Tribune Media : FCC Dismisses Hearing Designation Order

03/05/2019 | 01:31pm EST

BALTIMORE, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) notes that the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") released today the decision of its Administrative Law Judge dismissing with prejudice the July 19, 2018 Hearing Designation Order related to Sinclair's terminated acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) ("Tribune").  The company issued the following statement:  

"We are pleased that the Administrative Law Judge of the FCC has dismissed with prejudice the Hearing Designation Order.  We continue to maintain that we were completely candid, transparent and honest with the FCC during its review of our proposed acquisition of Tribune Media."

About Sinclair: 
Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country.  The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets.  Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks.  Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms.  The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.  

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcc-dismisses-hearing-designation-order-300807026.html

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.