Triangle Energy Global : Appendix 3B

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Triangle or the Company) refers to its announcement of 2 December 2019 in relation to the results of its pro-ratanon-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) to eligible shareholders of quoted options in the Company at an issue price of $0.001 each and on the basis of 1 new quoted option (Option) for every 5 shares held on the record date.
In accordance with the timetable, the Company now provides the Appendix 3B for the issue and allotment of the Options
Released by the Company Secretary on behalf of the Board.
Mr Robert Towner
Mrs Lucy Rowe
Managing Director
Company Secretary
E:rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au
E:lrowe@triangleenergy.com.au
Ph: +61 8 9219 7111
Ph: +61 8 9219 7111
General Shareholder Enquiries:
info@triangleenergy.com.au
About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 80% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN52 110 411 428
Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia
+61 8 9219 7111
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Quoted Options
47,576,398
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Quoted Options with an exercise price of $0.12 each and expiry date of 30 September 2020
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
No, however shares issued upon exercise of Quoted Options will rank equally in all respects with fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
$0.001
Quoted Options issued on completion of Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer - see Prospectus dated 7 November 2019 and announcement dated 2 December 2019
Yes
19 November 2019 (approved at 2019 AGM)
6c
Number of +securities issued
Nil
without security holder approval
under rule 7.1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6d Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued Nil with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
47,576,398 (Exception 1)
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
Refer to Annexure 1
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
4 December 2019
8 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
360,753,682
Ordinary shares
47,576,398
Quoted
Options
exercisable
at $0.12
each and
expiring
30 September 2020
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
400,000
Unlisted
Performance
Shares
subject
to
certain
performance
criteria
per
the
Company's
notice
of
meeting
dated
27 October
2017
11,155,908
Unlisted
Options
exercisable
at
$0.15
each
expiring
on
19 January 2020
1,803,768
Unlisted
Options
exercisable
at
$0.10
each
expiring on 6
November
2021
(24
months from date of
issue).
N/A
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11
Is security holder approval
No
required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
Non-renounceable
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities
1 for 5
will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
Quoted Options
offer relates
15 +Record date to determine 13 November 2019 entitlements
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
16 Will holdings on different Yes registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Round down
All countries other than Australia and New Zealand
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
27 November 2019
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
18 November 2019
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
27
If the entity has issued options,
8 November 2019
and the terms entitle option
holders to participate on
exercise, the date on which
notices will be sent to option
holders
Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
How do security holders sell their entitlementsin full through a broker?
N/A
N/A
N/A
31
How do security holders sell part
N/A
of their entitlements through a
broker and accept for the
balance?
32
How do security holders dispose
N/A
of their entitlements (except by
sale through a broker)?
33
+Issue date
4 December 2019
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34 Type of +securities (tick one)
(a)
+Securities described in Part 1
All other+securities
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
If the+securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders
If the+securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
37
A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Entities that have ticked box 34(b)
Number of+securities for which +quotation is sought
+Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
Reason for request for quotation now
Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period
(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)
42 Number and +class of all
+securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Number+Class
N/A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Quotation agreement
1
+Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX
may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.
2 We warrant the following to ASX.
The issue of the+securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
There is no reason why those+securities should not be granted +quotation.
An offer of the+securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.
Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty
Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any+securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the+securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before+quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.
Sign here:
Date: 4 December 2019.
(Company Secretary)
Print name:
Lucy Rowe
== == == == ==
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B - Annexure 1
Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities
Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13
Part 1
Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital
Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated
Insert number of fully paid +ordinary
237,398,173
securities on issue 12 months before the
+issue date or agreement to issue
Add the following:
• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities
11,191,052 (24 December 2018)
issued in that 12 month period under an
exception in rule 7.2
58,164,457 (24 December 2018)
• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities
6,000,000 (1 April 2019)
issued in that 12 month period with
shareholder approval
37,935,524 (11 September 2019)
• Number of partly paid +ordinary
10,064,476 (11 September 2019)
securities that became fully paid in that
12 month period
Note:
• Include only ordinary securities here -
other classes of equity securities cannot
be added
• Include here (if applicable) the securities
the subject of the Appendix 3B to which
this form is annexed
• It may be useful to set out issues of
securities on different dates as separate
line items
Subtract the number of fully paid ordinary
Nil
securities cancelled during that 12 month
period
"A"
360,753,682
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"
"B"
0.15
[Note: this value cannot be changed]
Multiply "A" by 0.15
54,113,052
Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used
Insert number of +equity securities issued
1,803,768 (6 November 2019)
or agreed to be issued in that 12 month
period not counting those issued:
• Under an exception in rule 7.2
• Under rule 7.1A
• With security holder approval under rule
7.1 or rule 7.4
Note:
• This applies to equity securities, unless
specifically excluded - not just ordinary
securities
• Include here (if applicable ) the
securities the subject of the Appendix
3B to which this form is annexed
• It may be useful to set out issues of
securities on different dates as separate
line items
"C"
1,803,768
Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1
"A" x 0.15
54,113,052
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 2
Subtract "C"
1,803,768
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 3
Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"
52,309,284
[Note: this is the remaining placement
capacity under rule 7.1]
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Part 2
Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities
Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated
"A"
360,753,682
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 1 of Part 1
Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"
"D"
0.10
Note: this value cannot be changed
Multiply "A" by 0.10
36,075,368
Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used
Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A
Notes:Nil
This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items
"E"Nil
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A
"A" x 0.10
36,075,368
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 2
Subtract "E"
Nil
Note: number must be same as shown in
Step 3
Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"
36,075,368
Note: this is the remaining placement
capacity under rule 7.1A
1300 288 664 (within australia)
Level 5, 126 Phillip Street,
+61 2 9698 5414 (international)
Sydney NSW 2000
ABN: 27 152 260 814
hello@automic.com.au
GPO Box 5193,
www.automic.com.au
Sydney NSW 2001
Top Holders Grouped Report
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
Security Class(es): TEGO - OPTIONS @ $0.12 EXP 30/09/2020
Display Top: 20
As at Date: 04-Dec-2019
Position
Holder Name
Holding
% IC
1
TAMARIND RESOURCES PTE LTD
10,039,115
21.10%
2
BNP PARIBAS NOMS PTY LTD
2,520,000
5.30%
3
MR DARREN MICHAEL BROMLEY
2,406,846
5.06%
4
SOCHRASTEM SAS
2,215,384
4.66%
5
JARRAD STREET CORPORATE PTY LTD
1,760,000
3.70%
6
WHITEBARK ENERGY LIMITED
1,625,397
3.42%
7
MR MICHAEL ARNETT
1,520,000
3.19%
8
MR DARREN JOHN HALL
1,121,350
2.36%
9
Austin 4 Pty Ltd
836,717
1.76%
10
MR ROBERT TOWNER
813,290
1.71%
11
J P MORGAN NOMINEES AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED
800,050
1.68%
MR REX ALEXANDER HOOD &
12
MRS JANE FRANCES HOOD
795,486
1.67%
13
MR JOHN PHILIP DANIELS
783,239
1.65%
Position
Holder Name
Holding
% IC
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
MR ROBERT EDGAR THOMAS TOWNER
DOUBLE EAGLE PTY LTD
ANISIMOFF SUPER FUND PTY LIMITED
MR DARREN JOHN HALL
NAVIGATOR AUSTRALIA LTD MAYBURYS PTY LTD
MICLON PTY LTD
760,0001.60%
741,1391.56%
730,5781.54%
645,0591.36%
566,0001.19%
536,6521.13%
517,8261.09%
TOTALS
31,734,128
66.70%
Total Issued Capital
47,576,398
100.00%
Holding is aggregated over a shareholder group
Report generated on 04-Dec-2019 at 09:11 AM
Holdings Range Report
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
Security Class(es): TEGO - OPTIONS @ $0.12 EXP 30/09/2020
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 01:27:08 UTC