Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tricida Inc    TCDA

TRICIDA INC

(TCDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tricida : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Webcast Today at 8:00 am Eastern Time

Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA), a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101 (veverimer), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), announced today financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2018 and provided an update on key initiatives.

Recent Highlights

  • Announced today, initial topline data analyses of the TRCA-301E trial, a placebo-controlled, blinded, 40-week extension trial, revealed positive results. The trial met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
  • Announced today, an amendment to its existing debt facility with Hercules Capital, Inc., increasing the total amount available under the debt facility to up to $200 million and extending the maturity of the debt facility.
  • The Lancet published results from the TRCA-301 Phase 3 clinical trial in March 2019.

2018 Highlights

  • Initiated enrollment in the VALOR-CKD confirmatory postmarketing clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Completed an initial public offering (IPO) for total gross proceeds of approximately $255.6 million in July 2018.
  • Reported top-line results from the TRCA-301 Phase 3 clinical trial, which met both its primary and secondary endpoints in June 2018.

2019 Projected Milestones

  • Availability of New Drug Application (NDA)-enabling 12-month registration stability data for TRC101 in mid-2019.
  • Submission of an NDA in the second half of 2019, seeking approval of TRC101 through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Accelerated Approval Program.

“Among our recent and 2018 highlights, the topline clinical data which we reported today truly stands out. We did not anticipate that we would observe evidence of clinical benefit beyond the increase in blood bicarbonate in patients treated with TRC101 until the read out of the results of our postmarketing trial, VALOR-CKD, in the 2022 to 2023 timeframe,” said Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D., Tricida’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “We remain committed to submitting our NDA under the Accelerated Approval Program in the second half of 2019 and look forward to the results of our VALOR-CKD confirmatory postmarketing trial.”

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

Research and development expense was $22.7 million and $17.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $85.6 million and $35.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increases in research and development expense in the three-month and full year periods of 2018 compared to the prior periods were primarily due to increased activities in connection with our TRC101 clinical development program, including increased drug substance manufacturing, as well as increased personnel and related costs.

General and administrative expense was $6.1 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $18.0 million and $11.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increases in general and administrative expense in the three-month and full year periods of 2018 compared to the prior period were primarily due to increased administrative costs supporting the increased activities in connection with our TRC101 clinical development program, increased headcount and higher professional service fees.

Net loss was $27.8 million (non-GAAP net loss of $25.3 million) and $20.6 million (non-GAAP net loss of $20.2 million) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $102.8 million (non-GAAP net loss of $96.5 million) and $41.3 million (non-GAAP net loss of $46.0 million) for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.66 and $9.05 for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and $4.64 and $19.32 for the years ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively.

As of December 31, 2018, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $243.4 million.

Financial Guidance

Tricida estimates a cash expenditure of $135 to $145 million in 2019. Based on its current operating plan, Tricida expects that its cash and investments as of December 31, 2018 and its anticipated borrowing capacity under its Hercules debt facility will enable the Company to fund its anticipated operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2021.

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast

Tricida will host a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and business progress. Please access the Tricida Conference Call as follows:

 

Tricida TRCA-301E Clinical Trial Results and

Financial Results Conference Call

 

8:00 am Eastern Time Today

 

Website:

     

IR.Tricida.com

Dial-in:

(877) 377-5478

International: (629) 228-0740

Conference ID:

1756243

 

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States. Tricida has successfully completed all of the clinical trials that it planned to complete prior to submission of an NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Tricida plans to submit an NDA in the second half of 2019, seeking approval of TRC101 through the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including for example, all of the statements under the headings “Financial Guidance” and “2019 Projected Milestones” and other statements about our ability to submit an NDA for TRC101 under the FDA's Accelerated Approval Program. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, that we may not be able to achieve upcoming milestones, the cost, timing and results of clinical trials and other studies; that many drug candidates that have completed Phase 3 trials do not become approved drugs on a timely or cost effective basis, or at all; there can be no assurance that the FDA would approve an NDA under the Accelerated Approval Program, or at all, and even if approval for a drug is obtained, there can be no assurance that it will be adopted in the market or accepted as a benefit to patients and healthcare providers; possible safety and efficacy concerns; and that we completely rely on third-party suppliers to manufacture our clinical drug supply. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Tricida’s current views with respect to future events, and Tricida does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

 

Tricida, Inc.

 

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 
  December 31,
2018 		  December 31,
2017
 
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,172 $ 9,774
Short-term investments 203,906 57,740
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,269   1,910  
Total current assets 244,347 69,424
Long-term investments 2,287
Property and equipment, net 1,215   1,150  
Total assets $ 247,849   $ 70,574  
 
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $ 8,460 $ 3,861
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,344   7,361  
Total current liabilities 14,804 11,222
 
Term loan 38,071
Other long-term liabilities 449   323  
Total liabilities 53,324   11,545  
 
Convertible preferred stock 147,070
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):
Common stock 42 2
Additional paid-in capital 386,830 1,356
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (153 ) (13 )
Accumulated deficit (192,194 ) (89,386 )
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 194,525   (88,041 )
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 247,849   $ 70,574  
 
 

Tricida, Inc.

 

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Years Ended
December 31,
2018   2017 2018   2017
Operating expenses:
Research and development $ 22,697 $ 17,770 $ 85,594 $ 35,906
General and administrative 6,113   2,887   18,001   11,216  
Total operating expenses 28,810   20,657   103,595   47,122  
Loss from operations (28,810 ) (20,657 ) (103,595 ) (47,122 )
Change in fair value—preferred stock tranche obligation 5,649
Other income (expense), net 1,937 107 3,924 183
Interest expense (971 )   (3,137 )  
Net loss (27,844 ) (20,550 ) (102,808 ) (41,290 )
Other comprehensive loss:
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax (113 ) (11 ) (140 ) (13 )
Comprehensive loss $ (27,957 ) $ (20,561 ) $ (102,948 ) $ (41,303 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (9.05 ) $ (4.64 ) $ (19.32 )
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 42,081,869   2,270,435   22,146,192   2,137,690  
 
 

Tricida, Inc.

 

GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

A reconciliation between net loss on a GAAP basis and on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Years Ended
December 31,
2018   2017 2018   2017
GAAP net loss, as reported $ (27,844 ) $ (20,550 ) $ (102,808 ) $ (41,290 )
Adjustments:
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 2,123 280 5,152 876
Non-cash term loan discount and issuance costs 414 1,316
Mark-to-market adjustment on financial instruments 50   54   (188 ) (5,581 )
Total adjustments 2,587   334   6,280   (4,705 )
Non-GAAP net loss $ (25,257 ) $ (20,216 ) $ (96,528 ) $ (45,995 )
 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement our financial statements presented on a GAAP basis by providing additional measures which may be considered “non-GAAP” financial measures under applicable Securities and Exchange Commission rules. We believe that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides our investors with additional information that reflects the amounts and financial basis upon which our management assesses and operates our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for reported, or GAAP, net income, and diluted earnings per share, and are not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance performed in conformity with GAAP.

“Non-GAAP net income“ is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represent GAAP net income adjusted to exclude (1) stock-based compensation expense, (2) non-cash interest expense related to Tricida’s term loan discount and issuance costs and (3) mark-to market adjustments related to financial instruments held (which include preferred stock tranche obligations, warrants and derivatives) within our reconciliation of our GAAP to Non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP financial measures used by Tricida may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRICIDA INC
07:08aTRICIDA : Announces $200 Million Debt Facility With Hercules Capital
BU
07:01aTRICIDA : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
03/27TRICIDA : to Report Long-Term Clinical Trial Results for TRC101 in CKD Patients ..
BU
03/13TRICIDA : Announces Publication of Positive TRC101 Pivotal Trial Results in The ..
AQ
03/11TRICIDA : Announces Publication of Positive TRC101 Pivotal Trial Results in The ..
BU
03/07TRICIDA : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Host..
BU
02/27TRICIDA : to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
BU
02/22TRICIDA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-..
AQ
01/17TRICIDA : Announces Hiring of Susannah Cantrell, Ph.D., as Chief Commercial Offi..
BU
01/07TRICIDA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart TRICIDA INC
Duration : Period :
Tricida Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRICIDA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Gerrit Klaerner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Klaus R. Veitinger Chairman
Geoffrey M. Parker Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jerry M. Buysse Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Wilhelm Stahl Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRICIDA INC1.70%1 014
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC21.50%27 919
LONZA GROUP16.76%22 249
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%20 606
INCYTE CORPORATION35.27%18 431
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.32.67%12 071
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.