TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.

TRI POINTE GROUP, INC.

(TPH)
TRI POINTE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATE

04/02/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

IRVINE, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 shortly after the market closes on Thursday, April 23, 2020.  The Company will host a conference call on the same day to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific (5:00 PM Eastern).  The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer and Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer.

Those interested in participating in the call can dial-in toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants.  A webcast of the event will also be available under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeGroup.com

A replay of the event will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 using the reference number 13701509.  An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About TRI Pointe Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies based on revenue in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine, recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, and garnered the 2015 Builder of the Year Award by Builder magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Chris Martin, TRI Pointe Group

Drew Mackintosh, Mackintosh Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@TriPointeGroup.com, 949-478-8696

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
