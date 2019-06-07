Tribal : Grant of Options

7 June 2019
Tribal Group plc
('Tribal', the 'Company' or the 'Group')
Grant of Options
Tribal (AIM: TRB), a leading provider of software and services to the international education management market, announces that on the 7 June 2019, under the terms of its 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan, the Company granted nil-cost options over 760,563 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pickett.
The award has been granted subject to performance conditions based on the Group's Adjusted Operating Profit over a performance period ending 31 December 2019 and will, ordinarily, vest on the third anniversary of the grant.
In total, the award represents approximately 0.39% of the Company's issued share capital on this date.
|
Name
|
Title
|
Number of Ordinary Shares over which award granted
|
Exercise price
|
Mark Pickett
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
760,563
|
Nil cost
|
1.
|
Details of PDMR / person closely associated ('PCA')
|
a)
|
Name
|
i. Mark Pickett
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position / status
|
i. Chief Executive Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tribal Group plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138003DLFRH7CB89Z84
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type ofinstrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Options over ordinary shares of £0.05 each
|
b)
|
Identification code
|
GB0030181522
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options over Ordinary Shares
|
d)
|
Price(s) and
volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
i. Nil cost
|
i. 760,563
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
|
760,563
N/A
|
f)
|
Date of the transaction
|
7 June 2019
|
g)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
- Ends -
For further information please contact:
Tribal Group plc Tel: 0117 313 6371
Roger McDowell
Chairman, Remuneration Committee
Investec Bank plcTel: 020 7597 5970
Sara Hale
Andrew Pinder
William Godfrey
Neil Coleman
N+1 Singer Advisory LLPTel: 0207 496 3000
Shaun Dobson
Tulchan Communications LLP Tel: 0207 353 4200
James Macey White
David Ison
About Tribal Group plc
Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveysthat provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.
