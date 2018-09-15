Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tribune Media Co    TRCO

TRIBUNE MEDIA CO (TRCO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tribune Media Co : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tribune Media Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 04:19am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tribune Media Company ("Tribune" or "the Company") (NYSE: TRCO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/507675/Schall.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The Wall Street Journal reported on July 26, 2018, that the Department of Justice is investigating Tribune and other independent television station owners to determine if they violated antitrust laws by "coordinat[ing] efforts when their ad sales teams communicated with each other about their performance, potentially leading to higher rates for TV commercials[.]" Based on this report, Tribune shares fell 1.65% on July 27, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm

https://www.accesswire.com/512026/IMPORTANT-INVESTOR-ALERT-The-Schall-Law-Firm-Announces-it-is-Investigating-Claims-Against-Tribune-Media-Company-and-Encourages-Investors-with-Losses-in-Excess-of-100000-to-Contact-the-Firm

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
04:19aTRIBUNE MEDIA CO : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Agai..
AC
01:16aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Medi..
PR
09/11TRIBUNE MEDIA : Securities Class Action Filed on Behalf of Persons or Entities W..
BU
09/05EXCLUSIVE - TRIBUNE MEDIA IN NEW SAL : sources
RE
08/29TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY : Statement on Sinclair Lawsuit
PR
08/29SINCLAIR BROADCAST : countersues Tribune Media over failed tie-up
RE
08/28FCC report found no 'favouritism' on proposed Sinclair deal
RE
08/28FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal
RE
08/17M&A lending to U.S. blue-chip firms on summer hiatus
RE
08/17White House counsel asked FCC chair about Sinclair Tribune merger status
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/0723.6% To 47.6% Gains Top 35 'Safer' Consumer Cyclical WallStars Per September.. 
08/29Sinclair responds to Tribune suit, files counterclaim 
08/29Sinclair's Problems Are Only Beginning, And Its Valuation Does Not Reflect Th.. 
08/28FCC PROBE : Chairman didn't play favorites with Sinclair deal 
08/21CNBC : Local TV stations set for consolidation 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 957 M
EBIT 2018 328 M
Net income 2018 350 M
Debt 2018 1 881 M
Yield 2018 2,71%
P/E ratio 2018 9,44
P/E ratio 2019 20,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
Capitalization 3 296 M
Chart TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Duration : Period :
Tribune Media Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE MEDIA CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 39,8 $
Spread / Average Target 5,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter M. Kern Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chandler Bigelow Chief financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Ulmer Chief Technology Officer
Peter Edward Murphy Independent Director
Ross B. Levinsohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE MEDIA CO-11.02%3 296
COMCAST CORPORATION-7.52%169 715
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.94%164 593
SKY53.75%35 089
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP18.58%24 940
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.49%24 940
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.