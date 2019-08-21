Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tribune Publishing Co    TPCO

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO

(TPCO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tribune Publishing Names Randy Novak to Lead National Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) announced today Randy Novak, an executive with 20 years of advertising experience including media roles on both the client and agency side, has been named Vice President of National Sales.  

“Accelerating our advertising revenue growth is a key initiative," said Timothy P. Knight, CEO and President, Tribune Publishing.  “Randy’s experience and skills will be vital assets in leading sales efforts for national clients and agencies, complementing the important work of our local and digital indirect sales teams.”

Novak has held numerous executive sales roles, most recently as Vice President, Business Development at NSA Media, where he oversaw all aspects of business growth and marketing.  Earlier, he worked at GateHouse Media and led national advertising for a group of suburban community newspapers and managed marketing strategy in the highly competitive Chicago media market. Novak holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University.  

“Tribune Publishing offers a valuable audience, across channels, in so many vibrant markets," said Novak.  “Our national sales team will focus on delivering data-driven solutions, designed to meet the unique needs of each client partner, ensuring maximum results.”

About Tribune Publishing
Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism.  Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun,  Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and the Hartford Courant.

In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates national and international brands such as Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews.
                                
Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities.  We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Media Contact:
Tilden Katz
(312) 606-2614
tilden.katz@fticonsulting.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO
09:01aTribune Publishing Names Randy Novak to Lead National Sales
GL
08/20TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Chicago Tribune Announces 2019 Literary and Heartland Award..
AQ
08/08TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
08/07TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
08/07Tribune Publishing Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/23TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019
AQ
07/22Tribune Publishing Appoints New Editor-in-Chief for the Virginian-Pilot and t..
GL
07/19Gannett And Rival Close In On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 997 M
EBIT 2019 0,45 M
Net income 2019 0,38 M
Finance 2019 62,5 M
Yield 2019 19,9%
P/E ratio 2019 754x
P/E ratio 2020 58,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
Capitalization 270 M
Chart TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO
Duration : Period :
Tribune Publishing Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,00  $
Last Close Price 7,54  $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 139%
Spread / Lowest Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy P. Knight President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David T. Dreier Chairman
Terry A. Jimenez Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Philip G. Franklin Independent Director
Eddy W. Hartenstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO-33.51%270
INFORMA PLC34.91%12 933
NEWS CORP22.64%8 223
PEARSON PLC-12.72%7 749
AXEL SPRINGER27.68%7 538
SCHIBSTED13.16%6 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group