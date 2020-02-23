Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/19
0.049 AUD   +2.08%
Triangle Energy Global : Appendix 3Y

02/23/2020 | 08:49pm EST

ASX Announcement

24 February 2020

ASX:TEG

Change of Director's Interests

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (ASX: TEG) (Triangle or the Company) provides the following Change of Director's Interest Notice.

ENDS

For more information:

Mr Robert Towner

Mrs Lucy Rowe

Managing Director

Company Secretary

E: rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au

E: lrowe@triangleenergy.com.au

Ph: +61 8 9219 7111

Ph: +61 8 9219 7111

General Shareholder Enquiries:

info@triangleenergy.com.au

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 80% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia

  1. +61 8 9219 7111

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Triangle Energy (Global) Limited

ABN:

52 110 411 428

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Robert Edgar Thomas Towner

Date of last notice

6 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Mandolin Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

Austin 4 Pty Ltd <_r26_s towner="" family="" _a2f_c="">

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

Austin 4 Pty Ltd <_r26_s towner="" super="" fund="" _a2f_c="">

to the relevant interest.

Mrs Sally Towner

Date of change

17 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to

i) 13,521,931

change

ii) 2,642,890 Quoted Options @$0.12 exp 30/09/2020

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

24,292,237

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

NIL

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

i) 13,521,931 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

ii) 2,642,890 Quoted Options @$0.12 exp 30/09/2020

iii) 24,292,237 Performance Rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Participation in Company's Employee Incentive Plan.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to

-

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

-

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

-

date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 01:48:02 UTC
