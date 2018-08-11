Tribune Media Co : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tribune Media Company ("Tribune" or the "Company") (NYSE: TRCO) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tribune and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On July 26, 2018, post-market, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials". On this news, Tribune's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 27, 2018.

