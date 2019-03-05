Tribune Media : FCC Dismisses Hearing Designation Order

BALTIMORE, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) notes that the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") released today the decision of its Administrative Law Judge dismissing with prejudice the July 19, 2018 Hearing Designation Order related to Sinclair's terminated acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) ("Tribune"). The company issued the following statement:

"We are pleased that the Administrative Law Judge of the FCC has dismissed with prejudice the Hearing Designation Order. We continue to maintain that we were completely candid, transparent and honest with the FCC during its review of our proposed acquisition of Tribune Media."

