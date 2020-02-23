Triangle Energy Global : Appendix 3Y

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Triangle or the Company) provides the following Change of Director's Interest Notice.
ENDS
For more information:
Mr Robert Towner
Mrs Lucy Rowe
Managing Director
Company Secretary
E:rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au
E:lrowe@triangleenergy.com.au
Ph: +61 8 9219 7111
Ph: +61 8 9219 7111
General Shareholder Enquiries:
info@triangleenergy.com.au
About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd
Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 80% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au
Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia
+61 8 9219 7111
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Triangle Energy (Global) Limited
ABN:
52 110 411 428
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Edgar Thomas Towner
Date of last notice
6 December 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 01:48:02 UTC