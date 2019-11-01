Quadrant Homes : Continues to Redefine Standard Home Tech with EV Charging and Other Smart Home Features

All Future Homes to Include the Latest Home Tech, From Electric Vehicle Charging and Suite of Amazon Devices, to eero Wi-Fi Technology

As demand for both smart homes and electric vehicles grows, Quadrant Homes continues to define a new standard for in-home tech with its new HomeSmart® package. With homes pre-wired for EV charging and equipped with the newest Amazon devices and Wi-Fi technology, buyers will be able to live in a home built to leverage the latest in connected home technology.

“Seattle is at the forefront of many technological advances,” says Ken Krivanec, president of Quadrant Homes. “Buyers in this market love walking into a new home that seamlessly combines state-of-the-art design with a suite of smart devices that offer connectivity, security, and voice control.”

Key features in Quadrant’s latest HomeSmart® package include:

EV Outlet – Whether buyers have an electric vehicle or are considering one in the future, Quadrant homes will come pre-wired for fast EV charging with a Type 2 charger, so buyers can move in knowing their home is ready to plug and play.

Whether buyers have an electric vehicle or are considering one in the future, Quadrant homes will come pre-wired for fast EV charging with a Type 2 charger, so buyers can move in knowing their home is ready to plug and play. eero Home Wi-Fi System – eero uses multiple access points and the latest in TrueMesh technology to blanket the entire home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Buyers will enjoy consistently strong signal, while avoiding dead spots, buffering and endless reboots.

eero uses multiple access points and the latest in TrueMesh technology to blanket the entire home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Buyers will enjoy consistently strong signal, while avoiding dead spots, buffering and endless reboots. Amazon Echo Devices – Homes are outfitted with a suite of the latest Amazon Echo devices – like the brand-new Amazon Echo Show 5 – to tie the suite of HomeSmart® features together. Hands-free voice commands allow for easy, connected living across rooms, appliances, and devices. And with the included Amazon Expert Activation, set up is as convenient as the devices are to use.

– Homes are outfitted with a suite of the latest Amazon Echo devices – like the brand-new Amazon Echo Show 5 – to tie the suite of HomeSmart® features together. Hands-free voice commands allow for easy, connected living across rooms, appliances, and devices. And with the included Amazon Expert Activation, set up is as convenient as the devices are to use. A host of other best-in-class smart home devices that Quadrant made standard in recent versions of its HomeSmart® package, including the Ring® Pro Doorbell, Caséta voice-controlled lighting systems, a smart learning thermostat, and a Wi-Fi enabled front door lock.

Buyers who seek even more smart home features can add additional components, including Lutron automated window shades, Wi-Fi enabled garage door openers, and live fireplaces.

Quadrant Homes was the first production builder in Puget Sound to offer the option of electric vehicle charging stations, starting in 2011. The new package makes this feature standard.

“We are driven to build homes that arrive in the future, just ahead of what the buyer expects,” says Krivanec. “We are excited to define the new standard.”

A Bellevue-based builder in its 50th year, Quadrant sells premium new homes throughout Puget Sound. Many Quadrant communities are in Seattle’s popular Eastside tech corridor near major tech employers. Recent developments include two new townhome communities, opening in early 2020, which will be located within minutes of Google and Tableau in Kirkland, and the new Spring District in Bellevue.

Like all other future Quadrant communities, the modern townhomes at Vareze and Lario will include the new HomeSmart® package as standard. For a full list of HomeSmart® features, visit: www.quadranthomes.com/homesmart/

About Quadrant Homes

Quadrant Homes is now in its 50th year of award-winning homebuilding in the Puget Sound region, where it is currently building or developing new-home communities in King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties.

