TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LTD    TEG   AU000000TEG2

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LTD (TEG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/10
0.094 AUD   +2.17%
03:00aTRIANGLE ENERGY : Operations Update – Production Resumed at Cl..
PU
08/02TRIANGLE ENERGY : - Operations Update
AQ
07/30TRIANGLE ENERGY : - Operations Update
AQ
Triangle Energy Global : Operations Update – Production Resumed at Cliff Head

08/13/2018 | 03:00am CEST

ASX Announcement

13 August 2018

ASX:TEG

Operations Update / Production Resumed at Cliff Head

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd (Triangle, or the Company)(ASX:TEG) is pleased to advise that production has resumed from the Company's Cliff Head Oil Field (Cliff Head) located approximately 14 kilometres offshore in the Perth Basin, 300 kilometres north of Perth.

The resumption of production occurred after thorough inspections to the Cliff Head Alpha (CHA) platform and approval from the offshore regulator, the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).

Production was interrupted on Tuesday 24 July 2018 due to a Level 1, low level oil spill.

Triangle's Managing Director, Mr Rob Towner, said the Board was very pleased to announce production had resumed on Friday 10 August, and that it was business as usual for the Company.

"I would like to thank all employees and our incident management team for their professionalism and conduct when handling the initial incident, liaising with Regulatory Authorities, and bringing the operation back into production," Mr Towner said.

"It is a credit to everyone in the Company that we have demonstrated the efficiency and capability of our Safety Cases as Registered Operator of the Cliff Head Oil Field.

"We followed the strict policies and procedures in our Oil Pollution Emergency Plan and satisfied safety and environmental requirements. No evidence of hydrocarbons have been sighted in the marine environment or along the shoreline which reaffirms Triangle's finding that the vast majority of produced fluid remained in the platform bund.

"Our offshore production platform and onshore Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant are key pieces of infrastructure in the Perth Basin and we look forward to increasing production through existing and near-field exploration activities and other exploration success in the region," Mr Towner said.

ENDS

For further information:

Rob Towner Managing Director

+61 414 594 868

Darren Bromley Executive Director / CFO / COO +61 419 940 587 admin@triangleenergy.com.au | www.triangleenergy.com.au

Media enquiries:

Margie Livingston, Ignite Communications +61 438 661 131

About Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd

Triangle Energy (Global) Ltd is an ASX listed (ASX:TEG) oil producer and explorer based in Perth, Western Australia. The Company has a 78.75% interest in, and is Operator of, the producing Cliff Head Oil Field, which includes the Arrowsmith Stabilisation Plant, and a 30% share of the Xanadu-1 Joint Venture, both located in the Perth Basin. Triangle also has a substantial equity interest in State Gas Ltd (ASX:GAS), which has a 60% operating interest in the Reids Dome production licence (PL 231) in Queensland. The Company continues to assess acquisition prospects to expand its portfolio of assets.

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited ABN 52 110 411 428

triangleenergy.com.au

Suite 2, 100 Havelock St, West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 51 West Perth WA 6905 Australia T +61 8 9219 7111 F +61 8 9385 5184

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 13 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
