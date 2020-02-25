Log in
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED    TEG   AU000000TEG2

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

(TEG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/24
0.043 AUD   +4.88%
01:14aTRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Pause in trading
PU
02/23TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Appendix 3Y
PU
02/23TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Cliff Head Suspension of Production
PU
Triangle Energy Global : Pause in trading

02/25/2020 | 01:14am EST

Market Release

Feb 20, 2020

TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED

Security Code: TEG

Pause in Trading

Trading in the securities of the entity will be temporarily paused

pending a further announcement.

Wade Baggott

ASX Listings Compliance

Feb 20, 2020

Market Announcement 1/1

Disclaimer

Triangle Energy (Global) Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:13:10 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 14,8 M
Chart TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Triangle Energy (Global) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,04  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert E. T. Towner CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Timothy Monckton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marvin Chan Chief Financial Officer
Edward Farrell Non-Executive Director
Jason Lee Peacock Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIANGLE ENERGY (GLOBAL) LIMITED-20.97%10
CNOOC LIMITED-0.33%69 829
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.30%63 181
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.54%43 173
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION2.21%37 627
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.21%35 763
