TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triangle Energy Global : Appendix 3B

0
12/03/2019 | 08:28pm EST

ASX Announcement

4 December 2019

ASX:TEG

Appendix 3B

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Triangle or the Company) refers to its announcement of 2 December 2019 in relation to the results of its pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to eligible shareholders of quoted options in the Company at an issue price of $0.001 each and on the basis of 1 new quoted option (Option) for every 5 shares held on the record date.

In accordance with the timetable, the Company now provides the Appendix 3B for the issue and allotment of the Options

Released by the Company Secretary on behalf of the Board.

ENDS

For more information:

Mr Robert Towner

Mrs Lucy Rowe

Managing Director

Company Secretary

E: rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au

E: lrowe@triangleenergy.com.au

Ph: +61 8 9219 7111

Ph: +61 8 9219 7111

General Shareholder Enquiries:

info@triangleenergy.com.au

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 80% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia

  1. +61 8 9219 7111

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited

ACN

110 411 428

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Quoted Options

47,576,398

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due

dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Quoted Options with an exercise price of $0.12 each and expiry date of 30 September 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
    trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

No, however shares issued upon exercise of Quoted Options will rank equally in all respects with fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

  1. Issue price or consideration
  2. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

$0.001

Quoted Options issued on completion of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer - see Prospectus dated 7 November 2019 and announcement dated 2 December 2019

Yes

19 November 2019 (approved at 2019 AGM)

6c

Number of +securities issued

Nil

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

47,576,398 (Exception 1)

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

4 December 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

360,753,682

Ordinary shares

47,576,398

Quoted

Options

exercisable

at $0.12

each and

expiring

30 September 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

400,000

Unlisted

Performance

Shares

subject

to

certain

performance

criteria

per

the

Company's

notice

of

meeting

dated

27 October

2017

11,155,908

Unlisted

Options

exercisable

at

$0.15

each

expiring

on

19 January 2020

1,803,768

Unlisted

Options

exercisable

at

$0.10

each

expiring on 6

November

2021

(24

months from date of

issue).

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval

No

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Non-renounceable

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities

1 for 5

will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Quoted Options

offer relates

15 +Record date to determine 13 November 2019 entitlements

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

16 Will holdings on different Yes registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Round down

All countries other than Australia and New Zealand

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

27 November 2019

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

18 November 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 6

04/03/2013

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

27

If the entity has issued options,

8 November 2019

and the terms entitle option

holders to participate on

exercise, the date on which

notices will be sent to option

holders

  1. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  2. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  3. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

N/A

N/A

N/A

31

How do security holders sell part

N/A

of their entitlements through a

broker and accept for the

balance?

32

How do security holders dispose

N/A

of their entitlements (except by

sale through a broker)?

33

+Issue date

4 December 2019

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34 Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

  1. All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 7

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

  1. If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
  2. If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
    1 - 1,000
    1,001 - 5,000
    5,001 - 10,000
    10,001 - 100,000
    100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 8

04/03/2013

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of +securities for which
    +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
  3. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
      distribution or interest payment
  5. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

42 Number and +class of all

+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Number+Class

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 9

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Quotation agreement

1

+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX

may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2 We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

  • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  1. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  2. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here:

.................................... Date: 4 December 2019.

(Company Secretary)

Print name:

Lucy Rowe

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 10

04/03/2013

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B - Annexure 1

Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities

Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

Insert number of fully paid +ordinary

237,398,173

securities on issue 12 months before the

+issue date or agreement to issue

Add the following:

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

11,191,052 (24 December 2018)

issued in that 12 month period under an

exception in rule 7.2

58,164,457 (24 December 2018)

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities

6,000,000 (1 April 2019)

issued in that 12 month period with

shareholder approval

37,935,524 (11 September 2019)

• Number of partly paid +ordinary

10,064,476 (11 September 2019)

securities that became fully paid in that

12 month period

Note:

• Include only ordinary securities here -

other classes of equity securities cannot

be added

• Include here (if applicable) the securities

the subject of the Appendix 3B to which

this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of

securities on different dates as separate

line items

Subtract the number of fully paid ordinary

Nil

securities cancelled during that 12 month

period

"A"

360,753,682

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 11

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"

"B"

0.15

[Note: this value cannot be changed]

Multiply "A" by 0.15

54,113,052

Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued

1,803,768 (6 November 2019)

or agreed to be issued in that 12 month

period not counting those issued:

• Under an exception in rule 7.2

• Under rule 7.1A

• With security holder approval under rule

7.1 or rule 7.4

Note:

• This applies to equity securities, unless

specifically excluded - not just ordinary

securities

• Include here (if applicable ) the

securities the subject of the Appendix

3B to which this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of

securities on different dates as separate

line items

"C"

1,803,768

Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1

"A" x 0.15

54,113,052

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "C"

1,803,768

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"

52,309,284

[Note: this is the remaining placement

capacity under rule 7.1]

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 12

04/03/2013

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

"A"

360,753,682

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 1 of Part 1

Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"

"D"

0.10

Note: this value cannot be changed

Multiply "A" by 0.10

36,075,368

Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A

Notes:Nil

  • This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"E"Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 13

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

"A" x 0.10

36,075,368

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 2

Subtract "E"

Nil

Note: number must be same as shown in

Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"

36,075,368

Note: this is the remaining placement

capacity under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 14

04/03/2013

Doc ID 692408203/v1

Top Holders Grouped Report

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited

Security Class(es): TEGO - OPTIONS @ $0.12 EXP 30/09/2020

Display Top: 20

As at Date: 04-Dec-2019

Position

Holder Name

Holding

% IC

1

TAMARIND RESOURCES PTE LTD

10,039,115

21.10%

2

BNP PARIBAS NOMS PTY LTD

2,520,000

5.30%

3

MR DARREN MICHAEL BROMLEY

2,406,846

5.06%

4

SOCHRASTEM SAS

2,215,384

4.66%

5

JARRAD STREET CORPORATE PTY LTD

1,760,000

3.70%

6

WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED

1,625,397

3.42%

7

MR MICHAEL ARNETT

1,520,000

3.19%

8

MR DARREN JOHN HALL

1,121,350

2.36%

9

Austin 4 Pty Ltd

836,717

1.76%

10

MR ROBERT TOWNER

813,290

1.71%

11

J P MORGAN NOMINEES AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED

800,050

1.68%

MR REX ALEXANDER HOOD &

12

MRS JANE FRANCES HOOD

795,486

1.67%

13

MR JOHN PHILIP DANIELS

783,239

1.65%

Position

Holder Name

Holding

% IC

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

MR ROBERT EDGAR THOMAS TOWNER

DOUBLE EAGLE PTY LTD

ANISIMOFF SUPER FUND PTY LIMITED

MR DARREN JOHN HALL

NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LTD MAYBURYS PTY LTD

MICLON PTY LTD

760,0001.60%

741,1391.56%

730,5781.54%

645,0591.36%

566,0001.19%

536,6521.13%

517,8261.09%

TOTALS

31,734,128

66.70%

Total Issued Capital

47,576,398

100.00%

Holding is aggregated over a shareholder group

Report generated on 04-Dec-2019 at 09:11 AM

Holdings Range Report

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited

Security Class(es): TEGO - OPTIONS @ $0.12 EXP 30/09/2020

As at Date: 04-Dec-2019

Holding Ranges

Holders

Total Units

% Issued Share Capital

1 - 1,000

16

6,202

0.01%

1,001

- 5,000

41

116,777

0.25%

5,001

- 10,000

23

196,096

0.41%

10,001 - 100,000

153

6,048,687

12.71%

100,001 - 9,999,999,999

68

41,208,636

86.62%

TOTALS

301

47,576,398

100.00%

Report generated on 04-Dec-2019 at 09:12 AM

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 01:27:08 UTC
