TREX COMPANY, INC.

(TREX)
Trex : SEC Filing (8-K/A)

02/27/2020 | 02:01pm EST

8-K/A

<_ix3a_header><_ix3a_hidden><_ix3a_nonnumeric id="Hidden_dei_EntityRegistrantName" name="dei:EntityRegistrantName" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">TREX CO INC <_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:AmendmentFlag" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">true <_ix3a_nonnumeric id="Hidden_dei_EntityCentralIndexKey" name="dei:EntityCentralIndexKey" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">0001069878 <_ix3a_references><_link3a_schemaref _xlink3a_type="simple" _xlink3a_href="trex-20200224.xsd" _xlink3a_arcrole="http://www.xbrl.org/2003/linkbase" _xmlns3a_xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" _xmlns3a_link="http://www.xbrl.org/2003/linkbase"><_ix3a_resources><_xbrli3a_context id="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24"><_xbrli3a_entity><_xbrli3a_identifier scheme="http://www.sec.gov/CIK">0001069878 <_xbrli3a_period><_xbrli3a_startdate>2020-02-24 <_xbrli3a_enddate>2020-02-24

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM <_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:DocumentType" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): <_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:DocumentPeriodEndDate" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt:datemonthdayyearen">February 24, 2020

TREX COMPANY, INC.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityIncorporationStateCountryCode" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:stateprovnameen">Delaware

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityFileNumber" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">001-14649

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityTaxIdentificationNumber" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">54-1910453

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityAddressAddressLine1" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">160 Exeter Drive

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityAddressCityOrTown" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">Winchester, <_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityAddressStateOrProvince" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:stateprovnameen">Virginia

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityAddressPostalZipCode" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">22603-8605

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(ZIP Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:CityAreaCode" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">540) <_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:LocalPhoneNumber" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">542-6300

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:Security12bTitle" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">Common stock

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:TradingSymbol" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">TREX

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:SecurityExchangeName" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:exchnameen">New York Stock Exchange

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:WrittenCommunications" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:boolballotbox"><_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:EntityEmergingGrowthCompany" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:boolballotbox">☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:SolicitingMaterial" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:boolballotbox">☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:PreCommencementTenderOffer" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:boolballotbox">☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:PreCommencementIssuerTenderOffer" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24" format="ixt-sec:boolballotbox">☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Explanatory Note

<_ix3a_nonnumeric name="dei:AmendmentDescription" contextref="duration_2020-02-24_to_2020-02-24">On February 24, 2020, Trex Company, Inc. (Company) filed a Current Report on Form 8-K(Original Form 8-K)with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to report that on February 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. In addition to issuing a press release, the Company held a conference call on the same day to discuss financial and operating results. This Amendment No. 1 to the Original Form 8-Kis filed to include a transcript of such conference call.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 24, 2020, Trex Company, Inc. (Company) issued a press release announcing its fiscal year 2019 financial results, as previously filed. Also, on February 24, 2020, the Company held an earnings call. A transcript of the earnings call is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Trex Company, Inc. herewith files the following exhibits:

Exhibit

Number

Description of Exhibit

99.2

Transcript of the Company conference call held on February 24, 2020 to discuss financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

104.1

Cover page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

TREX COMPANY, INC.

Date: February 27, 2020

/s/ Bryan H. Fairbanks

Bryan H. Fairbanks

Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Trex Company Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 19:00:07 UTC
