Tribal : Issue of Shares

30 July 2019

Tribal Group plc

('Tribal' or the 'Company')

Issue of Shares

Tribal (AIM: TRB), a leading provider of software and services to the international education market, announces that it has issued 3,142,129 new ordinary shares ('New Shares') of 5p in the Company pursuant to the exercise of options issued to the late Ian Bowles as part of his executive share option plan.

Application has been made for the 3,142,129 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will occur on or about 1 August 2019. The New Shares will rank pari passu in all aspects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 199,193,310 ordinary shares, with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.