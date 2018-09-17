Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Tribune Resources Ltd    TBR   AU000000TBR5

TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD (TBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Tribune Resources : 17/09/2018 Takeovers Panel Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 06:53am CEST

TAKEOVERS PANEL DECLARATION

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

17 September 2018

Tribune Resources Ltd (ASX: TBR) (Tribune or the Company) notes the announcement by the Takeovers Panel (Panel) on 17 September 2018 regarding an application by R Hedley Pty Ltd in relation to the affairs of the Company.

Australian Securities Exchange Code: TBR

Board of Directors:

Mr Otakar Demis Chairman and Company Secretary

The Panel has made a Declaration of Unacceptable Circumstances in that the market has not been informed, and continues not to be informed, of persons who have a relevant interest in shares held by the three largest shareholders of Tribune.

The Panel is now considering what final orders it will make and Tribune will make a further announcement in respect of any orders made.

Mr Anton Billis Managing Director

Tribune will work with the Panel with regards to the issues identified that led to the Panel's declaration of unacceptable circumstances.

Mr Gordon Sklenka Non-Executive Director

Commenting on the Panel's declaration, independent Director, Gordon Sklenka, said "We are not completely surprised by the Panel's findings, with some of the substantial holder notices by various shareholders identified as deficient during the process.

"Management continues to focus on delivering shareholder value, as evidenced by the 66% share price gain over the past three years and the continuing dividend payments to shareholders."

Gordon Sklenka

Director

Tribune Resources

E: gordon.sklenka@tribune.com.au Ph: +61 8 9474 2113

Media and Broker enquiries:

Peter Klinger

Cannings Purple

Suite G1, 49 Melville Parade South Perth WA 6151

E: pklinger@canningspurple.com.au Ph: +61 8 6314 6300

T: +61 8 9474 2113 F: +61 8 9367 9386

E: tribune@tribune.com.au W:www.tribune.com.au

ABN: 11 009 341 539

Disclaimer

Tribune Resources Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 04:52:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD
06:53aTRIBUNE RESOURCES : 17/09/2018 Takeovers Panel Declaration
PU
08/30TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
08/22TRIBUNE RESOURCES : 22/08/2018 – Dividend/Distribution – TBR
PU
08/22TRIBUNE RESOURCES : 22/08/2018 – Dividend Details
PU
08/02TRIBUNE RESOURCES : 02/08/2018 – EKJV Reserves and Resources Update
PU
07/10Torian resources ltd - commencement of infill rc drilling program at zuleika ..
AQ
04/20TRIBUNE RESOURCES : 20/04/2018 – Resignation of Joint Company Secretary
PU
02/13Torian resources ltd - placement to cornerstone investors
AQ
2017TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2017TRIBUNE RESOURCES : Dividend/Distribution-TBR
PU
More news
Chart TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
Tribune Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Byron Billis Managing Director & Executive Director
Otakar Demis Executive Chairman & Secretary
Gordon Alfred Sklenka Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIBUNE RESOURCES LTD-5.80%0
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.03%16 205
BARRICK GOLD CORP-27.45%11 814
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-14.46%10 778
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 139
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-25.26%7 798
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.