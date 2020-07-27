Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tribune Publishing Company    TPCO

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

(TPCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tribune Publishing Company to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its business and financial results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (4:30 p.m. Central time). The conference call may be accessed via Tribune Publishing’s Investor Relations website at investor.tribpub.com or by dialing 844.494.0195 (508.637.5599 for international callers) and entering conference ID 4886174. A replay of the webcast will also be available for one year on the Tribune Publishing website. To access the replay via telephone, dial 855.859.2056 (404.537.3406 for international callers), and enter conference ID 4886174.

About Tribune Publishing
Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses including the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, The Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, South Florida's Sun-Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the Hartford Courant. In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates national and international brands such as Tribune Content Agency and The Daily Meal and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews. Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Investor Relations Contact:
Amy Bullis
Tribune Publishing Investor Relations
312.222.2102
abullis@tribpub.com

Media Contact:
Max Reinsdorf
Tribune Publishing Media Relations
847.867.6294
mreinsdorf@tribpub.com

Source: Tribune Publishing Company

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
05:01pTribune Publishing Company to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 5,..
GL
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/02Communications Services Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Communicati..
DJ
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/02TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/02Tribune Publishing Announces New Board Member, Extends Cooperation Agreement ..
GL
07/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 775 M - -
Net income 2020 -48,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 345 M 345 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 114
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Tribune Publishing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00 $
Last Close Price 9,44 $
Spread / Highest target 48,3%
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry A. Jimenez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philip G. Franklin Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Norman Lavey Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Eddy W. Hartenstein Independent Director
Carol Y. Crenshaw Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY-28.27%345
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY39.88%7 500
NEWS CORPORATION-10.11%7 483
D. B. CORP LIMITED-44.54%181
REWORLD MEDIA-12.36%147
STAR MEDIA GROUP-29.90%58
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group