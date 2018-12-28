Tribune Publishing's The Daily Meal Reveals Where to Eat and Drink in 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Daily Meal announces The Best Food and Drink in Every State looking ahead to 2019 from sandwiches, and doughnuts to Italian and Chinese restaurants. This is the second annual Best Food and Drink in Every State list from The Daily Meal.



“We aim to help our readers find the very best in food and drink, from the latest trends to the perfect weeknight dinner. We are excited to share this comprehensive resource of the best locations across the country for consumers to add to their list for 2019. This guide is a useful, entertaining, and informative resource for readers as they head into the new year and decide where to spend their money when they go out to eat and drink,” said Susan Houriet, Editor-in-Chief, The Daily Meal.

The Daily Meal’s annual roundup of The Best Food and Drink in Every State showcases everything from the best brunch spot to the best craft brewery in every state and Washington D.C. Highlights include legendary fried chicken at an off-the-beaten-path restaurant in Bristol, Connecticut ( Greer’s ), a trailblazing new all-day restaurant in the Viceroy Hotel in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood ( Somerset ), and a top-notch 16-ounce T-bone for just $16 in Baltimore ( The Mt. Washington Tavern ). It’s comprehensive and full of surprises.

The Daily Meal is known for its annual comprehensive guides — 101 Best Restaurants in America, 50 Best French Fries and 50 Best Steakhouses.

Click through the national list to find the individual states (just click on list view and then at the bottom of that state there is a link to the complete list for that state):

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2019

https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-food-drink-every-state

Search by State (insert the name of the state into this URL and paste into your browser):

https://www.thedailymeal.com/best-food-drink-STATE (for example: www.thedailymeal.com/best-food-drink-NEW-JERSEY)



About Daily Meal:

Whether you are dining in or dining out, The Daily Meal is your ultimate go-to source for recipes, entertaining ideas, travel and all the latest food news. Get easy weeknight dinner recipes, party menus, cooking and baking tips from the experts, restaurant ideas and vacation destinations, plus an extensive video library of how-to recipes. The Daily Meal has everything you need to make every meal of your busy life the best it can be.

Recipes : Our extensive collection of more than 1.7 million recipes features healthy breakfasts, quick and delicious dinners, desserts, appetizers, creative cocktails and more. Get the latest keto and Instant Pot recipes, too.

: Our extensive collection of more than 1.7 million recipes features healthy breakfasts, quick and delicious dinners, desserts, appetizers, creative cocktails and more. Get the latest keto and Instant Pot recipes, too. Signature lists : From the 101 Best Pizzas in America to the 50 Best Burgers of the Year. Our experts compile the greatest food and dining destinations in an easy-to-navigate format.

: From the 101 Best Pizzas in America to the 50 Best Burgers of the Year. Our experts compile the greatest food and dining destinations in an easy-to-navigate format. Food news and restaurant reviews : From the latest food news and trending topics to the latest restaurant opening, we cover the world of food. Bookmark your favorite articles.

: From the latest food news and trending topics to the latest restaurant opening, we cover the world of food. Bookmark your favorite articles. Share : our recipes, stories photos and tips on email, Pinterest, Facebook and more.

: our recipes, stories photos and tips on email, Pinterest, Facebook and more. Easy search: by keyword for recipes, stories, videos and more.





