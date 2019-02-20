Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Trican Well Service Ltd    TCW   CA8959451037

TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD

(TCW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/20 04:24:15 pm
1.41 CAD   -2.08%
07:45pTrican Chairman Murray Cobbe Announces Upcoming Retirement
NE
07:15pTrican Reports Annual Results for 2018
NE
01/23Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Conference Call
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trican Chairman Murray Cobbe Announces Upcoming Retirement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 07:45pm EST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2019) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") today announced the impending retirement of Mr. Murray L. Cobbe, director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, at the May 9, 2019, Annual General Meeting of Trican shareholders.

Upon his retirement, Mr. Cobbe will complete a 23-year tenure as an executive officer and Board member of Trican. In September 1996, Mr. Cobbe joined Trican and was appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, positions he held until August 2009. Since then, he has continued on as Chairman of the Board until his retirement. During Mr. Cobbe's tenure with Trican, he helped shepherd the Company's growth from a small regional well cementing company with nine trucks to the largest pressure pumping company operating in Canada. Trican thanks Mr. Cobbe for his years of service to the Company and wishes him well in his retirement.

Subject to shareholder approval of the proposed director candidates at the Annual General Meeting, it is anticipated that Mr. Bradley Fedora, currently a director of Trican, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Fedora joined the Trican Board in July 2017 following the completion of the merger of Canyon Services Group Inc. with Trican.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Dale Dusterhoft
President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: ddusterhoft@trican.ca

Robert Skilnick
Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: robert.skilnick@trican.ca

Phone: (403) 266-0202
Fax: (403) 237-7716
2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42962


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD
07:45pTrican Chairman Murray Cobbe Announces Upcoming Retirement
NE
07:15pTrican Reports Annual Results for 2018
NE
01/23Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Conferenc..
NE
2018TRICAN WELL SERVICE : Repays Noteholders and Amends and Increases Revolving Cred..
AQ
2018TRICAN WELL SERVICE : Announces Secondary Offering of Keane Shares
AQ
2018TRICAN WELL SERVICE : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Keane Shares
PU
2018TRICAN WELL SERVICE : Announces Secondary Offering of Keane Shares
AQ
2018TRICAN WELL SERVICE : Reports Third Quarter Results for 2018
AQ
2018TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD : . Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call
AQ
2018TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD : . Announces Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid an..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 909 M
EBIT 2018 -36,4 M
Net income 2018 -94,5 M
Debt 2018 50,8 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,53x
EV / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 434 M
Chart TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD
Duration : Period :
Trican Well Service Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 2,14  CAD
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dale M. Dusterhoft President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Murray Lynn Cobbe Chairman
Robert John Cox Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert Skilnick Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Kevin L. Nugent Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICAN WELL SERVICE LTD23.53%329
SCHLUMBERGER NV26.22%62 980
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO20.14%28 697
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.83%27 660
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO13.74%11 208
TECHNIPFMC22.32%10 781
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.