SAINT-GOBAIN20.35%21 510
MASCO39.36%11 992
AGC INC15.92%7 926
TOTO LTD29.58%7 561
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About