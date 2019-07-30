Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tribal Group plc    TRB   GB0030181522

TRIBAL GROUP PLC

(TRB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/29 11:35:04 am
74 GBp   +0.68%
04:15aTRIBAL : Issue of Shares
PU
07/01TRIBAL : Richard Last returns to non-executive role
PU
06/07TRIBAL : Grant of Options
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tribal : Issue of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:15am EDT

30 July 2019

Tribal Group plc

('Tribal' or the 'Company')

Issue of Shares

Tribal (AIM: TRB), a leading provider of software and services to the international education market, announces that it has issued 3,142,129 new ordinary shares ('New Shares') of 5p in the Company pursuant to the exercise of options issued to the late Ian Bowles as part of his executive share option plan.

Application has been made for the 3,142,129 New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission') and it is expected that Admission will occur on or about 1 August 2019. The New Shares will rank pari passu in all aspects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise 199,193,310 ordinary shares, with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Tribal Group plc Tel: 0117 313 6371

Richard Last, Chairman

Mark Pickett, Chief Executive Officer

Paul Simpson, Acting Chief Financial Officer

Investec Bank plc Tel: 020 7597 5970

Sara Hale

Andrew Pinder

William Godfrey

Neil Coleman

N+1 Singer Advisory LLP Tel: 0207 496 3000

Shaun Dobson

Tulchan Communications LLP Tel: 0207 353 4200

James Macey White

David Ison

About Tribal Group plc

Tribal Group plc is a pioneering world-leader of education software and services. Its portfolio includes Student Information Systems; a broad range of education services covering quality assurance, peer review, benchmarking and improvement; and student surveys that provide the leading global benchmarks for student experience. Working with Higher Education, Further and Tertiary Education, schools, Government and State bodies, training providers and employers, in over 55 countries; Tribal Group's mission is to empower the world of education with products and services that underpin student success

Disclaimer

Tribal Group plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 08:14:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIBAL GROUP PLC
04:15aTRIBAL : Issue of Shares
PU
07/01TRIBAL : Richard Last returns to non-executive role
PU
06/07TRIBAL : Grant of Options
PU
05/02TRIBAL GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/18TRIBAL : Confirmation of CEO Appointment
PU
03/14TRIBAL GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
01/25TRIBAL : Letter of Claim
PU
01/23TRIBAL : NZ private trainer swaps out Microsoft system for Tribal
AQ
2018TRIBAL : Directorate update
PU
2018TRIBAL : Death of CEO
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 81,6 M
EBIT 2019 11,5 M
Net income 2019 5,50 M
Finance 2019 16,4 M
Yield 2019 1,63%
P/E ratio 2019 27,4x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,47x
Capitalization 144 M
Chart TRIBAL GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Tribal Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBAL GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 100,00  GBp
Last Close Price 74,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Jeremy Pickett CEO, CFO, Secretary & Director
Richard Last Executive Chairman
Roger Steven McDowell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Mike Beech Marketing Director
Chloe Payne Director-Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBAL GROUP PLC-3.01%177
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR)91.57%16 663
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%12 374
CAE INC41.41%7 183
IDP EDUCATION LTD96.25%3 390
ARCO PLATFORM LTD103.84%2 271
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group