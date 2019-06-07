Log in
TRIBAL GROUP PLC

Tribal : Grant of Options

06/07/2019 | 02:28am EDT

7 June 2019

Tribal Group plc

('Tribal', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Grant of Options

Tribal (AIM: TRB), a leading provider of software and services to the international education management market, announces that on the 7 June 2019, under the terms of its 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan, the Company granted nil-cost options over 760,563 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to Chief Executive Officer, Mark Pickett.

The award has been granted subject to performance conditions based on the Group's Adjusted Operating Profit over a performance period ending 31 December 2019 and will, ordinarily, vest on the third anniversary of the grant.

In total, the award represents approximately 0.39% of the Company's issued share capital on this date.

Name

Title

Number of Ordinary Shares over which award granted

Exercise price

Mark Pickett

Chief Executive Officer

760,563

Nil cost

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated ('PCA')

a)

Name

i. Mark Pickett

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

i. Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Tribal Group plc

b)

LEI

2138003DLFRH7CB89Z84

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type ofinstrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Options over ordinary shares of £0.05 each

b)

Identification code

GB0030181522

c)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and

volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

i. Nil cost

i. 760,563

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

760,563

N/A

f)

Date of the transaction

7 June 2019

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

- Ends -

For further information please contact:

Tribal Group plc Tel: 0117 313 6371

Roger McDowell

Chairman, Remuneration Committee

Investec Bank plcTel: 020 7597 5970

Sara Hale

Andrew Pinder

William Godfrey

Neil Coleman

N+1 Singer Advisory LLPTel: 0207 496 3000

Shaun Dobson

Tulchan Communications LLP Tel: 0207 353 4200

James Macey White

David Ison

About Tribal Group plc

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveysthat provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success.

Disclaimer

Tribal Group plc published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 06:27:04 UTC
Mobile App
Premium service
About