Trex : Proves A Smart Choice For The HGTV® Smart Home 2019

Wood-alternative Outdoor Living Products Lend Sustainable Sophistication to High-tech, Eco-friendly Showcase

WINCHESTER, Va., April 4, 2019 - Everything may be bigger in Texas, but thanks to the HGTV® Smart Home 2019, they're smarter, too! The stunning Dallas-based property designed by HGTV star Tiffany Brooks offers a fresh take on Old World style blending traditional elements with the latest in high-tech features and eco-friendly materials - both inside and out.

Among the highlights of this year's showcase home is an impressive outdoor space boasting the pinnacle of wood-alternative decking from industry leader Trex. With premium aesthetics and durability in mind, Brooks chose Trex Transcend® decking in Gravel Pathfor the home's ground-level deck supported by Trex Elevations® Steel Deck Framing.Additionally, the deck is outfitted with Trex® DeckLighting™and also features a Trex® Pergola™with Trex®Vision Tension Canopy.

'Trex products are a natural choice for any smart home because they are extremely durable, require very little maintenance and are environmentally friendly,' explained Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. 'The entire Trex decking portfolio is made from more than 95% recycled material. A large majority of the aluminum and stainless steel used in our products is from recycled sources as well, making them ideal options for today's eco-conscious designers and homeowners.'

Unrivaled Durability and Beauty

High-performance Transcend is Trex's premium decking offering, pairing an elevated aesthetic with the industry's highest level of performance. Transcend is engineered to resist fading, staining, scratching and mold. It won't rot, warp, crack or splinter and, unlike wood, it requires no sanding, staining or painting. In fact, food and drink spills wash off easily with just soap and water.

Staying true to Trex's commitment to sustainability, Transcend is manufactured from recycled content, including reclaimed wood and sawdust, as well as common household items such as newspaper sleeves and bubble wrap. Each year, Trex diverts more than 250 million pounds of plastic film, bags and wrap from ending up in landfills and uses it to make eco-friendly outdoor living products that endure for more than 25 years.

Solid from the Ground Up

The substructure of a deck is the foundation of its durability and aesthetics, so it makes perfect sense that the HGTV Smart Home 2019 deck is supported by Trex Elevations Steel Deck Framing. Traditional wood framing can split, warp and shift over time, leading to an uneven surface in the deck boards above, while Elevations is precision engineered to ensure a refined, flat surface for the life of the deck. Trex's steel deck framing resiliently stands up to weather, moisture, time and pests. In addition, Elevations contains a minimum of 25 percent recycled steel and is a 100 percent recyclable resource.

Designed to Shine

Recessed deck lights from the Trex DeckLighting collection are featured throughout the deck area to enhance safety and ambiance. These subtle lights install flush on the deck boards for a clean, unfettered look. Made from energy-efficient, low-voltage Cree® LEDs, these easy-to-install components are extremely durable and waterproof, ensuring that they will endure the elements for years to come. Plus, the lights are cool to the touch, making them safe for children and pets.

Made for Shade and Style

Protecting against the hot Texas sun and adding sleek lines to the outdoor space, the Trex Pergola creates the look and feel of an outdoor dining room. The customized structure is based on the Trex Pergola Balancedesign and is fashioned with a Trex Vision Tensioned Canopy in Natural, complementing the exterior architecture and colors of the home. Built to last, Trex Pergolas require minimal maintenance and will never rot, warp, split or fade to provide years of beauty and enjoyment. For DIYers, Trex Pergola kits come in a wide range of standard sizes and include all the pre-cut components and hardware necessary, making installation easy.

HGTV Smart Home Giveaway 2019

One lucky winner will receive the keys to the HGTV Smart Home 2019, along with a luxurious prize package valued at more than $1.2 million. Starting April 24, 2019, through June 14, 2019, HGTV viewers can enter twice daily at HGTV.com and DIYNetwork.com. The winner will be announced in or around July 2019. Eligible U.S. residents can log on to HGTV.com for full details and the official rules.

For more information on the Trex outdoor living products featured in the HGTV Smart Home 2019, visit trex.com.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trex-company), 'like' Trex on Facebook or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Structureworks Fabrication

Trex® Pergola™ products are manufactured and sold by Home & Leisure, Inc., d/b/a Structureworks Fabrication under a Trademark Licensing Agreement with Trex Company. Since 1990, Structureworks Fabrication has been designing and creating beautiful and functional outdoor structures in a wide range of materials. Using proven engineering practices, innovative designs and advanced manufacturing techniques, the company has become the leading producer of pergola kits for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. For more information, visit www.structureworksfab.com.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the U.S., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. ET on 6/14/19. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit www.HGTV.com. Main Sponsor: Scripps Networks, LLC d/b/a Home & Garden Television.