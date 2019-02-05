TRI Pointe Assurance Launches New Escrow Closing Services and Expands Title Insurance Across TRI Pointe Group's Homebuilder Brands

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH), one of the top 10 largest public homebuilders in the United States based on equity market capitalization, announced today that TRI Pointe Assurance is launching new escrow closing services and expanding its title insurance services across TRI Pointe Group’s homebuilder brands. To oversee the multi-state operation of closing services for new homebuyers, TRI Pointe Assurance has named Jill Kayser as vice president of title and escrow services.



Kayser is a New Mexico native with more than 18 years of title, escrow and financial services experience, bringing strong team management, escrow closing and disbursement, and customer relationship management skills to TRI Pointe Assurance. Most recently, she oversaw operations of the Carefree Title Agency for six years. Kayser attended Central Arizona College and is an active member of both the Arizona and National Escrow Associations. Kayser will operate out of TRI Pointe Assurance’s Phoenix metro office.

“Jill Kayser brings great experience and expertise to our company, but perhaps the best thing is that she never loses sight of the customer, always striving to support homebuyers in the best way possible and help them celebrate ‘the American Dream,’” said Ron Turner, president of TRI Pointe Solutions. “Her leadership elevates the team around her, which can be seen through their service ratings, productivity and the smiles on customers’ faces.”

Kayser has preached and practiced with proven success a relationship-centric approach to title and escrow services. In her last position leading a team of more than 35 employees in a multi-state operation, she achieved a 93 percent service rating and an overall team customer satisfaction score of 97 percent.

As the title insurance and escrow services company for TRI Pointe Group, TRI Pointe Assurance benefits TRI Pointe homebuyers by further streamlining the closing process. It offers comprehensive title protection to buyers of new homes built by TRI Pointe Group’s family of regional homebuilders in multiple markets across the country. TRI Pointe Assurance first launched with Trendmaker Homes Houston in 2014 and continued to expand from there.

“By adding escrow closing services to our title insurance offerings, TRI Pointe Assurance is there to see that the twin pillars of closing are expertly and methodically managed,” said Turner. “The expansion, which further clears and protects people’s path to home ownership, is emblematic of TRI Pointe Solutions’ commitment to innovate and elevate our suite of homebuyer services throughout the critical buying, lending and closing process.”

Tom Mitchell, president and chief operating officer of TRI Pointe Group, said, “Each TRI Pointe Group homebuilder brand has the advantage of leveraging TRI Pointe Group’s national resources and leadership while also utilizing its strong regional and local market expertise. With TRI Pointe Assurance our premium brands will become even stronger by being able to offer customers more value with our end-to-end support throughout the closing process.”

About TRI Pointe Assurance

TRI Pointe Assurance is the title insurance and escrow services company for TRI Pointe Group, one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies by market capitalization in the United States. TRI Pointe Assurance offers escrow services and comprehensive title protection to buyers of new homes built by TRI Pointe Group’s family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Assurance was launched in 2014 as part of TRI Pointe Solutions, a suite of home buyer services that provides end-­to-end support throughout the closing process. For more information, please visit www.tripointeassurance.com.

About TRI Pointe Group®

Headquartered in Irvine, California, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a family of premium, regional homebuilders that designs, builds, and sells homes in major U.S. markets. As one of the top 10 largest public homebuilding companies by market capitalization in the United States, TRI Pointe Group combines the resources, operational sophistication, and leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, community ties, and agility of local homebuilders. The TRI Pointe Group family includes Maracay® in Arizona, Pardee Homes® in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes® in Washington, Trendmaker® Homes in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes® in California, Colorado and the Carolinas, and Winchester® Homes* in the Washington, D.C. area. TRI Pointe Group was recognized in Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, named 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine, and 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, please visit www.TriPointeGroup.com .

*Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

