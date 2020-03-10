Log in
04:59aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Half Year Financial Report
PU
02/25TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Pause in trading
PU
02/23TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Cliff Head Suspension of Production
PU
Triangle Energy Global : Board and Management Changes

03/10/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

ASX Announcement

11 March 2020

ASX:TEG

Board and Management Changes

Experienced Perth Basin oil producer Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle/ the Company) (ASX: TEG) announces that Mr Jason Peacock has resigned as Non - Executive Director of the Company, effective from 11 March 2020.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr Peacock for his contribution to the Company over the period of his directorship and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Board is further pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Troy Brice as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr Brice has experience across the oil & gas, resources, government, defence and shipping sectors and joins Triangle after a successful stint running his own business consultancy.

His recent experience also includes executive positions at offshore marine logistics support services group Swire Oilfield Services, the Kellogg Joint Venture at the Gorgon LNG Project, and senior operational and commercial roles at Rio Tinto and Shell Coal.

Triangle Managing Director, Mr Rob Towner, welcomed Mr Brice to the Company and said he was joining Triangle at an exciting time.

"As the major infrastructure owner and producer in the Perth basin, we are well placed to pursue wider growth opportunities beyond our current portfolio of projects. Troy's diverse experience will be valuable to the Company continuing to achieve its growth strategy and maintaining a safe and reliable oil production profile".

Authorised by:

Robert E T Towner

Managing Director

ENDS

For more information:

Mr Robert Towner

Mrs Lucy Rowe

Managing Director

Company Secretary

E: rtowner@triangleenergy.com.au

E: lrowe@triangleenergy.com.au

Ph: +61 8 9219 7111

Ph: +61 8 9219 7111

General Shareholder Enquiries:

info@triangleenergy.com.au

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia

  1. +61 8 9219 7111

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 100% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 02:24:09 UTC
