Tribune Resources : 17/09/2018 Takeovers Panel Declaration

17 September 2018

Tribune Resources Ltd (ASX: TBR) (Tribune or the Company) notes the announcement by the Takeovers Panel (Panel) on 17 September 2018 regarding an application by R Hedley Pty Ltd in relation to the affairs of the Company.

The Panel has made a Declaration of Unacceptable Circumstances in that the market has not been informed, and continues not to be informed, of persons who have a relevant interest in shares held by the three largest shareholders of Tribune.

The Panel is now considering what final orders it will make and Tribune will make a further announcement in respect of any orders made.

Tribune will work with the Panel with regards to the issues identified that led to the Panel's declaration of unacceptable circumstances.

Commenting on the Panel's declaration, independent Director, Gordon Sklenka, said "We are not completely surprised by the Panel's findings, with some of the substantial holder notices by various shareholders identified as deficient during the process.

"Management continues to focus on delivering shareholder value, as evidenced by the 66% share price gain over the past three years and the continuing dividend payments to shareholders."

