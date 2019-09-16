Trex : Appoints Kristine L. Juster to Board of Directors

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today announced the appointment of Kristine L. Juster to its board of directors, to be effective on October 1, 2019.

Ms. Juster has served as Chief Executive Officer of Kimball International since November 2018 and as a Director since April 2016. Kimball International. Inc., is a leading manufacturer of furnishings, sold through a family of brands including Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Prior to joining Kimball International, Ms. Juster was employed by Newell Brands, Inc., in various positions of increasing responsibility, since 1995. During her tenure at Newell Brands, she held the role of President of the Home Décor Segment with the brands Levelor and Kirsh; the Culinary Lifestyle Segment with the brand Calphalon; and the Global Writing Segment with brands such as Sharpie and Expo. Ms. Juster holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree, Hotel and Restaurant Management from Cornell University.

Jim Cline, Trex President and CEO, commented, “Kristie’s extensive experience with durable consumer products and managing companies with strong brands will be extremely valuable to Trex. We are delighted to welcome Kristie to Trex’s board and look forward to her contributions as we continue our drive to elevate our portfolio of outdoor living products and increase our market-leading share.”

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

