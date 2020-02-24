Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trex Company, Inc.    TREX

TREX COMPANY, INC.

(TREX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trex : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:19pm EST

--Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue and Earnings--

--Strong Double-Digit Sales Growth Expected for 2020 Tied to Ramp-up of Additional Capacity--

--First Quarter 2020 Revenue Expected at approximately $200 Million, 11% Ahead of 2019 Levels--

-- Names Bryan H. Fairbanks President & CEO; James E. Cline appointed Chairman--

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales were $165 million, an increase of 18%; Trex Residential net sales were up 25%
  • Consolidated gross margin of 43.2%, up 40 basis points
  • Consolidated earnings per share of $0.61 per share, up 42%

Full Year 2019 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales were $745 million; Trex Residential net sales were up 13%
  • Consolidated gross margin of 41.1%
  • Consolidated diluted earnings per share of $2.47

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $165 million, 18% ahead of the comparable period in 2018. Trex Residential Products net sales increased 25% to $153 million, and Trex Commercial Products contributed $12 million to consolidated fourth quarter sales. Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was up 40 basis points to 43.2%, representing gross margins from Trex Residential and Trex Commercial of 44.6% and 26.3%, respectively. SG&A was $25 million, or 15.2% of net sales.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $35 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, representing increases of 41% and 42%, respectively, from net income of $25 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, reported for last year’s fourth quarter.

“Fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations for strong double-digit sales growth and sequential gross margin expansion. Our brand leadership and strong demand for our product line-up resulted in positive comparisons with the similar period in 2018 when sales benefitted from a very strong early buy season. Sequentially, our consolidated gross margin expanded 80 basis points, and Trex Residential gross margin improved by 120 basis points, resulting in operating leverage that was further enhanced by reduced SG&A spend. This enabled us to convert 18% sales growth into a 42% increase in per share earnings,” noted James E. Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Full Year 2019 Results

Net sales in 2019 were $745 million, 9% above the $684 million reported in 2018. Trex Residential Products net sales were up 13% to $694 million, with Trex Commercial Products contributing an additional $51 million. Consolidated gross margin was 41.1%. Trex Residential Products gross margin was 42.4% and Trex Commercial Products gross margin was 23.5%. SG&A amounted to $118 million, or 15.9% of net sales. Net income totaled $145 million, or $2.47 per diluted share, compared to net income of $135 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, for 2018. During the year, the Company repurchased 500,000 shares of its outstanding common stock at an average price of $77 per share.

Summary and Outlook

“Macro and company-specific factors support our confidence in Trex Company’s growth prospects for 2020. We continue to operate in a strong economic environment, with healthy repair and remodel sentiment, and high consumer confidence. At the same time, demand for Trex Residential Products continues to be robust, indicating that we are capturing conversion from the large wood market.

“To meet this demand, we are executing on the multi-year capital expenditures program we announced in June 2019, which is progressing as planned. To date, we have added two lines in our Nevada facility and an additional line in the Virginia facility. Late in the second quarter of 2020, we will bring online three additional lines at the Nevada facility and an additional line in Virginia, which will support the strong demand that we have seen for our decking products. In October 2019, we broke ground on our new manufacturing building at our existing plant in Virginia, and capacity is expected to start to come online in the first quarter of 2021.

“In the meantime, our efforts to reduce material content and increase throughput on Enhance decking products are progressing well. We expect to achieve the original design target by the end of the third quarter. Due to the production and equipment modifications required, we expect this change to primarily benefit the second half of this year.

“We expect 2020 to be a year of strong double-digit sales growth, building on the momentum we saw in the 2019 fourth quarter. For the first quarter of 2020, we expect consolidated net sales of approximately $200 million, or 11% ahead of the first quarter 2019, with sales growth in the remainder of the year closely tied to the ramp-up of additional capacity detailed above.

“Full year 2020 incremental gross margin is estimated at 50%, and we expect our tax rate to be approximately 25%.

“Capital expenditures for full year 2019 were $67 million. For 2020, we expect capital spending to range from $140 million to $160 million, with the majority earmarked for capital expansion.

We were pleased to announce today in a separate press release that our Board of Directors has elected Bryan Fairbanks President and Chief Executive Officer upon my retirement from those positions, and that I will move to Chairman of the Board, effective April 29, 2020. This represents a natural transition for the Company and recognizes Bryan’s leadership skills and his commitment to excellent execution that will foster the Company’s continued growth,” Mr. Cline concluded.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Information

Trex will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results and other corporate matters on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-877-270-2148, or internationally 1-412-902-6510, approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 4Q19 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's expected future performance and condition constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual operating results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the extent of market acceptance of the Company’s current and newly developed products; the costs associated with the development and launch of new products and the market acceptance of such new products; the sensitivity of the Company’s business to general economic conditions; the impact of seasonal and weather-related demand fluctuations on inventory levels in the distribution channel and sales of the Company’s products; the availability and cost of third-party transportation services for the Company’s products and raw materials; the Company’s ability to obtain raw materials at acceptable prices; the Company’s ability to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the Company’s ability to increase throughput and capacity to adequately match supply with demand; the level of expenses associated with product replacement and consumer relations expenses related to product quality; the highly competitive markets in which the Company operates; cyber-attacks, security breaches or other security vulnerabilities; and the impact of upcoming data privacy laws and the EU General Data Protection Regulation and the related actual or potential costs and consequences. Documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company, including in particular its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, discuss some of the important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use the non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, EBITDA margin, to assess performance. We consider EBITDA to be an important supplemental indicator of our core operating performance because it eliminates many differences among companies in capitalization and tax structures, capital investment cycles and ages of related assets. EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as calculated in accordance with GAAP, and is not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliation of net income (GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) is as follows:

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

2019

 

2018

Net income

$144,738

 

$134,572

 

$35,497

 

$25,171

Interest income, net

(1,503)

 

(192)

 

(701)

 

(569)

Income tax expense

44,964

 

42,289

 

11,444

 

7,631

Depreciation and amortization

14,031

 

16,467

 

3,651

 

3,401

EBITDA

$202,230

 

$193,136

 

$49,891

 

$35,634

Net income as a percentage of net sales

19.4%

 

19.7%

 

21.5%

 

18.0%

EBITDA as a percentage of net sales (EBITDA margin)

27.1%

 

28.2%

 

30.3%

 

25.5%

 

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

 
TREX COMPANY, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Year Ended
December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 
Net sales

$

164,772

 

$

139,971

 

$

745,347

 

$

684,250

 

 
Cost of sales

 

93,509

 

 

80,115

 

 

438,844

 

 

389,356

 

 
Gross profit

 

71,263

 

 

59,856

 

 

306,503

 

 

294,894

 

 
Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

25,023

 

 

27,623

 

 

118,304

 

 

118,225

 

 
Income from operations

 

46,240

 

 

32,233

 

 

188,199

 

 

176,669

 

 
Interest (income) expense, net

 

(701

)

 

(569

)

 

(1,503

)

 

(192

)

 
Income before income taxes

 

46,941

 

 

32,802

 

 

189,702

 

 

176,861

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

11,444

 

 

7,631

 

 

44,964

 

 

42,289

 

 
Net income

$

35,497

 

$

25,171

 

$

144,738

 

$

134,572

 

 
Basic earnings per common share

$

0.61

 

$

0.43

 

$

2.48

 

$

2.29

 

 
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

 

58,295,717

 

 

58,603,537

 

 

58,430,597

 

 

58,739,670

 

 
Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.61

 

$

0.43

 

$

2.47

 

$

2.28

 

 
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

58,512,733

 

 

58,936,795

 

 

58,657,749

 

 

59,067,302

 

 
Comprehensive income

$

35,497

 

$

25,171

 

$

144,738

 

$

134,572

 

 
 
TREX COMPANY, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2019

 

2018

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

148,833

 

$

105,699

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

78,462

 

 

91,163

 

Inventories

 

56,106

 

 

57,801

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

19,803

 

 

15,562

 

Total current assets

 

303,204

 

 

270,225

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

171,300

 

 

117,144

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

74,084

 

 

74,503

 

Operating lease assets

 

40,049

 

Other assets

 

3,602

 

 

3,250

 

Total assets

$

592,239

 

$

465,122

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

Accounts payable

$

15,227

 

$

31,084

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

58,265

 

 

56,291

 

Accrued warranty

 

5,178

 

 

5,400

 

Total current liabilities

 

78,670

 

 

92,775

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

34,242

 

Deferred income taxes

 

9,831

 

 

2,125

 

Non-current accrued warranty

 

20,317

 

 

25,354

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

4

 

 

1,905

 

Total liabilities

 

143,064

 

 

122,159

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 70,187,463 and 69.998,336 shares issued; and 58,240,721 and 58,551,653 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

 

702

 

 

700

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

123,996

 

 

124,224

 

Retained earnings

 

561,680

 

 

416,942

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 11,946,742 and 11,446,683 shares at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

 

(237,203

)

 

(198,903

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

449,175

 

 

342,963

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

592,239

 

$

465,122

 

 

 
TREX COMPANY, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
 
 

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

 
Operating Activities
Net income

$

144,738

 

$

134,572

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

14,031

 

 

16,597

 

Deferred income taxes

 

7,706

 

 

1,037

 

Stock-based compensation

 

6,930

 

 

6,344

 

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

 

285

 

 

47

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

(218

)

 

(406

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

12,701

 

 

(24,281

)

Inventories

 

1,695

 

 

(23,276

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(1,652

)

 

(613

)

Accounts payable

 

(16,666

)

 

21,131

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(10,823

)

 

5,040

 

Income taxes receivable/payable

 

(2,375

)

 

1,929

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

156,352

 

 

138,121

 

 
Investing Activities
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and intangibles

 

(67,265

)

 

(33,816

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

21

 

 

83

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(67,244

)

 

(33,733

)

 
Financing Activities
Borrowings under line of credit

 

89,500

 

 

172,250

 

Principal payments under line of credit

 

(89,500

)

 

(172,250

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(46,545

)

 

(30,085

)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase and option plans

 

1,089

 

 

882

 

Financing costs

 

(518

)

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

(45,974

)

 

(29,203

)

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

43,134

 

 

75,185

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

105,699

 

 

30,514

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

148,833

 

$

105,699

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TREX COMPANY, INC.
04:34pTREX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pTREX CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04:19pTREX : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
04:18pTREX : Announces Succession Plan
BU
02/19TREX COMPANY, INC. : annual earnings release
01/30GEOPOLITICAL EVENTS TO CAST A LONG S : The February 6th Groundhog Investment For..
BU
01/29Trex Company Widens Its Midwest Footprint
GL
01/21TREX : Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release an..
BU
01/20What's Next in Outdoor Living?
GL
01/172020 OUTLOOK AND INSIGHTS : Investment Trends and Themes to be Highlighted at th..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 740 M
EBIT 2019 182 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Finance 2019 145 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,8x
P/E ratio 2020 36,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,18x
EV / Sales2020 7,16x
Capitalization 6 201 M
Chart TREX COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Trex Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREX COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 91,83  $
Last Close Price 106,29  $
Spread / Highest target -4,04%
Spread / Average Target -13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Cline President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Kaplan Chairman
Bryan Horix Fairbanks Chief Financial & Accounting Officer & EVP
Patricia B. Robinson Lead Independent Director
Jay M. Gratz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREX COMPANY, INC.18.26%6 201
ASSA ABLOY12.24%28 080
SAINT-GOBAIN-1.88%21 150
MASCO CORPORATION-5.86%12 548
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC8.71%9 884
TOTO LTD.-0.76%6 891
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group