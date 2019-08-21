Tribune Publishing Names Randy Novak to Lead National Sales

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced today Randy Novak, an executive with 20 years of advertising experience including media roles on both the client and agency side, has been named Vice President of National Sales.



“Accelerating our advertising revenue growth is a key initiative," said Timothy P. Knight, CEO and President, Tribune Publishing. “Randy’s experience and skills will be vital assets in leading sales efforts for national clients and agencies, complementing the important work of our local and digital indirect sales teams.”

Novak has held numerous executive sales roles, most recently as Vice President, Business Development at NSA Media, where he oversaw all aspects of business growth and marketing. Earlier, he worked at GateHouse Media and led national advertising for a group of suburban community newspapers and managed marketing strategy in the highly competitive Chicago media market. Novak holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University.

“Tribune Publishing offers a valuable audience, across channels, in so many vibrant markets," said Novak. “Our national sales team will focus on delivering data-driven solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of each client partner, ensuring maximum results.”

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant.

In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates national and international brands such as Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews.



Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Media Contact:

Tilden Katz

(312) 606-2614

tilden.katz@fticonsulting.com



