Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tribune Media Co    TRCO

TRIBUNE MEDIA CO (TRCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tribune Media Co : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tribune Media Company ("Tribune" or the "Company") (NYSE: TRCO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tribune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

In May 2017, Tribune and Sinclair Broadcasting Group, Inc. ("Sinclair") announced a prospective merger of the two companies (the "Merger"). On July 16, 2018, Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") Chairman Ajit Pai issued a statement expressing "serious concerns" about the Merger. In particular, Chairman Pai stated that "certain station divestitures that have been proposed to the FCC would allow Sinclair to control those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law." Chairman Pai's statement signaled that Sinclair was not agreeing to the regulatory requirements necessary to complete the Merger, although Tribune had discussed these station divestitures repeatedly in its public filings since the May 2017 announcement of the Merger.

On this news, Tribune's stock price fell $6.44, or 16.7%, to close at $32.12 on July 16, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
02:01aTRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
10/03TRIBUNE MEDIA : Reaches Retransmission Consent and Carriage Agreements with Veri..
PR
10/01TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
09/28TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
AC
09/26TRIBUNE MEDIA : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies ..
PR
09/19TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : IMPORTANT DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it..
AC
09/19TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
09/18TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it i..
AC
09/17Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tribune Media C..
PR
09/15TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/0723.6% To 47.6% Gains Top 35 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical WallStars Per September.. 
08/29Sinclair responds to Tribune suit, files counterclaim 
08/29Sinclair's Problems Are Only Beginning, And Its Valuation Does Not Reflect Th.. 
08/28FCC PROBE : Chairman didn't play favorites with Sinclair deal 
08/21CNBC : Local TV stations set for consolidation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 957 M
EBIT 2018 328 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Debt 2018 1 881 M
Yield 2018 2,69%
P/E ratio 2018 9,52
P/E ratio 2019 20,65
EV / Sales 2018 2,66x
EV / Sales 2019 2,54x
Capitalization 3 325 M
Chart TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Duration : Period :
Tribune Media Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,8 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chandler Bigelow Chief financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Ulmer Chief Technology Officer
Peter Edward Murphy Independent Director
Ross B. Levinsohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO-10.67%3 325
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)9.44%174 989
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.86%163 575
SKY70.55%38 599
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP8.55%24 106
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE7.40%24 106
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.