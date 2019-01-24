Winchester Homes : to Host Grand Opening Celebration at Chapman Row at Twinbrook Metro

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Homes will host a Grand Opening celebration on Saturday and Sunday, February 9 and 10, at its new Chapman Row at Twinbrook Metro community.

The first-of-their-kind townhomes –– selling now from the $700's –– offer luxurious, modern floor plans, just off Rockville Pike and two blocks from Twinbrook Metro Station. The location provides opportunities for exceptional dining, upscale shopping and world-class entertainment.

Local businesses will be on hand throughout the weekend to help guests get to know the neighborhood by sampling food, drinks and services.

The close proximity to Metro provides easy access to fast, convenient transportation into Washington, D.C, and everywhere you want to be across the region.

Chapman Row at Twinbrook Metro's Grand Opening will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature refreshments and tours of the new model homes. For more information or to RSVP, call New Home Specialists Amy Dooling and Steven Buterbaugh at (240) 636-6680 or email NewHomes@whihomes.com .

The striking style of available homes goes far beyond traditional townhome design and feel. The Ellison and Granger designs offer 3 bedrooms and up to 3 full and 2 half bathrooms across four finished levels, plus a garage and a private rooftop terrace. The Ellison features up to 2,106 square feet. The Granger features up to 2,326 square feet.

"The revitalization along Rockville Pike has created a stylish, walkable and livable urban neighborhood, and our Chapman Row community is right in the center of that action," said Julie Dillon, Winchester Home's Director of Marketing. "We've heard from many interested home shoppers and we're expecting high demand."

The 61 townhome opportunities at Chapman Row promise a place to stand out and show off your own unique style. It's where home shoppers can get the convenience, comfort and privacy of a low-maintenance luxury townhome in a vibrant urban setting and personalize it to fit their life.

Winchester's HomeSmart® technology package will be built into each home to make connected living more convenient and more energy efficient. The HomeSmart® package consists of connected home technology features supported by Amazon and includes Echo devices and products that work with Alexa.

Come home to Chapman Row and access everything. The best of the Washington, D.C. area, will be just outside the door.

About Winchester® Homes

For nearly four decades, Winchester Homes, Inc. has provided homebuyers with expertly crafted and highly personalized homes. Today, there are more than 20,000 Winchester homes in the mid-Atlantic region, with multiple single-family and townhome communities in the Washington D.C. metro area. Winchester Homes' unique homebuilding process is focused on delivering superior, quality design for its buyers. Camberley by Winchester Homes is a luxury brand that offers homebuyers unparalleled choices when it comes to selecting their future home. Winchester Homes was awarded a 2018 Nationals℠ Silver Award by the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group® (NYSE: TPH), a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2014 Developer of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Winchester Homes, please visit www.WinchesterHomes.com.

Winchester is a registered trademark and is used with permission.

Contact: Julie Dillon

Phone: (301) 803-4722

Email: Julie.Dillon@whihomes.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winchester-homes-to-host-grand-opening-celebration-at-chapman-row-at-twinbrook-metro-300783868.html

SOURCE Winchester Homes