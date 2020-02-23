Triangle Energy Global : Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: Triangle Energy (Global) Limited

ABN: 52 110 411 428

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Edgar Thomas Towner Date of last notice 6 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest Mandolin Pty Ltd (including registered holder) Austin 4 Pty Ltd <_r26_s towner="" family="" _a2f_c=""> Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise Austin 4 Pty Ltd <_r26_s towner="" super="" fund="" _a2f_c=""> to the relevant interest. Mrs Sally Towner Date of change 17 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to i) 13,521,931 change ii) 2,642,890 Quoted Options @$0.12 exp 30/09/2020 Class Performance Rights Number acquired 24,292,237 Number disposed - Value/Consideration NIL Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change i) 13,521,931 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares ii) 2,642,890 Quoted Options @$0.12 exp 30/09/2020 iii) 24,292,237 Performance Rights

