Trican Well Service Ltd. Announces the 2020 Annual Meeting Results

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") announces the final results from its 2020 annual meeting held on May 14, 2020 (the "Meeting").

The following six nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld G. Allen Brooks 108,066,244 84.86% 19,286,125 15.14% Dale M. Dusterhoft 116,792,110 91.71% 10,560,259 8.29% Bradley P.D. Fedora 116,691,338 91.63% 10,661,031 8.37% Kevin L. Nugent 108,105,556 84.89% 19,246,813 15.11% Michael Rapps 118,669,062 93.18% 8,683,307 6.82% Deborah S. Stein 116,730,394 91.66% 10,621,975 8.34%

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 123,604,867 Trican Shares representing 92.69% of the Trican Shares voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican's approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 116,490,826 Trican Shares representing 91.47% of the Trican Shares Voted.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Dale Dusterhoft

President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: investors@trican.ca

Robert Skilnick

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: investors@trican.ca



Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8

Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55967