TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/10
0.025 AUD   -19.35%
12:05aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/10TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Board and Management Changes
PU
03/10TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Half Year Financial Report
PU
Triangle Energy Global : Final Director's Interest Notice

03/11/2020 | 12:05am EDT

ASX Announcement

11 March 2020

ASX:TEG

Appendix 3Z

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited (Triangle / the Company) (ASX:TEG) provides the following Appendix 3Z - Final Director's Interest Notice.

Authorised By:

Lucy Rowe

Company Secretary

ENDS

General Shareholder Enquiries:

info@triangleenergy.com.au

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant. Triangle also has a 50% share of the Mt Horner L7 production licence and a 45% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has an 80% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia

  1. +61 8 9219 7111

Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited

ABN

52 110 411 428

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for

the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mr Jason Peacock

Date of last notice

11 April 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

11 March 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

913,794 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 1

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

ame of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

to the relevant interest

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

None

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 2

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 04:04:03 UTC
