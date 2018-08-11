Log in
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO (TRCO)

TRIBUNE MEDIA CO (TRCO)
08/10 10:01:55 pm
34.59 USD   -0.03%
08/10DAVID SMITH : Tribune Abandons Sinclair Deal -- WSJ
DJ
08/09Business Highlights
AQ
08/09Donerail Group in talks to buy Chicago Tribune owner Tronc - sour..
RE
Tribune Media Co : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO

08/11/2018 | 10:53pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2018 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tribune Media Company ("Tribune" or the "Company") (NYSE: TRCO) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tribune and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On July 26, 2018, post-market, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether Tribune, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., and other independent television station owners had violated antitrust law by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials". On this news, Tribune's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 27, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP


© Accesswire 2018
Latest news on TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
08/11TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
AC
08/10DAVID SMITH : Tribune Abandons Sinclair Deal -- WSJ
DJ
08/09Business Highlights
AQ
08/09Donerail Group in talks to buy Chicago Tribune owner Tronc - sources
RE
08/09EXCLUSIVE : Donerail Group in talks to buy Chicago Tribune owner Tronc - sources
RE
08/09Tribune Media ends merger deal with Sinclair, files suit
RE
08/09DAVID SMITH : Tribune Terminates Sinclair Merger, Sues Broadcast Rival--5th Upda..
DJ
08/09Tribune Media ends merger deal with Sinclair, files suit
RE
08/09TRIBUNE MEDIA CO : INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is I..
AC
08/09Tribune Terminates Sinclair Merger, Sues Broadcast Rival--4th Update
DJ
More news
08/11Tribune Media Co (TRCO) CEO Peter Kern on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
08/09Sinclair Broadcast jumps to 2.2% gain on $1B buyback plan 
08/09Tribune Media declares $0.25 dividend 
08/09TRCO +2.4% as it seeks $1B in Sinclair suit; SBGI -4.2% 
08/09Tribune Media beats by $0.35, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 951 M
EBIT 2018 408 M
Net income 2018 348 M
Debt 2018 1 881 M
Yield 2018 2,95%
P/E ratio 2018 8,94
P/E ratio 2019 17,99
EV / Sales 2018 2,52x
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
Capitalization 3 032 M
Chart TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Tribune Media Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 38,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chandler Bigelow Chief financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Ulmer Chief Technology Officer
Peter Edward Murphy Independent Director
Ross B. Levinsohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO-18.55%3 032
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.81%169 727
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.41%162 613
SKY51.24%33 530
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP17.57%25 183
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE2.90%25 183
