Tribal : Issue of Shares

30 July 2019
Tribal Group plc
('Tribal' or the 'Company')
Issue of Shares
Tribal (AIM: TRB), a leading provider of software and services to the international education market, announces that it has issued 3,142,129 new ordinary shares ('New Shares') of 5p in the Company pursuant to the exercise of options issued to the late Ian Bowles as part of his executive share option plan.
Application has been made for the 3,142,129 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will occur on or about 1 August 2019. The New Shares will rank pari passu in all aspects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.
Total voting rights
Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 199,193,310 ordinary shares, with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
|
Enquiries:
Tribal Group plc Tel: 0117 313 6371
Richard Last, Chairman
Mark Pickett, Chief Executive Officer
Paul Simpson, Acting Chief Financial Officer
Investec Bank plc Tel: 020 7597 5970
Sara Hale
Andrew Pinder
William Godfrey
Neil Coleman
N+1 Singer Advisory LLP Tel: 0207 496 3000
Shaun Dobson
Tulchan Communications LLP Tel: 0207 353 4200
James Macey White
David Ison
About Tribal Group plc
Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success
|
Disclaimer
Tribal Group plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 08:14:07 UTC