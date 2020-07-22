India gold prices hit all-time high, dampens retail demand

Local gold futures reached an all-time high of 49,996 rupees ($670.32) per 10 grams in early trade, taking their gains to 28% in 2020 after rising a quarter in 2019.

However, the price rise dampened retail demand for gold in India, the world's second largest consumer of the precious metal.

In overseas market, spot gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and safe-haven buying.

The price rise has been dampening retail demand, although lately investment demand is improving, said a Mumbai-based bank dealer with a bullion importing bank.

"But share of investment demand is very small compared to retail purchases."

India's gold imports in the June quarter plunged 96% from a year earlier to 13 tonnes after shipments virtually ground to a halt in April and May.

Local silver prices jumped nearly 6% on Wednesday to 60,782 rupees per kg, the highest in 7-1/2 years.

($1 = 74.5850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)