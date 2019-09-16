Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trex Company Inc    TREX

TREX COMPANY INC

(TREX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trex : Appoints Kristine L. Juster to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today announced the appointment of Kristine L. Juster to its board of directors, to be effective on October 1, 2019.

Ms. Juster has served as Chief Executive Officer of Kimball International since November 2018 and as a Director since April 2016. Kimball International. Inc., is a leading manufacturer of furnishings, sold through a family of brands including Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Prior to joining Kimball International, Ms. Juster was employed by Newell Brands, Inc., in various positions of increasing responsibility, since 1995. During her tenure at Newell Brands, she held the role of President of the Home Décor Segment with the brands Levelor and Kirsh; the Culinary Lifestyle Segment with the brand Calphalon; and the Global Writing Segment with brands such as Sharpie and Expo. Ms. Juster holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree, Hotel and Restaurant Management from Cornell University.

Jim Cline, Trex President and CEO, commented, “Kristie’s extensive experience with durable consumer products and managing companies with strong brands will be extremely valuable to Trex. We are delighted to welcome Kristie to Trex’s board and look forward to her contributions as we continue our drive to elevate our portfolio of outdoor living products and increase our market-leading share.”

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TREX COMPANY INC
04:06pTREX : Appoints Kristine L. Juster to Board of Directors
BU
09/13TREX : Announces Distribution Change In The West
PU
09/05Ascent® Windscreen by Trex Commercial Products Named “Best Product Syst..
GL
08/13TREX : Named 2019 Eco-Leader by Green Builder Media
PU
08/06TREX : “Transcends” the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll
AQ
07/31Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers' Choice 100
GL
07/31TREX : Announces August and September 2019 Investor Conference Schedule
BU
07/29TREX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
07/29TREX : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29TREX CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 755 M
EBIT 2019 182 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Finance 2019 161 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,8x
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,66x
EV / Sales2020 5,85x
Capitalization 5 192 M
Chart TREX COMPANY INC
Duration : Period :
Trex Company Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREX COMPANY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 81,00  $
Last Close Price 88,87  $
Spread / Highest target 8,02%
Spread / Average Target -8,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Cline President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Kaplan Chairman
Jay T. Scripter Vice President-Operations
Bryan Horix Fairbanks Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
C. Michael Barr Senior Director-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREX COMPANY INC49.71%5 192
ASSA ABLOY37.40%25 131
SAINT-GOBAIN23.37%21 650
MASCO47.74%12 504
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC43.33%7 617
AGC INC0.45%6 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group