Triangle Energy Global : Appendix 3B 0 12/03/2019 | 08:28pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASX Announcement 4 December 2019 ASX:TEG Appendix 3B Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Triangle or the Company) refers to its announcement of 2 December 2019 in relation to the results of its pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to eligible shareholders of quoted options in the Company at an issue price of $0.001 each and on the basis of 1 new quoted option (Option) for every 5 shares held on the record date. In accordance with the timetable, the Company now provides the Appendix 3B for the issue and allotment of the Options Released by the Company Secretary on behalf of the Board. ENDS For more information: Mr Robert Towner Mrs Lucy Rowe Managing Director Company Secretary E: rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au E: lrowe@triangleenergy.com.au Ph: +61 8 9219 7111 Ph: +61 8 9219 7111 General Shareholder Enquiries: info@triangleenergy.com.au About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 80% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets. Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia +61 8 9219 7111 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ACN 110 411 428 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). + Class of + securities issued or to be issued Number of + securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Quoted Options 47,576,398 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) Quoted Options with an exercise price of $0.12 each and expiry date of 30 September 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a

trust, distribution) or interest payment

trust, distribution) or interest payment the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment No, however shares issued upon exercise of Quoted Options will rank equally in all respects with fully paid ordinary shares on issue. Issue price or consideration Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed $0.001 Quoted Options issued on completion of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer - see Prospectus dated 7 November 2019 and announcement dated 2 December 2019 Yes 19 November 2019 (approved at 2019 AGM) 6c Number of +securities issued Nil without security holder approval under rule 7.1 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 04/03/2013 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A 6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. 47,576,398 (Exception 1) N/A 6h If +securities were issued under N/A rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements 6i Calculate the entity's remaining Refer to Annexure 1 issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7 +Issue dates 4 December 2019 Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 360,753,682 Ordinary shares 47,576,398 Quoted Options exercisable at $0.12 each and expiring 30 September 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 3 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 04/03/2013 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Number +Class 400,000 Unlisted Performance Shares subject to certain performance criteria per the Company's notice of meeting dated 27 October 2017 11,155,908 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.15 each expiring on 19 January 2020 1,803,768 Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.10 each expiring on 6 November 2021 (24 months from date of issue). N/A Part 2 - Pro rata issue 11 Is security holder approval No required? 12 Is the issue renounceable or non- Non-renounceable renounceable? 13 Ratio in which the +securities 1 for 5 will be offered 14 +Class of +securities to which the Quoted Options offer relates 15 +Record date to determine 13 November 2019 entitlements See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 5 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 16 Will holdings on different Yes registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. Round down All countries other than Australia and New Zealand Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations Names of any underwriters Amount of any underwriting fee or commission Names of any brokers to the issue Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled 27 November 2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 18 November 2019 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 6 04/03/2013 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 27 If the entity has issued options, 8 November 2019 and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders Date rights trading will begin (if applicable) Date rights trading will end (if applicable) How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker? N/A N/A N/A 31 How do security holders sell part N/A of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance? 32 How do security holders dispose N/A of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)? 33 +Issue date 4 December 2019 Part 3 - Quotation of securities You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities 34 Type of +securities (tick one) (a) +Securities described in Part 1 All other + securities Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities Entities that have ticked box 34(a) + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 7 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Additional securities forming a new class of securities Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents If the + securities are + equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional + securities, and the number and percentage of additional + securities held by those holders If the + securities are + equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional + securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over 37 A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 8 04/03/2013 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Entities that have ticked box 34(b) Number of + securities for which

+ quotation is sought + Class of + securities for which quotation is sought Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment Reason for request for quotation now Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period (if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security) 42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38) N/A N/A N/A N/A Number+Class N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 9 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Quotation agreement 1 +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides. 2 We warrant the following to ASX. The issue of the + securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose. There is no reason why those + securities should not be granted + quotation.

securities should not be granted quotation. An offer of the + securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any + securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any + securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted.

securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the securities be quoted. If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the + securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before + quotation of the + securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete. Sign here: .................................... Date: 4 December 2019. (Company Secretary) Print name: Lucy Rowe == == == == == + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 10 04/03/2013 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Appendix 3B - Annexure 1 Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13 Part 1 Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated Insert number of fully paid +ordinary 237,398,173 securities on issue 12 months before the +issue date or agreement to issue Add the following: • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities 11,191,052 (24 December 2018) issued in that 12 month period under an exception in rule 7.2 58,164,457 (24 December 2018) • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities 6,000,000 (1 April 2019) issued in that 12 month period with shareholder approval 37,935,524 (11 September 2019) • Number of partly paid +ordinary 10,064,476 (11 September 2019) securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period Note: • Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items Subtract the number of fully paid ordinary Nil securities cancelled during that 12 month period "A" 360,753,682 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 11 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A" "B" 0.15 [Note: this value cannot be changed] Multiply "A" by 0.15 54,113,052 Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued 1,803,768 (6 November 2019) or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period not counting those issued: • Under an exception in rule 7.2 • Under rule 7.1A • With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4 Note: • This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities • Include here (if applicable ) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "C" 1,803,768 Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1 "A" x 0.15 54,113,052 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "C" 1,803,768 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C" 52,309,284 [Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1] + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 12 04/03/2013 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Part 2 Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated "A" 360,753,682 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 1 of Part 1 Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A" "D" 0.10 Note: this value cannot be changed Multiply "A" by 0.10 36,075,368 Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A Notes:Nil This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities

Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "E"Nil + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 13 Doc ID 692408203/v1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A "A" x 0.10 36,075,368 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "E" Nil Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E" 36,075,368 Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 14 04/03/2013 Doc ID 692408203/v1 1300 288 664 (within australia) Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, +61 2 9698 5414 (international) Sydney NSW 2000 ABN: 27 152 260 814 hello@automic.com.au GPO Box 5193, www.automic.com.au Sydney NSW 2001 Top Holders Grouped Report Triangle Energy (Global) Limited Security Class(es): TEGO - OPTIONS @ $0.12 EXP 30/09/2020 Display Top: 20 As at Date: 04-Dec-2019 Position Holder Name Holding % IC 1 TAMARIND RESOURCES PTE LTD 10,039,115 21.10% 2 BNP PARIBAS NOMS PTY LTD 2,520,000 5.30% 3 MR DARREN MICHAEL BROMLEY 2,406,846 5.06% 4 SOCHRASTEM SAS 2,215,384 4.66% 5 JARRAD STREET CORPORATE PTY LTD 1,760,000 3.70% 6 WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED 1,625,397 3.42% 7 MR MICHAEL ARNETT 1,520,000 3.19% 8 MR DARREN JOHN HALL 1,121,350 2.36% 9 Austin 4 Pty Ltd 836,717 1.76% 10 MR ROBERT TOWNER 813,290 1.71% 11 J P MORGAN NOMINEES AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED 800,050 1.68% MR REX ALEXANDER HOOD & 12 MRS JANE FRANCES HOOD 795,486 1.67% 13 MR JOHN PHILIP DANIELS 783,239 1.65% Sydney Perth Melbourne Level 5 Level 2 Level 12 126 Phillip Street 267 St Georges Terrace 575 Bourke Street Sydney NSW 2000 Perth WA 6000 Melbourne VIC 3000 1300 288 664 (within australia) Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, +61 2 9698 5414 (international) Sydney NSW 2000 ABN: 27 152 260 814 hello@automic.com.au GPO Box 5193, www.automic.com.au Sydney NSW 2001 Position Holder Name Holding % IC 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 MR ROBERT EDGAR THOMAS TOWNER DOUBLE EAGLE PTY LTD ANISIMOFF SUPER FUND PTY LIMITED ANISIMOFF SUPER FUND PTY LIMITED MR DARREN JOHN HALL NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LTD MAYBURYS PTY LTD NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LTD MAYBURYS PTY LTD MICLON PTY LTD 760,0001.60% 741,1391.56% 730,5781.54% 645,0591.36% 566,0001.19% 536,6521.13% 517,8261.09% TOTALS 31,734,128 66.70% Total Issued Capital 47,576,398 100.00% Holding is aggregated over a shareholder group Report generated on 04-Dec-2019 at 09:11 AM Sydney Perth Melbourne Level 5 Level 2 Level 12 126 Phillip Street 267 St Georges Terrace 575 Bourke Street Sydney NSW 2000 Perth WA 6000 Melbourne VIC 3000 1300 288 664 (within australia) Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, +61 2 9698 5414 (international) Sydney NSW 2000 ABN: 27 152 260 814 hello@automic.com.au GPO Box 5193, www.automic.com.au Sydney NSW 2001 Holdings Range Report Triangle Energy (Global) Limited Security Class(es): TEGO - OPTIONS @ $0.12 EXP 30/09/2020 As at Date: 04-Dec-2019 Holding Ranges Holders Total Units % Issued Share Capital 1 - 1,000 16 6,202 0.01% 1,001 - 5,000 41 116,777 0.25% 5,001 - 10,000 23 196,096 0.41% 10,001 - 100,000 153 6,048,687 12.71% 100,001 - 9,999,999,999 68 41,208,636 86.62% TOTALS 301 47,576,398 100.00% Report generated on 04-Dec-2019 at 09:12 AM Sydney Perth Melbourne Level 5 Level 2 Level 12 126 Phillip Street 267 St Georges Terrace 575 Bourke Street Sydney NSW 2000 Perth WA 6000 Melbourne VIC 3000 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 01:27:08 UTC 0 Latest news on TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) L 08:28p TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Appendix 3B PU 02/23 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Norwest-Led Group Plans Seismic Survey over Xanadu Oil .. AQ 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Limited - reminder of closing date for entitlement offe.. AQ 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Reminder of Closing Date for Entitlement Offer PU 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : - Dispatch of Replacement Prospectus AQ 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Dispatch of Replacement Prospectus PU 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Reinstatement to Official Quotation PU 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Issue of Replacement Prospectus PU 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Chairman's Address to Annual General Meeting PU 2018 TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : KEY – The Bookara Shelf – An Emerging Oil P.. PU