Triangle Energy Global : Board and Management Changes

ASX Announcement

11 March 2020

ASX:TEG

Board and Management Changes

Experienced Perth Basin oil producer Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle/ the Company) (ASX: TEG) announces that Mr Jason Peacock has resigned as Non - Executive Director of the Company, effective from 11 March 2020.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr Peacock for his contribution to the Company over the period of his directorship and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board is further pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Troy Brice as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr Brice has experience across the oil & gas, resources, government, defence and shipping sectors and joins Triangle after a successful stint running his own business consultancy.

His recent experience also includes executive positions at offshore marine logistics support services group Swire Oilfield Services, the Kellogg Joint Venture at the Gorgon LNG Project, and senior operational and commercial roles at Rio Tinto and Shell Coal.

Triangle Managing Director, Mr Rob Towner, welcomed Mr Brice to the Company and said he was joining Triangle at an exciting time.

"As the major infrastructure owner and producer in the Perth basin, we are well placed to pursue wider growth opportunities beyond our current portfolio of projects. Troy's diverse experience will be valuable to the Company continuing to achieve its growth strategy and maintaining a safe and reliable oil production profile".

