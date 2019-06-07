Tribal : Grant of Options

7 June 2019

Tribal Group plc

('Tribal', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of Options

Tribal (AIM: TRB), a leading provider of software and services to the international education management market, announces that on the 7 June 2019, under the terms of its 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan, the Company granted nil-cost options over 760,563 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pickett.

The award has been granted subject to performance conditions based on the Group's Adjusted Operating Profit over a performance period ending 31 December 2019 and will, ordinarily, vest on the third anniversary of the grant.

In total, the award represents approximately 0.39% of the Company's issued share capital on this date.

Name Title Number of Ordinary Shares over which award granted Exercise price Mark Pickett Chief Executive Officer 760,563 Nil cost

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated ('PCA') a) Name i. Mark Pickett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status i. Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Tribal Group plc b) LEI 2138003DLFRH7CB89Z84 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type ofinstrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB0030181522 c) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) i. Nil cost i. 760,563 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 760,563 N/A f) Date of the transaction 7 June 2019 g) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

